5 Great Buffets To Check Out in Ohio
4 Places To Get Great Tacos in Ohio
AJ Quiero's EP Sees New Innovations And Heights For His Music
4 Places To Get Delicious Barbecue in the Akron Area
Maple Heights Hold Special Meeting Regarding Road Re-pavement: Citizens Speak Out Legislation Pass 5:2
St. Ignatius-Mentor take big stage at FirstEnergy Stadium: Week 2 football preview
CLEVELAND, Ohio — The first game of Chuck Kyle’s last year as coach at St. Ignatius will now be on the big stage of FirstEnergy Stadium, when his Wildcats play Mentor on Friday at the home of the Browns. The matchup, one of three Top 25 games, leads...
St. Edward, Glenville remain atop divisions in cleveland.com state football rankings
CLEVELAND, Ohio — Toledo Central Catholic showed its potential in Division II by taking defending OHSAA Division I state champion St. Edward down to the wire Friday in their high school football opener. The Eagles remain the state’s No. 1-ranked team in D-I, while Central Catholic strengthens its standing...
WKYC
Is 2022 Cleveland's year? Which team finishes with the highest winning percentage: Browns, Guardians, or Cavaliers?
The State of Cleveland Sports is BRIGHT! With Star players on each professional team, which team will finish with the best winning percentage?
Eleven Warriors
Cardale Jones Hopes Glenville Pipeline “Opens Back Up,” Running Backs Gideon Davidson and Aneyas Williams Confirm Sept. 3 Visits
Standing on the sidelines watching his alma mater’s season opener against St. Vincent-St. Mary on Thursday in Akron, Glenville alumnus Cardale Jones couldn’t stop smiling. From the combination of seeing old friends and acquaintances to seeing Glenville start its season 1-0 with a 25-0 win, he had plenty to celebrate.
Cleveland baseball drummer John Adams set to enter Guardians Distinguished Hall of Fame
CLEVELAND, Ohio — Drummer John Adams will be immortalized for his 50 seasons of supporting baseball in Cleveland with a bronze sculpture in the Guardians’ Hall of Fame at Heritage Park inside Progressive Field. Adams began toting his bass drum to old Municipal Stadium on Aug. 24, 1973....
clevelandmagazine.com
13 Things to Do This Weekend in Cleveland: Aug. 25-28
From bicycle fundraisers to ballet, football games to garlic festivals, there’s no shortage of fun this weekend in The Land. Returning Aug. 27, this Bike Cleveland fundraiser provides several routes for all skill levels — 10, 30 or 60 miles each — beginning and ending at the Cleveland Metroparks Beach House. Entry fees include a post-ride meal, as well as refreshments and snack mid-event. $10-$120, Aug. 27, 8 a.m., 7600 Cleveland Memorial Shoreway, Cleveland, bikecleveland.org.
d3baseball.com
Oberlin's Abrahamowicz loses battle with cancer
Oberlin, Ohio - The Oberlin College Department of Athletics and Physical Education extends its deepest sympathies to the family, friends, and players of former longtime Oberlin College baseball coach Adrian Abrahamowicz, who passed away on Sunday, August 21, after a courageous multi-year battle with cancer. "The baseball field was Adrian's...
thisiscleveland.com
Cleveland’s Burlesque Scene
Whether you're an avid burlesque fan or just curious about those provocative performers slowly stripping off sequins and fishnets, Cleveland's burly scene will transform any standard night out into a sexy adventure. So throw your worries out the window and get ready to give it up for Cleveland's bawdiest burlies as they belly up beneath the bright lights and toss boas aloft.
Richie Palacios returns to lineup with an eye on making an impact: Guardians Takeaways
SAN DIEGO — Terry Francona says there’s really not a formula when balancing playing time for Cleveland’s young talent during the thick of a playoff chase. “It has been a little challenging,” Francona said. “When you bring up young guys the best thing for them sometimes is if you can throw them out there and let them sink or swim. We’re not really sure we can do that right now.”
MLB
Longtime drummer Adams honored by Guardians
CLEVELAND -- No matter how many hurdles John Adams has to face when it comes to his health, he’s determined to get back to Progressive Field at some point in the future. In the meantime, the Guardians are doing their part to make his presence known at every home game moving forward.
spectrumnews1.com
School marching band now a class at Shaw HS
CLEVELAND — The Shaw High School band is tuning up for a new season. School marching bands have been practicing through the summer for football season. Shaw High School's band director is an alum of the program. He said band used to be a club but now students will...
The Village Butcher takes top prize as best sub shop in Greater Cleveland
CLEVELAND, Ohio --- The Village Butcher and Salumeria handily beat out nine other finalists to win the top prize in Cleveland.com’s Best Sub Sandwich in Greater Cleveland contest. The Mayfield Village business received more than a quarter of the 6,000 votes cast. The Village Butcher is the brainchild of...
That firepit in your backyard? It might be illegal: The Wake Up for Monday, Aug. 22, 2022
Subscribe to the Wake Up, cleveland.com’s free morning newsletter, delivered to your inbox weekdays at 5:30 a.m. I have a backyard firepit. Most families I know have backyard firepits, for kids to roast marshmallows on and adults to drink around, especially as summer wanes and cool nights turn dark. I never realized firepits could be against the law in some cities.
Akron officially expands designated outdoor drinking area
AKRON, Ohio — Editor's note: the video in the player above is from a previous story. In 2020, Akron officially implemented a Designated Outdoor Refreshment Area (DORA). Now the area, where alcoholic beverages can be purchased from permitted establishments and consumed outdoors within the district, is expanding. On Tuesday,...
Seven to be inducted into Orange Alumni Association Hall of Fame Sept. 24
PEPPER PIKE, Ohio – Andy Fishman, the award-winning news director of Fox 8 News (WJW-TV) in Cleveland, is one of seven Orange High School alumni or staff members who will be inducted into the Orange Alumni Association Hall of Fame Sept. 24 at the high school. Fishman, a 1980...
Courthouse News Service
Unlawful college ‘room scan’
CLEVELAND — An Ohio federal judge found that the “room scan” Ohio State University performed of a student’s bedroom, while he took an at-home exam, constituted an unlawful search under the Fourth Amendment. Less intrusive means could monitor test-takers.
WKYC
Agave and Rye opens in Cleveland's Warehouse District: Doug Trattner reports
CLEVELAND — Over the years, an iconic corner property in Cleveland's Warehouse District has been home to restaurants such as Piccolo Mondo, Metropolitan Café, Metro Bar & Kitchen, and Bar Louie. But a new chapter for the building begins this week with the opening of Agave and Rye....
Lakewood's Tost Sandwich Cafe to Add Locations in Ohio City and Tremont
The European-style deli, café and market opened in Lakewood in 2021
Who makes the best sub sandwich in Greater Cleveland? (Poll)
CLEVELAND, Ohio – The votes continue to pour in as we work to determine Greater Cleveland’s best sub sandwich. August is National Sandwich Month and to celebrate cleveland.com’s Best of Cleveland team is searching for the best sub sandwich on the North Coast.
Maria's Field Of Hope sunflowers blooming at Cedar Point location
SANDUSKY, Ohio — A sea of sunflowers is now in bloom at Maria’s Field Of Hope just outside of Cedar Point in Sandusky, continuing the mission to raise money in memory of Maria McNamara who died from cancer in 2007 at the age of 7. 3News captured some...
