NBCMontana
North Valley Food Bank in Whitefish unveils new mural
KALISPELL, MONT. — The North Valley Food Bank in Whitefish held a contest reaching out to local artists to submit concept ideas for the building’s new grocery store mural. The food bank held this contest to support local artists, but also to make their grocery store and food bank welcoming and comfortable for all who use their services.
NBCMontana
Sullivan Fire burning near Hot Springs mapped at 40 acres
MISSOULA, Mont. — A new wildfire is burning about 13 miles north of Hot Springs. An overnight infrared flight sized the new Sullivan Fire with heat sensors for the first time, and show it's about 40 acres. This is smaller than the initial estimates from the ground yesterday. This...
NBCMontana
Weasel Fire grows to over 5,000 acres
MISSOULA, Mont. — The Weasel Fire burning 14 miles north of Eureka, on both sides of the U.S.-Canada border has grown to 5,001 acres, according to overnight infrared mapping. The fire is 20% contained, according to Inciweb. The lightning-caused fire was first reported July 30.
NBCMontana
Weasel Fire grows to 4,781 acres
MISSOULA, Mont. — The Weasel Fire burning 14 miles north of Eureka, on both sides of the U.S.-Canada border has grown to 4,781 acres, according to overnight infrared mapping. Technicians noted that clouds obscured 10% of the fire's heat when they flew over late Sunday night, making the exact...
NBCMontana
Garceau Fire measured at 6,725 acres
MISSOULA, Mont. — The Garceau Fire burning 10 miles west of Polson was mapped at 6,725 acres on Sunday night. Moderate cloud cover hampered mapping efforts, technicians noted. There are 265 personnel on scene. Invesigators say the Garceau Fire was started by an electric fence.
Bear activity on the rise in Flathead County's urban settings
With fall quickly approaching, bears are starting to make their way down from the mountains into more urban settings in Northwest Montana as they look for food sources before hibernation.
NBCMontana
Kalispell city officials encourage safety in school zones
MISSOULA, Mont. — Kalispell city crews have been restriping school zone crosswalks with school starting back up. Officials ask drivers to do their part by slowing down and always stopping for pedestrians at crosswalks. Parents are asked to encourage their children to use caution, pay attention and to not...
NBCMontana
Lolo Creek Fire starts 6 miles southeast of Lolo Hot Springs
MISSOULA, Mont. — The Lolo Creek Fire was reported around 2 p.m., about six miles southeast of Lolo Hot Springs. Lolo National Forest says the fire is between 2 to 3 acres, and was caused by a lightning strike. No closures are in place and no structures are currently...
Garceau Fire update: August 21
The Garceau Fire is burning about six miles northeast of Hot Springs in the Garceau Gulch, 10 air miles west of Polson.
NBCMontana
Swan Valley Cafe catches fire in Condon
MISSOULA, Mont. — The Swan Valley Café caught on fire in Condon Thursday afternoon. The Swan Valley Emergency Services responded to a call about the fire around 12:59 p.m. and arrived on scene at 1:08 p.m. Fire Chief Randy Williams said the Swan Valley Café is located right...
NBCMontana
Public hearing takes place Sept. 2 for proposed Flathead Reservation gas tax
MISSOULA, Mont. — A public hearing gets underway at 11 a.m. Sept. 2 at tribal headquarters in Pablo concerning a gas tax agreement between the Confederated Salish and Kootenai Tribes and the state. The Montana Department of Transportation and tribal leaders will discuss extending the current agreement. The agreement...
Crews knock down fire at Lake County landfill in Polson
The Polson Rural Fire Department responded to the landfill on Kerr Dam Road shortly before 8 p.m. on Tuesday.
NBCMontana
New fire start burns northwest of Marion, Kalispell
MISSOULA, Mont. — Marion Fire District and Department have confirmed a new fire start on Grubb Mountain. The Montana DNRC's fire map does not include an acreage estimate for the fire. It's burning northwest of both Marion and Kalispell.
Weasel Fire update: August 21
The Weasel Fire began on the Kootenai National Forest 14 miles northeast of Eureka, not far from the Canadian border.
buttesports.com
Butte Central vs. Polson Game Moved
The first Butte Central football game of the season has been relocated. This Friday, August 26th, Butte Central will take on Polson as planned, but the location will be Naranche Stadium. The game will still start at 7 pm Friday night. Gates will open at 6 pm. The location change...
NBCMontana
Whitefish City Council approves dispensary 1 block from church
KALISPELL, MONT. — A controversial new dispensary approval in Whitefish seemingly allows the business to skirt a proximity requirement putting it less than 500 feet from a nearby church. The new storefront sits at 333 Baker Ave., near the St. Charles Borromeo Catholic Church at 230 Baker Ave. less...
Flathead Beacon
Kalispell Woman Charged with Theft for Fake Cancer Scheme Enters Plea Deal
A Kalispell woman who solicited at least $60,000 in fraudulent contributions under the pretense that she was dying of cancer entered a plea deal last week to a felony charge of theft. Amy Elizabeth Glanville, 47, pleaded guilty Aug. 19 in Flathead County District Court before Judge Heidi Ulbricht, vacating...
Kootenai National Forest wildfires update
Officials with the Kootenai National Forest report six new fires were sparked over the weekend in Northwest Montana.
Minor injuries reported after small plane crashes in St. Ignatius
Two people suffered minor injuries after a twin-engine plane crashlanded on the road next to the Saint Ignatius airport on Tuesday.
