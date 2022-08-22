Read full article on original website
KRQE News 13
Heavy rain, more flooding possible to finish the week
Daily rounds of showers and thunderstorms will continue to impact parts of New Mexico into this weekend. Friday will be the most active day with more heavy rain and flash flooding possible. Scattered storms once again brought heavy rainfall and more flooding to parts of the state Wednesday afternoon. Isolated...
Monsoon improves New Mexico drought conditions
NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – The rain has drastically improved the state’s drought conditions. The latest drought monitor shows very little of the state is in exceptional drought. Only a tiny sliver in Lea County falls into this category. Compare that to May, when much of the state was in some kind of drought, and large portions were […]
Flood concerns, rising rivers with afternoon storms
NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Scattered to isolated afternoon showers and storms are expected into this afternoon once again, forming over higher elevations and over mountains before pushing over lower elevations. The general storm motion will be from north to south, but locally slow moving and erratic winds may allow for localized heavy rainfall. Flash flooding over already […]
KRQE News 13
Heavy rainfall continues to be a threat for flash flooding this week
Daily chances for rain and thunderstorms will continue across parts of New Mexico through the weekend. Locally heavy rainfall and flash flooding will still be possible each day. More storms developed Tuesday afternoon across the western two-thirds of New Mexico while the eastern part of the state remains dry. Despite...
Areas across New Mexico continue to battle rain, flooding
NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – People in different parts of New Mexico are battling rising rivers, washed-out bridges, walls of mud and water-covered roads. Felipe Cordova and mary Ann Sena live off County Road 65 in Dixon. They’ve been surrounded by water flooding by them five times now with the recent storms. Water is crossing also Shawnee, east […]
rrobserver.com
So far, so good for precipitation in NM
After the rain yesterday, RR is significantly cooler today. In addition, we got more rain than we have in a very long time. “Thanks in large part to yesterday’s precipitation, the Albuquerque International Sunport is now 1.27″ above the climatological average precipitation for this point in the year,” Albuquerque National Weather Service Meteorologist Scott Overpeck said.
Residents in Dixon, Taos dealing with heavy floods
Small towns have gone through flooding before, but some are saying they've never seen anything like this. Water has seeped into homes, and gardens have been covered in mud, destroying plants.
Record high river levels, more storms Monday evening
NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – After a very rainy weekend, more shower and thunderstorm activity continues into this Monday. All of this precipitation has led to record high river levels for the Pecos and Gila Rivers, as some locations received over 6 inches of rainfall. Luckily, across the eastern half of the state (including the Pecos region) heavy […]
Some drier areas Tuesday, but flood threat continues in New Mexico
NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – This morning is dry with partly cloudy skies across the state. Skies should clear a bit, and we will see some sunshine through the afternoon. Storms will pop up in the mountains, moving south or southeast into the adjacent lower terrain. The east side of the state, along with the Rio Grande […]
Study predicts some New Mexico counties could see more 100+ degree heat
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Could New Mexico start seeing more 100-degree Fahrenheit days in the near future? A new study by a non-profit climate research group suggests the Land of Enchantment should expect more triple-digit temperature days in the coming years. First Street Foundation recently released a nationwide climate risk study showing that the number of […]
The history of deadly, damaging floods in Southern New Mexico
NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Summer monsoons can bring massive rain and torrential flooding in Southern New Mexico. Recently the residents of Carlsbad, Silver City, and Ruidoso have seen devastating reminders of the dangers of floodwater – but it’s not the first time. Carlsbad: No stranger to flash flooding On August 21, 2022 tourists at Carlsbad Caverns […]
Flooding threat continues with more evening storms
NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – A few showers are ending in the northern Sangre de Cristo Mountains and the middle Rio Grande Valley this morning. The rest of the state is seeing drier skies, but the ground is wet, and flood waters have yet to recede in some spots. A flood warning is in effect for the […]
Floods prompt emergency rescue by Dexter fire department
In southern New Mexico, some people had to be rescued from rising water levels from the Pecos River.
Rio Grande running stronger, but experts aren’t celebrating yet
"My message is the same to middle valley: if you're a praying sort of person please pray for rain because we continue to need it," Casuga says.
Flooding takes place across southeastern New Mexico
NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Across the state, torrential rain is causing major flooding, impacting places from Dexter to Ruidoso to Carlsbad Caverns. Early Sunday morning, Dexter Fire Rescue saved a man after his SUV was swept away by flood waters. In a video posted on Facebook of that swift water rescue, crews arrived to see the […]
KRQE News 13
KRQE News 13
