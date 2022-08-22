ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Little Rock, AR

Fearless 40: Little Rock Southwest Gryphons

By Nick Walters
FOX 16 News
FOX 16 News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2gWWJU_0hQ6gEpj00

Little Rock Southwest is gearing up for the young program’s third-ever season. After going winless in the school’s inaugural football season in 2020, the Gryphons finished 2-8 last fall.

Their first win came as a technicality when Parkview was forced to forfeited their game in non-conference. Southwest’s first-ever outright win came down the stretch with a 6-0 shutout against cross-town opponent Little Rock Central.

A combination of past LRSD schools J.A. Fair and McClellan, Southwest faced a tall task playing as a new program in 7A Central. However, head coach Daryl Patton and the Gryphons approach their coming season with a mindset that they want to compete with anyone they take the field with. The team hopes to build off their win over Central and, in time, make their first playoff appearance in the state’s largest classification.

KARK

Arkansas Storm Team Forecast: Rain showers; some thunderstorms this afternoon

Little Rock will top out at 83° this afternoon with scattered rain and a few thunderstorms. A chance of showers will carry into tonight, but the chance will be dropping off. While rain is possible for the rest of the week, rainfall totals will not be incredibly high in Central AR. Southeast Arkansas will get the most for the rest of the week.
LITTLE ROCK, AR
FOX 16 News

FOX 16 News

