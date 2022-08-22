Read full article on original website
5 Great Buffets To Check Out in OhioIsla ChiuOhio State
4 Places To Get Great Tacos in OhioIsla ChiuOhio State
AJ Quiero's EP Sees New Innovations And Heights For His MusicVince MartellacciiCleveland, OH
4 Places To Get Delicious Barbecue in the Akron AreaIsla ChiuAkron, OH
Maple Heights Hold Special Meeting Regarding Road Re-pavement: Citizens Speak Out Legislation Pass 5:2Brown on ClevelandMaple Heights, OH
coolcleveland.com
Slow Roll Cleveland Bike Ride Rolls Out of East 55th Street Marina
The goal of the Slow Roll Cleveland rides is threefold: to give cyclists of all ages and abilities the chance to exercise outdoor at a comfortable pace; the opportunity to meet and socialize with other riders; and finally, to explore a different area of Cleveland each week. Every Monday through...
cleveland19.com
20 people injured after RTA accident on Cleveland’s East Side
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland EMS transported 20 patients with minor injuries to the University Hospital and Cleveland Clinic Wednesday afternoon after an accident involving an RTA bus and a car. The accident happened around 3:45 p.m. at Euclid Avenue and E. 100th Street. RTA officials said the RTA Healthline...
All aboard! Tickets coming soon for North Pole Adventure
It's not even Fall yet, but you may want to mark your calendars now for a North Pole Adventure.
The Village Butcher takes top prize as best sub shop in Greater Cleveland
CLEVELAND, Ohio --- The Village Butcher and Salumeria handily beat out nine other finalists to win the top prize in Cleveland.com’s Best Sub Sandwich in Greater Cleveland contest. The Mayfield Village business received more than a quarter of the 6,000 votes cast. The Village Butcher is the brainchild of...
clevelandmagazine.com
13 Things to Do This Weekend in Cleveland: Aug. 25-28
From bicycle fundraisers to ballet, football games to garlic festivals, there’s no shortage of fun this weekend in The Land. Returning Aug. 27, this Bike Cleveland fundraiser provides several routes for all skill levels — 10, 30 or 60 miles each — beginning and ending at the Cleveland Metroparks Beach House. Entry fees include a post-ride meal, as well as refreshments and snack mid-event. $10-$120, Aug. 27, 8 a.m., 7600 Cleveland Memorial Shoreway, Cleveland, bikecleveland.org.
This Is Ohio's Signature Cheap Food
Cheapism put together a list of the most popular cheap food in each state.
thisiscleveland.com
Cleveland’s Burlesque Scene
Whether you're an avid burlesque fan or just curious about those provocative performers slowly stripping off sequins and fishnets, Cleveland's burly scene will transform any standard night out into a sexy adventure. So throw your worries out the window and get ready to give it up for Cleveland's bawdiest burlies as they belly up beneath the bright lights and toss boas aloft.
cleveland19.com
Endangered 37-year-old Cleveland woman missing
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland Police asked the community to help find missing and endangered 37-year-old Mary Anne Riley. She may also go by the name Megan, according to police. Riley was described by police as 5′ tall, 130 pounds, with brown hair, and hazel eyes. Call Cleveland Police...
cleveland19.com
Cleveland student injured after falling into a manhole
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A high school student suffered minor injuries Monday after she fell into a manhole in the city’s Tremont neighborhood. The student attends Northeast Ohio College Preparatory School in the 2300 block of Tremont Ave. School officials said the girl was walking to school in the...
spectrumnews1.com
Cleveland Public Health offers $100 rebate to trade gas-powered lawnmower for electric
CLEVELAND — The Cleveland Division of Public Health is offering a rebate program to Cuyahoga County residents who scrap a gas lawnmower to get an electric one. Cleveland's Division of Public Health is offering a rebate program for Cuyahoga County residents to scrap a gas lawnmower and purchase an electric one.
Headaches continue as Ridge Road project inches along: Sun Postings
BROOKLYN, Ohio -- There is a bumper crop of orange cones and road-closed signs in the Brooklyn/Cleveland/Parma area this summer, as work continues on Ridge Road in Brooklyn near the Parma and Cleveland borders. Traffic snarls on Ridge north of Brookpark Road near Interstate 480 and Ridge Park Square are...
Making ‘The Cut’ -- Cleveland Heights acquires beauty school for Cedar-Lee-Meadowbrook project
CLEVELAND HEIGHTS, Ohio -- With its purchase of The Cut Beauty School last week, the city now owns two vacant properties that go into the mix for the $52 million Cedar-Lee-Meadowbrook development. City Council authorized the $765,000 purchase of the old beauty school at 13234-38 Cedar Road Aug. 15 --...
Fundraiser for Cleveland officer paralyzed in crash
Fundraisers are being held to help a former Cleveland SWAT officer who was paralyzed two years ago while on duty.
8 one-tank trips with spectacular fall foliage near Ohio | Stay at these top-rated VRBO rentals
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Perhaps the best thing about changing seasons is seeing the trees “catch fire” in vibrant reds, oranges and golds. Autumn is the perfect time for a Sunday drive or maybe even a weekend (or weekdays) adventure chasing fall color. With gas prices still elevated, we’ve researched one-tank trips to view the changing leaves. We’ve added local VRBO lodging rentals so you can relax when you’re there. Plan now to collect memories and Instagram photos before the VRBOs book during the peak season.
coolcleveland.com
Enjoy Water and Land Activities at Lower Shaker Lake Take to the Lake Day
Sat 8/27 @ 10AM-4PM Summer is coming to an end so don’t waste another day before enjoying the region’s watery assets. The Doan Brook Watershed Partnership is giving people of all ages a variety of ways to do so at its 10th annual Take to the Lake Day at Lower Shaker Lake.
Cleveland, brace yourself for another unreasonably cold and snowy winter
CLEVELAND, Ohio - The new Farmers’ Almanac just dropped, and if the predictions are to be believed, it’s going to be a cold winter here by Lake Erie. The Midwest is expected to range from having an unreasonably cold and snowy winter around the Great Lakes to a glacial, snow-filled winter in the western states prompting a “hibernation zone.” According to the Almanac, the North Central States can experience extremely cold temperatures down to 40 degrees below zero during mid-January.
Construction on the Ohio Turnpike continues with lane conversions, removal of gates at toll plazas for E-ZPass customers
BEREA, Ohio – The Ohio Turnpike is working to remove gates at toll plaza interchanges to allow E-ZPass customers to travel through toll lanes without stopping. Twenty interchanges will be converted in the process, and the work will reduce the number of toll plazas from 31 to 24, Turnpike officials said.
Police shortage on the streets, but not at Cleveland City Hall: I-Team
The FOX 8 I-Team has found a big shortage of Cleveland police to go after guns or help when you call 911, yet we found no big drop in officers protecting city hall.
Here’s where Chipotle is opening a new store in Northeast Ohio
The restaurant will be open daily from 10:45 a.m. to 10 p.m.
