Hunters Crack Pipe
3d ago
Just curious where are these people are coming from shooting up the place? I can remember when SF would get a few shootings a year. It seems like a daily/weekly occurrence now🤦♂️
9
XTS_213
2d ago
Too many people moving to Sioux Falls from bigger cities across the nation. It won't be long before we end up as an overpopulated city with an alarmingly high crime rate. It's already in motion and happening.
8
