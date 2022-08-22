Read full article on original website
Black Employee Attends Company Plantation Party Dressed as Enslaved Person
File this employee’s recent interaction with the company he works for under the label — the audacity of the “caucasity,” according to Hip Hop Wired. A Black man who goes by the handle BisFitty gave a delineated account of his experience attending a retreat organized by his employer, which was politically incorrectly held at a plantation. Attendees were encouraged to dress in “period appropriate costume-ball” theme and to join in on the “fun.” BisFitty arrived in his Sunday’s best as an enslaved person.
Tony DeFranco Of The DeFranco Family Remembers His Days As A ’70s Teen Idol
Imagine pursuing a dream. Maybe you’re a singer in the early 1970s and picturing yourself part of the next Beatles or Rolling Stones — maybe even bigger (it is a fantasy, after all). But what if it actually happens to you and you find yourself thrust in the middle of the media spotlight as a teen heartthrob, appearing on magazine covers, topping record charts, performing sold-out concerts and then … it’s over? As abruptly as it began. Can you imagine what it would be like to have to cope with all of that over the span of a just a few years? Well, Tony DeFranco of The DeFranco Family doesn’t have to imagine. He lived it.
Don't Miss The Bus At Premier Auction's Savannah Sale
This wonderful German bus is a great automobile for any road trip lover or touring artisan. The Volkswagen Bus has long been a staple of the hippie dream and nomad lifestyle since its initial popularity in the late 1960s. Whether you were traveling to a rock concert half-way across the country, finding a place with some close companions to camp out over a weekend, or just chilling out and enjoying the sights, these could be the perfect vehicle for you. Nowadays, they can be pretty hard to find in good condition as they've all been driven around far more than most cars. However, this example is in such great condition you might suspect it to have been stored since it was brand new.
Artist to Watch: Riddy Arman Paints a Sonic Landscape of Life on the Ranch
"Authenticity" is a term that's been at the center of a long and problematic debate in country music. At the end of the day, singing from the heart is what really matters — no matter where you're from. Riddy Arman has all those bases covered. After spending her youth...
Stories for Telling: The Blue Robin
The country over which King Chrysanthemum reigned was very far inland, so there was very little talk about the sea-serpent, but everybody was agitated over the question whether there was, or was not, a Blue Robin. For the Story Teller: Story Telling and Stories to Tell, by Carolyn Sherwin Bailey...
‘Frozen’ an ecstatic show through spectacular effects, beautiful storytelling
Disney has knocked it out of the park with the wondrous, icy world its creative team has invented for the stage production of "Frozen." That's a tall order, translating the beloved 2013 animated film to the stage for the live musical, and this show exceeds all expectations in bringing the magic. "Frozen," whose North American tour is playing a five-week run through Sept. 11 at Playhouse Square's State Theatre, dazzles with its incredible special effects, gorgeous costuming and sets and touching story of self-sacrificing, sisterly love.
Young Billy Strings Ripping It Up In a Basement Is Still One Of My Favorite Videos On The Internet
I love a good home video… bonus points if it’s a home video from a musical genius. We’re taking it back to young Billy Strings, pre-long hair Billy Strings, covering a few tunes in a basement. From somewhere in 2012, this is just old fashioned basement jam session. I mean, wow… it just shows you the talent he has had since a young age. Strings grew up in a small town called Ionia, Michigan, about 30 miles outside of Lansing. […] The post Young Billy Strings Ripping It Up In a Basement Is Still One Of My Favorite Videos On The Internet first appeared on Whiskey Riff.
