Hagerstown eliminated from Little League World Series
WILLIAMSPORT, Pa. — The Hagerstown Little League saw their season come to an end after waiting out yet another weather delay in Williamsport. The team from Hollidaysburg, Pa. scored four runs in the fourth inning to win 10-0 due to the mercy rule. Facing elimination, the team from Indiana...
skooknews.com
Nursing Home Workers in 2 Schuylkill County Facilities Could Strike in Early September
On Monday, nursing home workers from three of the biggest chains in Pennsylvania voted to send Unfair Labor Practice strike notices, including 2 from Schuylkill County. According to the SEIU Healthcare PA, Guardian Healthcare and two chains owned by Mordy Lahasky – Comprehensive Healthcare and Priority Healthcare – have refused to meaningfully bargain over the use of agency staff or include the regulatory staffing ratios set to go into effect this year in the contracts.
lykensvalley.org
Mt. Carmel – Victoria Theatre Interior
An undated interior view of the Victoria Theatre, Mount Carmel, Northumberland County, Pennsylvania. The theatre was designed by W. H. Lee, Architect, who had offices in Philadelphia and Shamokin. The photo appeared in the “Looking Back” feature of the Pottsville Republican & Herald, April 23, 2006. The caption noted that...
Fun on the hill at the Little League World Series
SOUTH WILLIAMSPORT, Pa. — One of the biggest attractions for younger fans at the Little League World Series is sliding down the famous big hill. There are many traditions at the Little League World Series. Some folks enjoy trading pins; others enjoy a game of catch. But one of the most iconic traditions is sliding down the hill overlooking Lamade Stadium.
uncoveringpa.com
Fossil Hunting at the Montour Preserve Fossil Pit
When I was a child, one of my favorite things to do was to break apart rocks looking for gold. And while I was never going to find gold, there is a spot in the middle of Pennsylvania where you can break apart rocks and have a great chance of finding something really neat: the Montour Preserve Fossil Pit.
Pa. winery, brewery has built reputation as a place to visit and relax
Ellie and Gary Toczko opened Nimble Hill Winery in 2007, taking a piece of land that had historically been an orchard and dairy farm and eventually planting 10 acres of vines. In time, they added the brewery, one of the first if not THE first to produce both in the state, the start of a trend that has picked up momentum over the past few years as an increasing number of Pa. wineries make multiple products.
Public to decide if warranted noise barriers will be built along central Pa. thruway
SHAMOKIN DAM – The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation has determined noise barriers are warranted and feasible in five neighborhoods along the southern section of the Central Susquehanna Valley Thruway in Snyder County. Whether they will be built will depend on the wishes of the residents in those neighborhoods, Matt...
PennDOT employees earn Star of Excellence awards
Twenty-nine PennDOT employees have earned PennDOT's highest recognition for their outstanding performances. Among recipients of the Star of Excellence awards are two employees from PennDOT's District 3, which includes Columbia, Lycoming, Montour, Northumberland, Snyder, Sullivan, Tioga, Union, and Bradford counties. The Star of Excellence Awards are presented annually to employees who represent the department’s values of service, performance, and integrity. ...
Fire damages home in Luzerne County
HANOVER TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Investigators are working to determine what led to a fire in Luzerne County. Fire crews responded to the home along Chestnut Street in Hanover Township around noon. Officials say everyone inside at the time made it out OK. A neighbor named Henry says he was...
wkok.com
Sunbury Wetland Park Gets Gift for New Wellness Trail
SUNBURY – Sunbury’s new wetland park is receiving a big donation to build one of its trails. Organizers of the Sunbury Wetland Ecological and Educational Park says New Enterprise Stone and Lime Co. Inc of Winfield is donating 46 tons of stone material to create a ‘center wellness trail.’
Pedal power transporting Little League fans
SOUTH WILLIAMSPORT, Pa. — People who attend the Little League World Series are certain of two things: they will see some great baseball, and they will do a lot of walking. There is transportation once you get into the Little League complex, but there wasn't much outside until now.
webbweekly.com
Kevin McDonnell, 65
Kevin McDonnell, 65, of Williamsport passed away unexpectedly Thursday, August 18, 2022. Born April 2, 1957 in Dublin, Ireland he was a son of Gertrude (Byrne) McDonnell of Williamsport and the late, Jack McDonnell. Kevin graduated from Williamsport High School in 1975 and went on to earn his Bachelor’s degree...
Hazing investigation underway in Bradford County
ATHENS, Pa. — An investigation is underway in Bradford County after alleged hazing within a high school football team. According to the Athens Area School District, state police are investigating after reported bullying, hazing, and other improper behavior within the high school varsity and junior varsity team. Officials believe...
butlerradio.com
Hollidaysburg remains alive in Williamsport
Weather played another role at the Little League World Series in Williamsport Monday, but the Pennsylvania team from Hollidaysburg remained alive with a 7-1 win over the team from Long Island. They will meet the team from Indiana out of the Great Lakes Region today. Indiana fell to an unbeaten Tennessee 5-2 Monday.
Several presidential visits scheduled for northeastern and central Pennsylvania
PENNSYLVANIA, USA — The first stop will come this Sunday. Former President George W. Bush will be on hand for a special ceremony at 5 p.m. Sunday evening when the Lycoming Chamber of Commerce and Little League International will unveil the final installation of the Bases-Loaded Statue in Williamsport.
DA: Williamsport shootings gang-related
WILLIAMSPORT, Pa. — The Lycoming County District Attorney says a string of recent shootings in Williamsport is gang-related. In the last six days, there have been three shootings across the city. The DA says there are two gangs consisting of juveniles, and the violence is a result of gunfire...
New elementary school ready to open in Schuylkill County
FRIEDENSBURG, Pa. — Construction workers have been working all summer to transform the new and improved Blue Mountain Elementary West. Despite the active construction zone inside and outside, Superintendent David Helsel is confident the school will be ready to open next week. Just in time for the first day of school.
Little League parents deal with travel troubles, expense
SOUTH WILLIAMSPORT, Pa. — There are always lots of fans cheering at the Little League World Series. But during each game, one group always stands out — the players' families. Many parents spend a good portion of their summers traveling with their kids playing in tournaments with the...
Fire destroys home in Northumberland County
MILTON, Pa. — Flames destroyed a home in Northumberland County. The fire broke out around 4 Monday morning on Myrtle Street in Milton. Emergency officials tell us everyone made it out. There's no word what caused the fire here in Northumberland County. Looking for more ways to watch WNEP?
webbweekly.com
Pamela A. “Poodle” Montgomery, 69
Pamela A. “Poodle” Montgomery, 69, of Williamsport, passed away peacefully on Monday, Aug. 22, 2022 at her home. Born Nov. 12, 1952, in Williamsport, she was the daughter of the late Franklin and Olive (Carson) Sander. Poodle was a Williamsport High School graduate and attended Pennsylvania College of...
