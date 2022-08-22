Read full article on original website
BBC
US Open: Alexander Zverev out as Rafael Nadal and Cameron Norrie move up seedings
World number two Alexander Zverev has withdrawn from the US Open as he continues to recover from torn ankle ligaments suffered during his French Open semi-final against Rafael Nadal. Germany's Zverev, 25, was not expected to be able to play after needing surgery in early June. The 2020 US Open...
Angelique Kerber reveals she is pregnant and announces she will miss US Open with brilliant tweet
FORMER World No1 Angelique Kerber will miss out on the US Open starting on Monday after she announced on Twitter that she is pregnant. The 34-year-old is expecting her first child and will take a short break from tennis. But it does not mean that she will be retiring. She...
US Open Tennis Tournament Fast Facts
Read CNN's Fast Facts about the US Open Tennis Tournament, the only Grand Slam tennis championship held in North America.
International Business Times
Rafael Nadal Benefited From Djokovic's COVID-19 Vaccine Fiasco, Says Former World No. 1
Former World No. 1 John McEnroe believes Rafael Nadal has "benefited" from the fiasco around Novak Djokovic's COVID-19 vaccine status. A nine-time Australian Open champion, Djokovic was not allowed to enter the country for the calendar year's opening Grand Slam earlier this year. In his absence, Nadal clinched the singles title and took his major titles tally to 21. The Spaniard then extended his lead by winning the Roland Garros, where he defeated Djokovic in the quarter-final.
ESPN
USTA says decisions on tennis balls used for US Open made in consultation with tours, player councils
The United States Tennis Association on Wednesday addressed the use of different tennis balls for male and female players at the US Open, a week after reigning world No. 1 Iga Swiatek called the balls used at the year's last major "horrible" and questioned why the disparity was necessary. "The...
Serena Williams prepares for final curtain call at US Open
After a glittering 27-year professional career in which she became one of the greatest players of all time, Serena Williams is preparing to bid farewell to tennis at the major where it all began. Williams' farewell to tennis in New York has become the hottest ticket in town.
