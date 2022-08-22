ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Normal, IL

Boot Camp: 15 starters return for U-High for Coach Walworth’s 2nd year

By Patrick Cunningham
 3 days ago

NORMAL, ILLINOIS (WMBD) – The U-High Pioneers are coming off a 3-6 season and are entering their second year under head coach Brody Walworth.

They are returning 15 starters and they feel there has been significant improvement throughout the team from the skill players to the guys in the trenches.

“You got to have the mentality of you want to hit somebody as big as you or bigger than you every single play. You know it’s just, hitting them in the head as hard as you can. There’s no better feeling than lining up against someone and you just know you’re better than him. You just beat him.”

Zach Hoffman, U-High Offensive and Defensive lineman

“We are way ahead of where we were last year. And feel really, you know we’re in a much better position to go be competitive in a really tough conference.”

Brody Walworth, U-High Head Football Coach

The Pioneers start the season against Lanphier.

