Angelique Kerber reveals she is pregnant and announces she will miss US Open with brilliant tweet
FORMER World No1 Angelique Kerber will miss out on the US Open starting on Monday after she announced on Twitter that she is pregnant. The 34-year-old is expecting her first child and will take a short break from tennis. But it does not mean that she will be retiring. She...
WTA roundup: No. 1 seed Daria Kasatkina survives scare in Quebec
August 23 - No. 1 seed Daria Kasatkina of Russia dropped a first-set tiebreak before coming back to win a marathon over Belgium's Greet Minnen 6-7 (4), 6-4, 6-2 on Monday in first-round action at the Championnats Banque Nationale de Granby in Granby, Quebec.
US Open Tennis Tournament Fast Facts
Read CNN's Fast Facts about the US Open Tennis Tournament, the only Grand Slam tennis championship held in North America.
Serena Williams prepares for final curtain call at US Open
After a glittering 27-year professional career in which she became one of the greatest players of all time, Serena Williams is preparing to bid farewell to tennis at the major where it all began. Williams' farewell to tennis in New York has become the hottest ticket in town.
USTA says decisions on tennis balls used for US Open made in consultation with tours, player councils
The United States Tennis Association on Wednesday addressed the use of different tennis balls for male and female players at the US Open, a week after reigning world No. 1 Iga Swiatek called the balls used at the year's last major "horrible" and questioned why the disparity was necessary. "The...
