WTHR

Hagerstown eliminated from Little League World Series

WILLIAMSPORT, Pa. — The Hagerstown Little League saw their season come to an end after waiting out yet another weather delay in Williamsport. The team from Hollidaysburg, Pa. scored four runs in the fourth inning to win 10-0 due to the mercy rule. Facing elimination, the team from Indiana...
HAGERSTOWN, IN
skooknews.com

Nursing Home Workers in 2 Schuylkill County Facilities Could Strike in Early September

On Monday, nursing home workers from three of the biggest chains in Pennsylvania voted to send Unfair Labor Practice strike notices, including 2 from Schuylkill County. According to the SEIU Healthcare PA, Guardian Healthcare and two chains owned by Mordy Lahasky – Comprehensive Healthcare and Priority Healthcare – have refused to meaningfully bargain over the use of agency staff or include the regulatory staffing ratios set to go into effect this year in the contracts.
SCHUYLKILL COUNTY, PA
lykensvalley.org

Mt. Carmel – Victoria Theatre Interior

An undated interior view of the Victoria Theatre, Mount Carmel, Northumberland County, Pennsylvania. The theatre was designed by W. H. Lee, Architect, who had offices in Philadelphia and Shamokin. The photo appeared in the “Looking Back” feature of the Pottsville Republican & Herald, April 23, 2006. The caption noted that...
NORTHUMBERLAND COUNTY, PA
Newswatch 16

Fun on the hill at the Little League World Series

SOUTH WILLIAMSPORT, Pa. — One of the biggest attractions for younger fans at the Little League World Series is sliding down the famous big hill. There are many traditions at the Little League World Series. Some folks enjoy trading pins; others enjoy a game of catch. But one of the most iconic traditions is sliding down the hill overlooking Lamade Stadium.
SOUTH WILLIAMSPORT, PA
uncoveringpa.com

Fossil Hunting at the Montour Preserve Fossil Pit

When I was a child, one of my favorite things to do was to break apart rocks looking for gold. And while I was never going to find gold, there is a spot in the middle of Pennsylvania where you can break apart rocks and have a great chance of finding something really neat: the Montour Preserve Fossil Pit.
DANVILLE, PA
PennLive.com

Pa. winery, brewery has built reputation as a place to visit and relax

Ellie and Gary Toczko opened Nimble Hill Winery in 2007, taking a piece of land that had historically been an orchard and dairy farm and eventually planting 10 acres of vines. In time, they added the brewery, one of the first if not THE first to produce both in the state, the start of a trend that has picked up momentum over the past few years as an increasing number of Pa. wineries make multiple products.
TUNKHANNOCK, PA
NorthcentralPA.com

PennDOT employees earn Star of Excellence awards

Twenty-nine PennDOT employees have earned PennDOT's highest recognition for their outstanding performances. Among recipients of the Star of Excellence awards are two employees from PennDOT's District 3, which includes Columbia, Lycoming, Montour, Northumberland, Snyder, Sullivan, Tioga, Union, and Bradford counties. The Star of Excellence Awards are presented annually to employees who represent the department’s values of service, performance, and integrity. ...
BRADFORD COUNTY, PA
Newswatch 16

Fire damages home in Luzerne County

HANOVER TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Investigators are working to determine what led to a fire in Luzerne County. Fire crews responded to the home along Chestnut Street in Hanover Township around noon. Officials say everyone inside at the time made it out OK. A neighbor named Henry says he was...
LUZERNE COUNTY, PA
wkok.com

Sunbury Wetland Park Gets Gift for New Wellness Trail

SUNBURY – Sunbury’s new wetland park is receiving a big donation to build one of its trails. Organizers of the Sunbury Wetland Ecological and Educational Park says New Enterprise Stone and Lime Co. Inc of Winfield is donating 46 tons of stone material to create a ‘center wellness trail.’
SUNBURY, PA
webbweekly.com

Kevin McDonnell, 65

Kevin McDonnell, 65, of Williamsport passed away unexpectedly Thursday, August 18, 2022. Born April 2, 1957 in Dublin, Ireland he was a son of Gertrude (Byrne) McDonnell of Williamsport and the late, Jack McDonnell. Kevin graduated from Williamsport High School in 1975 and went on to earn his Bachelor’s degree...
WILLIAMSPORT, PA
Newswatch 16

Hazing investigation underway in Bradford County

ATHENS, Pa. — An investigation is underway in Bradford County after alleged hazing within a high school football team. According to the Athens Area School District, state police are investigating after reported bullying, hazing, and other improper behavior within the high school varsity and junior varsity team. Officials believe...
BRADFORD COUNTY, PA
butlerradio.com

Hollidaysburg remains alive in Williamsport

Weather played another role at the Little League World Series in Williamsport Monday, but the Pennsylvania team from Hollidaysburg remained alive with a 7-1 win over the team from Long Island. They will meet the team from Indiana out of the Great Lakes Region today. Indiana fell to an unbeaten Tennessee 5-2 Monday.
HOLLIDAYSBURG, PA
Newswatch 16

DA: Williamsport shootings gang-related

WILLIAMSPORT, Pa. — The Lycoming County District Attorney says a string of recent shootings in Williamsport is gang-related. In the last six days, there have been three shootings across the city. The DA says there are two gangs consisting of juveniles, and the violence is a result of gunfire...
WILLIAMSPORT, PA
webbweekly.com

Pamela A. “Poodle” Montgomery, 69

Pamela A. “Poodle” Montgomery, 69, of Williamsport, passed away peacefully on Monday, Aug. 22, 2022 at her home. Born Nov. 12, 1952, in Williamsport, she was the daughter of the late Franklin and Olive (Carson) Sander. Poodle was a Williamsport High School graduate and attended Pennsylvania College of...
WILLIAMSPORT, PA
