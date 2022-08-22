ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Behind Viral Videos

Comments / 0

Related
The US Sun

What does 1437 mean on TikTok?

1 - I, 4 - love, 3 - you, 7 - forever. In other words I has one letter, love has four, you has three, and forever totals seven letters. TikTok might not have been the first place you have seen this numerical code before. The term has actually been...
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
Digiday

How brands are activating Gen Z and millennial TikTok audiences

Roland Hamilton, senior vice president of global licensing, Trusted Media Brands. Although TikTok is widely considered a Gen Z platform, the video-sharing app also boasts a high number of millennial users. With more than 100 million active users in the U.S. alone, 32% of TikTok’s global audience is between the ages of 25–34.
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Drugs#Intercept
The Independent

Andrew Tate permanently banned from TikTok

Controversial influencer Andrew Tate has been removed from TikTok for violating the social media platform’s policies.The 35-year-old former kickboxer gained notoriety on social media in recent months for his bold views, many of which have been criticised as misogynistic. He has also been banned from Instagram and Facebook.Some of his most viral videos see him expressing opinions such as “women can’t drive”, that 18-year-old women are “more attractive than 25-year-olds because they’ve been through less d***”, and that women should “shut the f**k up, have kids, sit at home, be quiet and make coffee”.Prior to his Instagram account being...
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
ohmymag.co.uk

Messenger: Here’s how you can delete a message you’ve already sent

We've all had the experience of inadvertently sending a message to the wrong person, or opening the wrong group conversation and accidentally revealing information to friends, family or colleagues that they weren't supposed to know. At such times, one would do just about anything for the opportunity to delete the...
INTERNET
The Independent

How to delete your Facebook account forever – and download everything you need before you go

There are currently around 2.8 billion Facebook users, but backlash against the world’s largest social media site continues.Since it began in 2004, Facebook has been accused of mishandling data and helping contribute to misinformation.For those that would prefer not to remain a part of Facebook’s network, for whatever reason, there is an easy way to deactivate, as well as completely deleting, their account. Deleting a Facebook account will completely remove it from the site, while deactivating will make the account inoperable for anyone else on the platform, but the information it has collected will be retained by the company.While deleting...
INTERNET
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Social Media
NewsBreak
TikTok
Place
Melbourne
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
FDA
Place
Sydney
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Behind Viral Videos
TheDailyBeast

It’s All Going Wrong for the Internet’s Biggest A-Hole

It’s been a helluva few days for Andrew Tate. Over the weekend, the former reality-TV star-turned-social-media influencer was kicked off Facebook and Instagram. He then shut down a money-making program for his followers, Hustler’s University, with the platform saying has no future. Now he’s also been booted off TikTok.The British-American former kickboxer, 35, had amassed millions of followers across a sprawling social media empire—one acolyte dubbed him “the king of toxic masculinity.” On TikTok alone, videos of him had racked up over 12 billion views, with more than a billion of those coming in just a single week this month,...
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
HackerNoon

It’s High Time We Talk about the Issue of Fake Accounts

A survey found that 1 of 4 people using online social media is a victim of trolls. Fake and bot accounts on social networks are responsible for harassment, cyberbullying, spreading fake news, and spamming. But at a fundamental level, Facebook and Twitter are disincentivized from doing anything about it. The identification and removal of these accounts require an immense amount of resources. The problem lies in the approach to deal with these issues i.e. identifying and banning the accounts. New fake accounts are created every day.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Vice

Yangtze River Dries Up, Revealing 600-Year-Old Buddhist Statues

The water level of Yangtze River, the world’s third longest river, has plunged to record lows amid an unprecedented heat wave in China, revealing ancient Buddhist relics on an island reef. The three statues were built in the Qing and Ming dynasties, and believed to be 600 years old,...
CHINA
Rolling Stone

Twitter, Facebook Take Down ‘Pro-Western’ Accounts Over ‘Deceptive Tactics’

Twitter and Facebook were among the social networks to suspend a series of pro-U.S. accounts that targeted Asian and Middle Eastern users, an action believed to be the first time the social media companies have blocked accounts for promoting pro-Western interests. The joint study by Graphika and the Stanford Internet Observatory found that, over the past five years, the suspected accounts — which were active on eight different social media platforms — heavily criticized the authoritarian regimes in Russia, China, and Iran to social media users in those countries. “Our joint investigation found an interconnected web of accounts on Twitter, Facebook,...
INTERNET
TechCrunch

TikTok is testing a new ‘Nearby’ feed to display local content

“We’re always thinking about new ways to bring value to our community and enrich the TikTok experience,” a spokesperson for TikTok told TechCrunch in an email. The new feed, which was first reported by social media consultant Matt Navarra, is being tested alongside a feature that gives creators the ability to add location tags to their videos. The TikTok spokesperson said that the ability to add location tags is gradually rolling out to creators. When asked if the Nearby feed only displays videos that have location tags, the spokesperson said it was too early to say based on the current limited scope of the feed.
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
technewstoday.com

How to Do a Facebook Search Without Account?

Although you are not much of a social media savvy person, there can be times when you are intrigued to look for someone’s profile. Or, you might have deactivated Facebook and want to search your account for surety. Whenever you look for a Facebook profile, you might be prompted...
INTERNET
defpen

BeReal Nears Eight Million Daily Active Users, Climbs App Store Charts

A new social media craze is steadily captivating more and more of the digital world. Positioned as the antithesis of Instagram, BeReal reportedly pulled 7.9 million daily active users in July. Recent figures from The Information mark a 295% user increase from January and a 78,900% jump from March 2021. The app’s recent boost in popularity has allowed it to crawl into the App Store top 10 while raising $600 million in funding.
CELL PHONES
Vice

Vice

Brooklyn, NY
97K+
Followers
21K+
Post
41M+
Views
ABOUT

VICE is the definitive guide to an uncertain world.

 https://www.vice.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy