Cleveland, OH

coolcleveland.com

PHOTOSTREAM: Ohio Burlesque Festival by Anastasia Pantsios

For three days, the Beachland Ballroom was the place to be, as the Ohio Burlesque Festival celebrated its 10th anniversary. Starting in 2011 as a one-night event with 15 acts, it’s grown into a national recognized event attracting performers from across the country and even abroad, with nearly 6o burlesque performers, vocalists, drag artist and acrobatics performing over the three nights. The event was created by Cleveland’s biggest burlesque star Bella Sin, whose hard work creativity and tireless dedication to the art form have fueled the festival’s growth.
CLEVELAND, OH
coolcleveland.com

The Great Geauga County Fair Celebrates Its Bicentennial

The Great Geauga County Fair officially uses the world “great” in its name, and it’s earned the right to do so. Not only is it huge, but it’s also Ohio’s oldest county fair, celebrating its bicentennial this year. So come on out and celebrate with it over the next six days as it puts the period on the summer season.
GEAUGA COUNTY, OH
coolcleveland.com

Parma’s Prama Gallery Holds Big Group Show of Local Artists

You might not expect to find a gallery like Prama Artspace in Parma, but there it is: a cozy storefront whose walls are usually packed with work by diverse artists, often in intriguing group shows. And its shop offers small items such as cards, magnets and graphic books by area creators.
PARMA, OH
thelandcle.org

For one Hough resident’s birthday, an annual celebration of community

Louis McCoy has spent close to 75 years living, volunteering, and working in the Hough community. So maybe it shouldn’t be a surprise that his “Hough Reunion Gathering” brings approximately 200 of his childhood friends and their families to celebrate his beloved Hough community – and McCoy’s birthday – each July.
CLEVELAND, OH
thisiscleveland.com

Cleveland’s Burlesque Scene

Whether you're an avid burlesque fan or just curious about those provocative performers slowly stripping off sequins and fishnets, Cleveland's burly scene will transform any standard night out into a sexy adventure. So throw your worries out the window and get ready to give it up for Cleveland's bawdiest burlies as they belly up beneath the bright lights and toss boas aloft.
CLEVELAND, OH
case.edu

Recent School of Dental Medicine staff member Gladys Ina passes away

It is with deep sadness that Case Western Reserve University School of Dental Medicine announces the passing of Gladys Ina on Friday, Aug. 19. Ina was a dedicated staff member for the School of Dental Medicine from 2013 to 2022, working closely with Professor Emeritus Ronald Occhionero. Always leading by...
CLEVELAND, OH
coolcleveland.com

New Pocket Park to Be Dedicated in the Warehouse District

The Historic Warehouse District Development Corporation and the Downtown Cleveland Alliance will celebrate the opening of Lighthouse Park, a pocket park that commemorates Cleveland’s first (now gone) lighthouse and provides a pedestrian link between the Warehouse District and the East Bank of the Flats. It’s located at the corner of Main Avenue and West 9th Street.
CLEVELAND, OH
Isla Chiu

4 Places To Get Great Fried Chicken in the Akron Area

Then you should check out these places in the Akron area. If you're craving a good piece of crispy Southern-style fried chicken, you can't go wrong with this restaurant near the Goodyear Theater. The restaurant also has tasty fried chicken gizzards and livers. As for sides, customers highly recommend the collard greens and mac & cheese.
AKRON, OH
spectrumnews1.com

School marching band now a class at Shaw HS

CLEVELAND — The Shaw High School band is tuning up for a new season. School marching bands have been practicing through the summer for football season. Shaw High School's band director is an alum of the program. He said band used to be a club but now students will...
CLEVELAND, OH

