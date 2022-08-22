WAVERLY, NY (WENY) -- Waverly police arrested a man who is accused of having a rifle on school property. Forty-seven year old William McAuliffe is charged with criminal possession of a firearm on school grounds. Waverly police say on August 18th, he had a 9mm Ruger Carbine semi-automatic rifle in a school-owned vehicle that was parked at the high school. McAuliffe was employed by the district as a custodian. He was taken into custody and arraigned on the charges, and sent to the Tioga County jail in lieu of bail.

