Fearless 40: Little Rock Southwest Gryphons

Little Rock Southwest is gearing up for the young program’s third-ever season. After going winless in the school’s inaugural football season in 2020, the Gryphons finished 2-8 last fall.

Their first win came as a technicality when Parkview was forced to forfeited their game in non-conference. Southwest’s first-ever outright win came down the stretch with a 6-0 shutout against cross-town opponent Little Rock Central.

A combination of past LRSD schools J.A. Fair and McClellan, Southwest faced a tall task playing as a new program in 7A Central. However, head coach Daryl Patton and the Gryphons approach their coming season with a mindset that they want to compete with anyone they take the field with. The team hopes to build off their win over Central and, in time, make their first playoff appearance in the state’s largest classification.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KLRT - FOX16.com.