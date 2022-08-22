At LLWS, Honolulu’s Tau Purcell continuing to represent Hawaii on big stage

As a member of the 2022 Honolulu Little League team, Tau Purcell already entered the summer with an understanding of what it was like to have an entire stateâ€™s support.

The example heâ€™d point to other than previous Hawaii teams at the Little League World Series? His father, Elliott, who was a member of the University of Hawaii football team during the programâ€™s heyday.

Elliott Purcell, a Saint Louis alumnus and Ewa Beach native, was a defensive lineman for Hawaii from 2006 to 2010, including its storied 2007 team that went 12-0 in regular season play. He certainly knows the feeling of playing, and winning, for the islands.

â€œBack when I was playing, Hawaii was so supportive, we were winning at the time, stadiums were packed,â€� he recalls. â€œThe feeling that I had during that time is pretty much the same watching this guy play and itâ€™s so exciting to see him go through that at a very young age, too.

â€œA lot of what we see now is a product of their hard work. These guys have been working hard since last year. â€¦ This is the product of hard work, dedication, their commitment, all of that. Everything that comes with it. Just to see them do what theyâ€™re doing and represent well, itâ€™s awesome. Itâ€™s awesome.â€�

The admiration between father and son is definitely there. Tau credits his father as being one of his biggest inspirations.

â€œWhenever Iâ€™m struggling with something or whenever I need help, my Dad is always there and picking me up and telling me how to do things,â€� Tau says of Elliott. â€œHeâ€™s always been a good example and a leader.â€�

So far, Tau Purcell is batting 1.000 in the 2022 Little League World Series, going 1-for-1 with an RBI, just one part of a Honolulu machine that has mercy ruled both of its opponents thus far.

Next up for Honolulu is a winners bracket matchup against Texasâ€™ Pearland Little League on Monday at 1 p.m. HST on ESPN.

â€œItâ€™s been so fun with my teammates, from on the field to in the dorms just playing with them at night, staying up making jokes,â€� Tau says of the LLWS experience so far. â€œWeâ€™re representing everyone, not just playing baseball.â€�