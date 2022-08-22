It was great to meet a lot of new faces last Monday at the Gallatin County Schools Open House! We saw a lot of familiar faces as well. For anyone who would like to fill out our interest forms for more information on 4-H, go to https://forms.gle/Vq2rExisM5fKJr8G9 or check out the Gallatin County IL 4-H Facebook group. We'd love to hear from you!

GALLATIN COUNTY, IL ・ 23 HOURS AGO