ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Downs, IL

Boot Camp: Tri-Valley still hungry after state semifinal defeat

By Patrick Cunningham
WMBD/WYZZ
WMBD/WYZZ
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=32fMle_0hQ6g0Yo00

DOWNS, Illinois (WMBD) – The Vikings of Tri-Valley had one of the most successful seasons in Central Illinois last year when they made it all the way to the 2A state semis.

They are a small school program with a history of success. Tri-Valley has reached the playoffs in 12 of the past 13 years.

With more than half their starters returning, a loss so close to the state championship is something they haven’t forgotten.

“It was a big thing. I mean I put it in my bulletin board in the basement as I I was working out. It’s just a good message of where we could’ve been, what we could’ve done in the offseason. That’s what we worked for so hopefully that works out for us.”

Blake Regenold, Tri-Valley Running Back

“It was in the back of my head every time I went to the weight room, every time I went out to the field. You know I  was always thinking about it and we’re all just really motived to get back there.”

Grant Fetima, Tri-Valley Wide Receiver

The Vikings open up their season against Arthur-Lovington.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to CIProud.com.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WMBD/WYZZ

Trip Home, Surgically-Repaired Knee Have Adam Miller Ready for New Season

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD/WYZZ) — Trips to Peoria are few and far between for Adam Miller these days. But a good workout with his Peoria-based trainer David Williams and seeing friends in central Illinois is something he says he needed after a difficult year. In the past 12 months, Miller changed schools and suffered a major […]
WMBD/WYZZ

Prep Soccer Highlights from Season Openers Monday

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD/WYZZ) — Some of the top area high school soccer teams won impressive season openers on the road Monday. Peoria Notre Dame was a 3-0 winner at Quincy Notre Dame and Normal West was shutout winner at Rochester, 2-0. Washington traveled to Richwoods and blanked the Knights, 2-0. Pekin and IVC also won […]
PEORIA, IL
WMBD/WYZZ

Prep Sports Recap for Aug. 22, 2022

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD/WYZZ) — Carter Stevenson shot a 74 to lead Pekin to the title of the Limestone Golf Invitational at Prairie Vista on Monday. Stevenson and U-High’s Parker Newton shared the best round of the day with Newton winning a playoff for medalist honors. Peoria Notre Dame was runner-up, eight shots behind Pekin. U-High, […]
PEORIA, IL
WMBD/WYZZ

Boot Camp: Limestone Hopes to Soar Under New Head Coach

BARTONVILLE, Ill. (WMBD/WYZZ) — Jeff Schmider might be new to the job but he’s not new to Limestone. The former Rockets lineman and assistant coach is the new head coach at the Bartonville school. He was a part of conference championship team in 1989 and would like to see the school return to its days […]
BARTONVILLE, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Downs, IL
Local
Illinois Sports
wglt.org

Illinois State women’s basketball mourns the death of recent standout Simone Goods

The Illinois State women’s basketball program is mourning the death of Simone Goods, a recent standout who has lost a battle with cancer. “I know I speak for our entire woman’s basketball program, and all of Redbird Nation when I say that I am beyond heartbroken by the news of Simone’s passing,” said ISU head coach Kristen Gillespie. “Simone was a fierce competitor on the court and was a kind soul to all that she encountered. She was a winner in all phases of her life. Her memory will always be close to our hearts, and we will honor her in all we do moving forward.”
NORMAL, IL
WMBD/WYZZ

Boot Camp: Pontiac’s large senior class hoping for turnaround year

PONTIAC, Illinois (WMBD) – The Pontiac Indians are entering the 2022 season after a tough 1-8 campaign last year. However, they’re bringing back 23 seniors and 18 starters to a team that has grown up together. The players feel that the team chemistry will be what drives the team throughout this season. It’s a comforting […]
PONTIAC, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Boot Camp#Tri Valley#The Vikings Of Tri Valley#Tri Valley Running Back#Arthur Lovington#Nexstar Media Inc#Ciproud Com
WMBD/WYZZ

Boot Camp: Sophomores Fueling Peoria Heights

PEORIA HEIGHTS, Ill. (WMBD/WYZZ) — One senior. That’s all Peoria Heights has on its 2022 football roster. Coach Kendal Parker isn’t worried because he says the younger players on his team are ready “to shock some people.” He might be speaking of quarterback Barrett Marfell and receiver Cameron Ahart, both are sophomores. “Most of these […]
PEORIA HEIGHTS, IL
WMBD/WYZZ

Boot Camp: New Coach Bringing New Feel to Fielcrest

MINONK, Ill. (WMBD/WYZZ) — Nick Meyer knows he has his work cut out for him. The first-year head coach and former Fieldcrest player returns to Minonk to coach the Knights. He has roughly three dozen players in his program with “about six or seven” returning starters. He spent a couple years at Illinois State as […]
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Sports
WMBD/WYZZ

CIProud Blitz 8/22/2022

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Kurt Pegler and Patrick Cunningham discuss high school football in this week’s CIProud Blitz, sponsored by OSF Healthcare Children’s Hospital of Illinois.
PEORIA, IL
WCIA

ISU announces new Springfield nursing school location

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) – Illinois State University will open a new location for their nursing school next year in Springfield.  Officials from ISU’s Mennonite College of Nursing announced plans Tuesday to open a new location in Springfield. Junior and senior students in Springfield would work with Memorial Health for simulation training as well as clinical […]
SPRINGFIELD, IL
WMBD/WYZZ

Boot Camp: Notre Dame Has New Starters but Familiar Offense

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD/WYZZ) — Notre Dame lost 20 starters from a playoff team a year ago. Panic? Hardly. The Irish feel like they have the right people to step into those vacated starting positions and run their Wing-T offense, which is a great equalizer in a high school football landscape that doesn’t see the old […]
WMBD/WYZZ

Boot Camp: Loaded Eureka Ready for Special Season on New Field

EUREKA, Ill. (WMBD/WYZZ) — To say the Eureka High School football team is excited about the season would be an understatement. The Hornets bring back 20 starters from a team that made the playoffs a year ago. Jack Morin is back at quarterback and has all four of his top receivers returning and two running […]
EUREKA, IL
macaronikid.com

Peoria FREE Outdoor Movie, Water Play Zone, Food Trucks & MORE!

Fall FREE #Peoria Movies in the Park kicks off Sept 10th featuring Dreamwork's New Release...THE BAD GUYS!. Alllll the fun for the whole family starts @ 5 ~ Water Play Zone opens @ 5:15 ~ Kids Dance Party @ 6:30 ~ Movie @ 7 ~ Come early to snag a good seat, something yummy to eat & have some FUN before the movie starts!
PEORIA, IL
WMBD/WYZZ

Pontiac’s Schrock Sisters Teammates in Golf and Music

PONTIAC, Ill. (WMBD/WYZZ) — Ali and Dani Grace Schrock know how a good, clean golf shot sounds. They say they have a trained ear from music. The sisters are getting ready to be teammates on the Illinois State golf team. But the were playing musical instruments long before they became college golfers. “We didn’t even […]
PONTIAC, IL
WMBD/WYZZ

WMBD/WYZZ

1K+
Followers
967
Post
111K+
Views
ABOUT

WMBD-TV is a CBS–affiliated television station licensed to Peoria, Illinois, United States and serving the North-Central Illinois television market, while the Bloomington-licensed Fox affiliate WYZZ-TV operates under a local marketing agreement (LMA) with owner Cunningham Broadcasting. https://www.centralillinoisproud.com/

 https://www.centralillinoisproud.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy