NBCMontana

North Valley Food Bank in Whitefish unveils new mural

KALISPELL, MONT. — The North Valley Food Bank in Whitefish held a contest reaching out to local artists to submit concept ideas for the building’s new grocery store mural. The food bank held this contest to support local artists, but also to make their grocery store and food bank welcoming and comfortable for all who use their services.
WHITEFISH, MT
NBCMontana

Sullivan Fire burning near Hot Springs mapped at 40 acres

MISSOULA, Mont. — A new wildfire is burning about 13 miles north of Hot Springs. An overnight infrared flight sized the new Sullivan Fire with heat sensors for the first time, and show it's about 40 acres. This is smaller than the initial estimates from the ground yesterday. This...
HOT SPRINGS, MT
NBCMontana

Weasel Fire grows to over 5,000 acres

MISSOULA, Mont. — The Weasel Fire burning 14 miles north of Eureka, on both sides of the U.S.-Canada border has grown to 5,001 acres, according to overnight infrared mapping. The fire is 20% contained, according to Inciweb. The lightning-caused fire was first reported July 30.
EUREKA, MT
NBCMontana

Weasel Fire grows to 4,781 acres

MISSOULA, Mont. — The Weasel Fire burning 14 miles north of Eureka, on both sides of the U.S.-Canada border has grown to 4,781 acres, according to overnight infrared mapping. Technicians noted that clouds obscured 10% of the fire's heat when they flew over late Sunday night, making the exact...
NBCMontana

Garceau Fire measured at 6,725 acres

MISSOULA, Mont. — The Garceau Fire burning 10 miles west of Polson was mapped at 6,725 acres on Sunday night. Moderate cloud cover hampered mapping efforts, technicians noted. There are 265 personnel on scene. Invesigators say the Garceau Fire was started by an electric fence.
POLSON, MT
NBCMontana

Kalispell city officials encourage safety in school zones

MISSOULA, Mont. — Kalispell city crews have been restriping school zone crosswalks with school starting back up. Officials ask drivers to do their part by slowing down and always stopping for pedestrians at crosswalks. Parents are asked to encourage their children to use caution, pay attention and to not...
KALISPELL, MT
NBCMontana

Lolo Creek Fire starts 6 miles southeast of Lolo Hot Springs

MISSOULA, Mont. — The Lolo Creek Fire was reported around 2 p.m., about six miles southeast of Lolo Hot Springs. Lolo National Forest says the fire is between 2 to 3 acres, and was caused by a lightning strike. No closures are in place and no structures are currently...
HOT SPRINGS, MT
NBCMontana

Swan Valley Cafe catches fire in Condon

MISSOULA, Mont. — The Swan Valley Café caught on fire in Condon Thursday afternoon. The Swan Valley Emergency Services responded to a call about the fire around 12:59 p.m. and arrived on scene at 1:08 p.m. Fire Chief Randy Williams said the Swan Valley Café is located right...
CONDON, MT
NBCMontana

Public hearing takes place Sept. 2 for proposed Flathead Reservation gas tax

MISSOULA, Mont. — A public hearing gets underway at 11 a.m. Sept. 2 at tribal headquarters in Pablo concerning a gas tax agreement between the Confederated Salish and Kootenai Tribes and the state. The Montana Department of Transportation and tribal leaders will discuss extending the current agreement. The agreement...
PABLO, MT
NBCMontana

New fire start burns northwest of Marion, Kalispell

MISSOULA, Mont. — Marion Fire District and Department have confirmed a new fire start on Grubb Mountain. The Montana DNRC's fire map does not include an acreage estimate for the fire. It's burning northwest of both Marion and Kalispell.
buttesports.com

Butte Central vs. Polson Game Moved

The first Butte Central football game of the season has been relocated. This Friday, August 26th, Butte Central will take on Polson as planned, but the location will be Naranche Stadium. The game will still start at 7 pm Friday night. Gates will open at 6 pm. The location change...
BUTTE, MT
NBCMontana

Whitefish City Council approves dispensary 1 block from church

KALISPELL, MONT. — A controversial new dispensary approval in Whitefish seemingly allows the business to skirt a proximity requirement putting it less than 500 feet from a nearby church. The new storefront sits at 333 Baker Ave., near the St. Charles Borromeo Catholic Church at 230 Baker Ave. less...
WHITEFISH, MT

