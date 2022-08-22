Boot Camp: Tri-Valley still hungry after state semifinal defeat

DOWNS, Illinois (WMBD) – The Vikings of Tri-Valley had one of the most successful seasons in Central Illinois last year when they made it all the way to the 2A state semis.

They are a small school program with a history of success. Tri-Valley has reached the playoffs in 12 of the past 13 years.

With more than half their starters returning, a loss so close to the state championship is something they haven’t forgotten.

“It was a big thing. I mean I put it in my bulletin board in the basement as I I was working out. It’s just a good message of where we could’ve been, what we could’ve done in the offseason. That’s what we worked for so hopefully that works out for us.” Blake Regenold, Tri-Valley Running Back

“It was in the back of my head every time I went to the weight room, every time I went out to the field. You know I was always thinking about it and we’re all just really motived to get back there.” Grant Fetima, Tri-Valley Wide Receiver

The Vikings open up their season against Arthur-Lovington.

