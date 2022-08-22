ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tennis

Comments / 0

Related
AFP

Serena Williams prepares for final curtain call at US Open

After a glittering 27-year professional career in which she became one of the greatest players of all time, Serena Williams is preparing to bid farewell to tennis at the major where it all began. Williams' farewell to tennis in New York has become the hottest ticket in town. 
TENNIS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Serena Williams

Comments / 0

Community Policy