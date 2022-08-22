Read full article on original website
Justice Laments Announcement of State's Youngest COVID Death as Orders for New Virus Booster Placed
It was a new standard Gov. Jim Justice seemed dismayed to report. And he did it near the start of today’s COVID-19 press conference and he ended it with the same. “It takes on a new sadness when you realize we’ve lost a 13-year-old,” said Justice at the end of today’s press briefing.
