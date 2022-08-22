ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
FanSided

Max Scherzer threw catcher James McCann under the bus after Yankees loss

The New York Yankees topped the crosstown-rival Mets on Monday night, winning their second straight extremely improbable game. Staring down the barrel of Alek Manoah/Max Scherzer/Jacob deGrom in three straight massive contests following a three-game losing streak, the Yanks took the first two and watched the Mets remove their ace from the third start, replacing him with fellow stud Taijuan Walker.
FanSided

Buck Showalter just proved Yankees’ point as Mets fans scream Subway Series hypocrisy

The New York Yankees won their second consecutive baseball game on Monday night in the Bronx, their first time piecing together victories in tandem since late July. The Bombers are attempting to dig themselves out of a nightmare month, and every little victory helps — especially when Max Scherzer’s the opposing pitcher, and Domingo German nearly goes seven shutout on the other side.
FanSided

Houston Astros sign-stealing scandal just got even worse

The Astros sign-stealing scandal was unearthed years ago, but it remains at the forefront of conversation in the sport, as more details continue to spew out. Houston used an electronic sign-stealing system, which was relayed by players in the dugout to those in the batters box, to tell which pitches were coming in critical situations, including the 2017 World Series.
