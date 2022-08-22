This wonderful German bus is a great automobile for any road trip lover or touring artisan. The Volkswagen Bus has long been a staple of the hippie dream and nomad lifestyle since its initial popularity in the late 1960s. Whether you were traveling to a rock concert half-way across the country, finding a place with some close companions to camp out over a weekend, or just chilling out and enjoying the sights, these could be the perfect vehicle for you. Nowadays, they can be pretty hard to find in good condition as they've all been driven around far more than most cars. However, this example is in such great condition you might suspect it to have been stored since it was brand new.

