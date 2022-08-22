ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Albuquerque, NM

KRQE News 13

Heavy rain, more flooding possible to finish the week

Daily rounds of showers and thunderstorms will continue to impact parts of New Mexico into this weekend. Friday will be the most active day with more heavy rain and flash flooding possible. Scattered storms once again brought heavy rainfall and more flooding to parts of the state Wednesday afternoon. Isolated...
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

Monsoon improves New Mexico drought conditions

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – The rain has drastically improved the state’s drought conditions. The latest drought monitor shows very little of the state is in exceptional drought. Only a tiny sliver in Lea County falls into this category. Compare that to May, when much of the state was in some kind of drought, and large portions were […]
KRQE News 13

Flood concerns, rising rivers with afternoon storms

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Scattered to isolated afternoon showers and storms are expected into this afternoon once again, forming over higher elevations and over mountains before pushing over lower elevations. The general storm motion will be from north to south, but locally slow moving and erratic winds may allow for localized heavy rainfall. Flash flooding over already […]
KRQE News 13

Heavy rainfall continues to be a threat for flash flooding this week

Daily chances for rain and thunderstorms will continue across parts of New Mexico through the weekend. Locally heavy rainfall and flash flooding will still be possible each day. More storms developed Tuesday afternoon across the western two-thirds of New Mexico while the eastern part of the state remains dry. Despite...
KRQE News 13

Areas across New Mexico continue to battle rain, flooding

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – People in different parts of New Mexico are battling rising rivers, washed-out bridges, walls of mud and water-covered roads. Felipe Cordova and mary Ann Sena live off County Road 65 in Dixon. They’ve been surrounded by water flooding by them five times now with the recent storms. Water is crossing also Shawnee, east […]
DIXON, NM
rrobserver.com

So far, so good for precipitation in NM

After the rain yesterday, RR is significantly cooler today. In addition, we got more rain than we have in a very long time. “Thanks in large part to yesterday’s precipitation, the Albuquerque International Sunport is now 1.27″ above the climatological average precipitation for this point in the year,” Albuquerque National Weather Service Meteorologist Scott Overpeck said.
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

Record high river levels, more storms Monday evening

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – After a very rainy weekend, more shower and thunderstorm activity continues into this Monday. All of this precipitation has led to record high river levels for the Pecos and Gila Rivers, as some locations received over 6 inches of rainfall. Luckily, across the eastern half of the state (including the Pecos region) heavy […]
KRQE News 13

Study predicts some New Mexico counties could see more 100+ degree heat

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Could New Mexico start seeing more 100-degree Fahrenheit days in the near future? A new study by a non-profit climate research group suggests the Land of Enchantment should expect more triple-digit temperature days in the coming years. First Street Foundation recently released a nationwide climate risk study showing that the number of […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

The history of deadly, damaging floods in Southern New Mexico

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Summer monsoons can bring massive rain and torrential flooding in Southern New Mexico. Recently the residents of Carlsbad, Silver City, and Ruidoso have seen devastating reminders of the dangers of floodwater – but it’s not the first time. Carlsbad: No stranger to flash flooding On August 21, 2022 tourists at Carlsbad Caverns […]
SILVER CITY, NM
KRQE News 13

Flooding threat continues with more evening storms

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – A few showers are ending in the northern Sangre de Cristo Mountains and the middle Rio Grande Valley this morning. The rest of the state is seeing drier skies, but the ground is wet, and flood waters have yet to recede in some spots. A flood warning is in effect for the […]
Farmington Local News

Fall Events are On The Way!

“Chili in October-fest” and “Dining with the Dead” return in early October, and ENDWI is setting up sobriety checkpoints in and around San Juan County through the month of September. And while the monsoons are bringing some relief to the drought-stricken southwest, don’t expect it to last for long. By Hannah Robertson. This story is sponsored by Pop's Truck & RV Center and Ace Hardware of Farmington
FARMINGTON, NM
KRQE News 13

Flooding takes place across southeastern New Mexico

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Across the state, torrential rain is causing major flooding, impacting places from Dexter to Ruidoso to Carlsbad Caverns. Early Sunday morning, Dexter Fire Rescue saved a man after his SUV was swept away by flood waters. In a video posted on Facebook of that swift water rescue, crews arrived to see the […]
DEXTER, NM
KRQE News 13

Fort Marcy Park closures in Santa Fe for Zozobra

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Fort Marcy Complex will be closed as crews prepare for the burning of the Zozobra. The closure begins Saturday, August 27, at 12:00 a.m., through Saturday, September 3, at 12:00 p.m. The tennis courts, parking lot, dog park, and recreation center will all...
SANTA FE, NM
KRQE News 13

Mountain West Brew Fest is back

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The seventh annual Mountain West Brew Fest is back on August 27 at Loretto Park and features live music, food trucks, and games. The event features tasting events for local breweries, distilleries, wineries, and cider. The Mountain West Brew Fest runs from 11 a.m. to...
ALBUQUERQUE, NM

