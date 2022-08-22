SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Sioux Falls police say they have custody of the suspect involved in Tuesday’s bank robbery. Police spokesman Sam Clemens said the suspect walked into a bank on Rice st. and Cliff ave. around 11 a.m. The suspect announced his intent to rob the bank, claiming he was armed, and mentioned having a bomb. An employee was able to send hit an alarm to notify law enforcement. The suspect had a backpack on him and was able to get ahold of some cash. The suspect experienced delays in his escape when he asked somebody for keys to their car. A while later, one of the customers handed over their car keys.

SIOUX FALLS, SD ・ 19 HOURS AGO