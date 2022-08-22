Read full article on original website
Related
Popculture
McDonald's Breakfast Menu Is Relaunching Hit Item That's Been Missing
McDonald's lovers had to take some unfortunate hits over the course of the pandemic due to budget cuts and supply chain issues, including the loss of all-day breakfast and several key menu items. However, some of those items could be coming back — and in some locations, they already are. McDonald's has quietly brought back breakfast bagel sandwiches. In the wake of the item's initial disappearance, the fast food chain confirmed in July that breakfast bagels are now back on the menu.
Popculture
McDonald's Raises Price of One Menu Item for First Time in 14 Years
That burger craving is about to cost you a little extra, at least if you're planning to place an order at the Golden Arches. For the first time in 14 years, McDonald's has raised the price of its famous cheeseburger, marking just the latest example of widespread menu price hikes in the fast food industry.
KFC Brings Back Its Most Outrageous Product
While fast food is almost always meant to be indulgent, there are the menu items that go beyond what a human being can reasonably consume and cross the line into heart attack-inducing. A Yum! Brands YUM franchise, Kentucky Fried Chicken has been the master at creating and marketing this type...
A Cherished McDonald's Breakfast Item Is Finally Back On The Menu
What comes to your mind first when you think of fast food breakfasts? For McDonald's, the breakfast menu includes staples like McMuffins, hotcakes, and hash browns, but there are some hacks that you can make to the McDonald's breakfast menu. One beloved McDonald's breakfast option was once breakfast bagel sandwiches. And although the item was taken off the fast-food chain's menu, McDonald's is bringing bagels back.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
This New KFC Menu Item is Something Really Different
Recently, KFC (Kentucky Fried Chicken) has been certainly innovative with its menu items. From launching fried chicken flower bouquets called the "Kentucky Fried Buckquet" for Mother's Day, to a donut sandwich with fried chicken in the middle, KFC consistently surprises its customers. KFC also followed in McDonald's (MCD) and Wendy's...
People are vowing they'll never go back to Cracker Barrel after the chain added vegan sausage to its menus
Some Cracker Barrel fans were outraged after the chain announced it was adding Impossible Sausage, a plant-based protein, to the breakfast menu.
Popculture
KFC Adds Unique New Chicken Item to the Menu
KFC is known around the world for its finger lickin' good chicken, and now a new chicken item is joining the lineup and exciting taste buds. The fan-favorite fast food restaurant chain in late July expanded its menu offerings with the addition of the new Satay Crunch with Peanut Sauce, an all-new menu item that joined the lineup at KFC locations across Singapore.
Three brands of frozen pizza recalled
Freezer pizzas are a staple in many households. But you may want to be extra vigilant the next time you fire up the oven for that frozen pie.
RELATED PEOPLE
Popculture
The Frozen Pizza Recall From Earlier This Summer Just Got Worse
Even more frozen pizzas are being pulled from store shelves. Amid a list of similar recalls spanning across multiple brands, Home Run Inn Frozen Foods on Aug. 14 voluntarily recalled more than 13,000 pounds of frozen meat pizza product. The products were recalled after it was determined they may contain metal, posing a health risk to consumers.
Burger King's New Side Dish Takes on McDonald's Classic
Fast-food chains want to capture the public's attention not only by creating a new menu item but by finding something that people simply have to have. Those sorts of phenomenons rarely make sense. The Starbucks (SBUX) - Get Starbucks Corporation Report Unicorn Frappuccino became a must-have item not because it...
McDonald's Menu Adds a New Big Mac (It's Finally in the U.S.)
Few people remember that Burger King actually beat McDonald's (MCD) to the punch when it came to having a signature sandwich. Before the Whopper hit the now number three fast-food burger chain in 1957, both Burger King and McDonald's had very simple menus built around execution. Back in the early...
Popculture
Taco Bell, KFC and Pizza Hut Plot Special Items and Deals to Win Back Customers
Tacos, pizza, and fried chicken will always be popular, but Americans don't always get them from Taco Bell, Pizza Hut, and KFC. Yum Brands Inc., the parent company of all three, is hoping to reverse a downturn by offering more new items and promotional deals. The company shared weak numbers in its second quarterly earnings report for 2022 on Wednesday.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Allrecipes.com
Why Are McDonald's Chicken Nuggets So Good?
If there's one thing children and adults alike can't resist, it's a Chicken McNugget. Maybe it's the clever name, the crispy outer shell, or the juicy chicken inside that keeps us ordering McDonald's chicken nuggets. Whatever it is, we can't imagine chicken nuggets not being available on the menu — but the truth is, they originally weren't.
Dealer Employee Wrecks 2023 Nissan Z in the Lot Before Delivery to Owner: Source
Screenshot via FacebookA source told us the employee pushed it too hard in the lot and slid into a parked Ram pickup.
CARS・
Pokémon Happy Meals are returning to McDonald’s
McDonald’s is bringing back its wildly popular Pokémon Happy Meals to the United States. Starting today, August 16th, McDonald’s customers across the country will be able to buy Pokémon-themed Happy Meals that contain four Pokémon trading cards, a spinner, and a gold coin. According to...
What Are The Holes In A Plug Used For?
Have you ever taken a close look at a plug before inserting into an outlet and noticed the small holes in the prongs? We finally figured out what they're for.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
13,000 pounds of frozen pizza are being recalled
An Illinois-based frozen pizza brand has issued a voluntary recall for approximately 13,099 pounds of pie product due to possible foreign matter contamination. Home Run Inn Frozen Foods, headquartered in the south-western Chicago suburb of Woodbridge, is recalling a batch of its Chicago Premium Pizzeria Deluxe Sausage Classic after the company had received consumer complaints reporting that metal was found in the frozen pizza.
Burger King May Have A New Sandwich For Vegans Soon
There used to be slim pickings for vegans when dining out, but now, plant-based options have flooded the food scene, even at notoriously meat-heavy fast food restaurants. Burger King and White Castle were the first fast food chains to offer plant-based alternatives to their burgers with the Impossible Whopper and Impossible Slider, respectively (via VegNews). Other chains quickly followed suit, either partnering with Impossible Foods or its main competitor, Beyond Meat.
Subway Puts a Popular Taco Bell Deal on the Menu
Gone are the days of only having that monthly box of wine or farmer's market produce to subscribe to. Now there are salad subscriptions, pasta bowl subscriptions, and, of course, the taco program that the Yum! Brands (YUM) -owned Taco Bell launched in January. Often aimed at office workers grabbing...
geekspin
New York City, NY
6K+
Followers
2K+
Post
719K+
Views
ABOUT
Technology, trends and entertainment for geeks.https://geekspin.co
Comments / 0