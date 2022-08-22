ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Eleven Warriors

Cardale Jones Hopes Glenville Pipeline “Opens Back Up,” Running Backs Gideon Davidson and Aneyas Williams Confirm Sept. 3 Visits

Standing on the sidelines watching his alma mater’s season opener against St. Vincent-St. Mary on Thursday in Akron, Glenville alumnus Cardale Jones couldn’t stop smiling. From the combination of seeing old friends and acquaintances to seeing Glenville start its season 1-0 with a 25-0 win, he had plenty to celebrate.
13 Things to Do This Weekend in Cleveland: Aug. 25-28

From bicycle fundraisers to ballet, football games to garlic festivals, there’s no shortage of fun this weekend in The Land. Returning Aug. 27, this Bike Cleveland fundraiser provides several routes for all skill levels — 10, 30 or 60 miles each — beginning and ending at the Cleveland Metroparks Beach House. Entry fees include a post-ride meal, as well as refreshments and snack mid-event. $10-$120, Aug. 27, 8 a.m., 7600 Cleveland Memorial Shoreway, Cleveland, bikecleveland.org.
Oberlin's Abrahamowicz loses battle with cancer

Oberlin, Ohio - The Oberlin College Department of Athletics and Physical Education extends its deepest sympathies to the family, friends, and players of former longtime Oberlin College baseball coach Adrian Abrahamowicz, who passed away on Sunday, August 21, after a courageous multi-year battle with cancer. "The baseball field was Adrian's...
Cleveland’s Burlesque Scene

Whether you're an avid burlesque fan or just curious about those provocative performers slowly stripping off sequins and fishnets, Cleveland's burly scene will transform any standard night out into a sexy adventure. So throw your worries out the window and get ready to give it up for Cleveland's bawdiest burlies as they belly up beneath the bright lights and toss boas aloft.
Richie Palacios returns to lineup with an eye on making an impact: Guardians Takeaways

SAN DIEGO — Terry Francona says there’s really not a formula when balancing playing time for Cleveland’s young talent during the thick of a playoff chase. “It has been a little challenging,” Francona said. “When you bring up young guys the best thing for them sometimes is if you can throw them out there and let them sink or swim. We’re not really sure we can do that right now.”
Longtime drummer Adams honored by Guardians

CLEVELAND -- No matter how many hurdles John Adams has to face when it comes to his health, he’s determined to get back to Progressive Field at some point in the future. In the meantime, the Guardians are doing their part to make his presence known at every home game moving forward.
School marching band now a class at Shaw HS

CLEVELAND — The Shaw High School band is tuning up for a new season. School marching bands have been practicing through the summer for football season. Shaw High School's band director is an alum of the program. He said band used to be a club but now students will...
That firepit in your backyard? It might be illegal: The Wake Up for Monday, Aug. 22, 2022

Subscribe to the Wake Up, cleveland.com’s free morning newsletter, delivered to your inbox weekdays at 5:30 a.m. I have a backyard firepit. Most families I know have backyard firepits, for kids to roast marshmallows on and adults to drink around, especially as summer wanes and cool nights turn dark. I never realized firepits could be against the law in some cities.
Akron officially expands designated outdoor drinking area

AKRON, Ohio — Editor's note: the video in the player above is from a previous story. In 2020, Akron officially implemented a Designated Outdoor Refreshment Area (DORA). Now the area, where alcoholic beverages can be purchased from permitted establishments and consumed outdoors within the district, is expanding. On Tuesday,...
Unlawful college ‘room scan’

CLEVELAND — An Ohio federal judge found that the “room scan” Ohio State University performed of a student’s bedroom, while he took an at-home exam, constituted an unlawful search under the Fourth Amendment. Less intrusive means could monitor test-takers.
