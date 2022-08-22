ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
coolcleveland.com

Slow Roll Cleveland Bike Ride Rolls Out of East 55th Street Marina

The goal of the Slow Roll Cleveland rides is threefold: to give cyclists of all ages and abilities the chance to exercise outdoor at a comfortable pace; the opportunity to meet and socialize with other riders; and finally, to explore a different area of Cleveland each week. Every Monday through...
cleveland19.com

20 people injured after RTA accident on Cleveland’s East Side

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland EMS transported 20 patients with minor injuries to the University Hospital and Cleveland Clinic Wednesday afternoon after an accident involving an RTA bus and a car. The accident happened around 3:45 p.m. at Euclid Avenue and E. 100th Street. RTA officials said the RTA Healthline...
clevelandmagazine.com

13 Things to Do This Weekend in Cleveland: Aug. 25-28

From bicycle fundraisers to ballet, football games to garlic festivals, there’s no shortage of fun this weekend in The Land. Returning Aug. 27, this Bike Cleveland fundraiser provides several routes for all skill levels — 10, 30 or 60 miles each — beginning and ending at the Cleveland Metroparks Beach House. Entry fees include a post-ride meal, as well as refreshments and snack mid-event. $10-$120, Aug. 27, 8 a.m., 7600 Cleveland Memorial Shoreway, Cleveland, bikecleveland.org.
thisiscleveland.com

Cleveland’s Burlesque Scene

Whether you're an avid burlesque fan or just curious about those provocative performers slowly stripping off sequins and fishnets, Cleveland's burly scene will transform any standard night out into a sexy adventure. So throw your worries out the window and get ready to give it up for Cleveland's bawdiest burlies as they belly up beneath the bright lights and toss boas aloft.
cleveland19.com

Endangered 37-year-old Cleveland woman missing

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland Police asked the community to help find missing and endangered 37-year-old Mary Anne Riley. She may also go by the name Megan, according to police. Riley was described by police as 5′ tall, 130 pounds, with brown hair, and hazel eyes. Call Cleveland Police...
cleveland19.com

Cleveland student injured after falling into a manhole

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A high school student suffered minor injuries Monday after she fell into a manhole in the city’s Tremont neighborhood. The student attends Northeast Ohio College Preparatory School in the 2300 block of Tremont Ave. School officials said the girl was walking to school in the...
Cleveland.com

8 one-tank trips with spectacular fall foliage near Ohio | Stay at these top-rated VRBO rentals

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Perhaps the best thing about changing seasons is seeing the trees “catch fire” in vibrant reds, oranges and golds. Autumn is the perfect time for a Sunday drive or maybe even a weekend (or weekdays) adventure chasing fall color. With gas prices still elevated, we’ve researched one-tank trips to view the changing leaves. We’ve added local VRBO lodging rentals so you can relax when you’re there. Plan now to collect memories and Instagram photos before the VRBOs book during the peak season.
Cleveland.com

Cleveland, brace yourself for another unreasonably cold and snowy winter

CLEVELAND, Ohio - The new Farmers’ Almanac just dropped, and if the predictions are to be believed, it’s going to be a cold winter here by Lake Erie. The Midwest is expected to range from having an unreasonably cold and snowy winter around the Great Lakes to a glacial, snow-filled winter in the western states prompting a “hibernation zone.” According to the Almanac, the North Central States can experience extremely cold temperatures down to 40 degrees below zero during mid-January.
