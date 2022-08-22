Read full article on original website
Waverly Man Arrested on School Property with Rifle After Domestic Incident
WAVERLY, NY (WENY) -- Waverly police arrested a man who is accused of having a rifle on school property. Forty-seven year old William McAuliffe is charged with criminal possession of a firearm on school grounds. Waverly police say on August 18th, he had a 9mm Ruger Carbine semi-automatic rifle in a school-owned vehicle that was parked at the high school. McAuliffe was employed by the district as a custodian. He was taken into custody and arraigned on the charges, and sent to the Tioga County jail in lieu of bail.
Forest Lawn Grounds Crew Allege Unfair Working Conditions
(WENY)-- Grounds crew workers at Elmira's Forest Lawn cemetery gathered this morning to call on the board of directors to resign. They say issues over the use of equipment, as well as surveillance at the cemetery is creating unfair working conditions. Three year groundskeeper Kathryn Gerow says she's not going...
Athens Area School District, PA State Police investigating bullying and hazing incidents on Varsity/JV football team
ATHENS, P.A. (WENY) - The Athens Area School District Administration is investigating several alleged incidents of bullying and hazing on the JV and varsity football teams. The administration was notified of the incidents on August 20th, and has since contacted the Pennsylvania Police Department. The school is fully cooperating with the investigation.
New plans for Northside Blodgett Housing Development in Corning
CORNING, N.Y. (WENY) -- After years of setbacks, plans for the Northside Blodgett Housing development are beginning to look a little bit more concrete. Roadblocks due to COVID-19 have changed the type of housing the project plans to offer. In 2019, Rochester-based Riedman Companies planned to build 20+ new-construction, single-family...
New Mural Unveiled on Barbershop in Elmira
ELMIRA, NY (WENY) -- Community Arts of Elmira unveiled the latest mural art project on the city's southside Tuesday afternoon. Artist Jharmi "Cuba" League is the creator of the mural titled "Community Barber Shop." The mural was painted on the side of Derito's Barber Shop on Franklin Street, taking between six months to a year to go from concept to completion.
Twin Tiers Football Season Previews: Haverling Rams
BATH, N.Y. (WENY) - We head to Section V to continue our Twin Tiers Football Season Preview with the Haverling Rams, who aim to be back in the Section Title game for the third-straight season. The Rams finished last season 8-2 where they fell to East Rochester/Gananda in the Section...
Corning Community College's Grace Vondracek named NJCAA Region III Female Student-Athlete of the Year
CORNING, N.Y. (WENY) - Corning Community College infielder and Odessa-Montour grad, Grace Vondracek continues to earn postseason awards after a memorable season as she has been named the 2021-22 NJCAA Region III Female Student-Athlete of the Year. Vondracek played a key role on the Red Barons softball team who won...
