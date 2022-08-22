Read full article on original website
Man wanted on warrant dead after officer shoots him at funeral home in West Virginia
A man is dead after an officer-involved shooting that happened at the Amos Carvelli Funeral Home in Nutter Fort on Wednesday afternoon.
WBOY
Man charged after officers respond to overdose in Fairmont gas station bathroom
FAIRMONT, W.Va. (WBOY) — Fairmont Police officers charged a man with possession with intent after responding to an overdose in a gas station bathroom in Fairmont over the weekend. On Sunday, officers with the Fairmont Police Department responded to a call of an overdose taking place in the restroom...
Man wanted in hit-and-run of 7-year-old boy also arrested for Mill Creek shooting
The Hancock County Sheriff's Office is looking for a Weirton man believed to be involved in the hit and run of 7-year-old JoJo Green on Kings Creek Road.
connect-bridgeport.com
Media: Man wanted by Law Enforcement Shot, Killed at Funeral in Nutter Fort in Police-Involved Shooting
WDTV is reporting that one person is dead after an officer-involved shooting at a Nutter Fort funeral home Wednesday afternoon. Law enforcement were at Amos Carvelli Funeral Home because they had a warrant for a man’s arrest, according to Harrison County Sheriff Robert Matheny. The man was believed to...
Elkins Police investigating death on Graceland Drive
The Elkins Police Department is investigating a death that happened on Graceland Drive over the weekend.
connect-bridgeport.com
Law Enforcement Investigating Death of 22-Year-Old Found Seriously Injured Near Area College Campus
WDTV is reporting that officials with the Elkins Police Department are investigating a death near the campus of Davis & Elkins College. According to Elkins Police Chief Travis Bennett, officers responded to a call early Sunday morning and found a seriously injured person on Graceland Drive. Graceland Drive runs parallel...
Fairmont Police find meth in man’s backpack after arrest for unrelated charge
FAIRMONT, W.Va. — A man being arrested for an unrelated charge was found to be in possession of meth in Fairmont. On Aug. 19, officers with the Fairmont Police Department took James Bledsoe, 33, of Fairmont, into custody for an outstanding warrant through the Marion County Magistrate Court, according to a criminal complaint request. Upon […]
connect-bridgeport.com
U.S. Marshals Release Statement in Officer-Involved Shooting in Nutter Fort that Left Wanted Man Dead
FROM THE U.S. MARSHALS OF THE NORTHERN DISTRICT OF WEST VIRGINIA. “At approximately 2 p.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 24, members of the U.S. Marshals-led Mountain State Fugitive Task Force and other law enforcement agencies were involved in an officer-involved shooting during a fugitive investigation that resulted in a fatality in Nutter Fort, West Virginia.
WDTV
One person injured in crash on I-79 in Marion Co.
WHITE HALL, W.Va (WDTV) - One person was transported to the hospital in a crash northbound on I-79 in Marion County Tuesday afternoon. Emergency crews were alerted to a vehicle accident with possible injuries northbound on I-79 near the 132 mile marker, according to the Valley Volunteer Fire Department. As...
Headstones damaged in vandalism at Clarksburg cemetery
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) – Dozens of headstones were knocked down in an act of vandalism at a Clarksburg cemetery. The incident happened about a week ago at the Elkview Masonic Cemetery next to Hardee’s on Marshall Street. Several large headstones were tipped over cracked and destroyed, some of which were over 100 years old. Plans […]
Marion County deputies say Missouri man threatened to kill them
A Missouri man has been charged after allegedly threatening to kill law enforcement while under arrest for misdemeanors in Marion County.
WDTV
Fairmont man charged with intentionally exposing himself in neighborhood
FAIRMONT, W.Va (WDTV) - A man has been charged after officers said he intentionally exposed himself to a residential neighborhood in Fairmont. West Virginia State Police received a call on July 29 in reference to Jack Radford, 64, intentionally exposing himself outside on the front porch of his home, according to a criminal complaint.
WTAP
New “Rainbow Fentanyl” puts local police departments on alert
VIENNA, W.Va. (WTAP) - Washington County Sheriff Larry Minks said that they have not had any signs of the rainbow fentanyl… but have seen a heavy influx in powder fentanyl. Pifer said that awareness and education are ways everyone can help combat the drug crisis. Local officials are on...
Man charged after officers find marijuana during unconscious person call at Elkins gas station
A man has been charged after an officer found marijuana while responding to a call of an unconscious person at a gas station in Elkins.
Metro News
Ihlenfeld: Body cam evidence key in case against Monongalia County deputy
MORGANTOWN, W,Va. – The Monongalia County sheriff’s deputy facing federal criminal charges will be arraigned in federal court Thursday. Deputy Lance Kuretza is free on bail after being charged with excessive use of force, violating the civil rights of a suspect and falsifying an official report of the incident.
Woman charged after troopers find drugs following multi-county vehicle pursuit
A woman has been charged after troopers found drugs following a multi-county vehicle pursuit.
Lewis County Sheriff’s Office offering reward after church break-in
WESTON, W.Va. (WBOY) — The Lewis County Sheriff’s Department is offering a $500 reward for information that helps them correctly identify two people depicted in photos from video surveillance taken from inside St. Bernard’s Catholic Church on Sunday. According to a Facebook post made by Lewis County Commissioner Agnes Queen, a man and a woman […]
WVNews
Harrison, West Virginia, Sheriff's Office continuing to investigate fatal crash last Thursday on I-79
ANMOORE, W.Va. (WV News) — The Harrison County Sheriff’s Office is continuing to investigate a crash last Thursday afternoon that killed a 47-year-old Fairmont woman on Interstate 79 at Anmoore. Wendy Jo Curry, formerly of Grafton, was killed in the single-vehicle crash near the 117-mile marker exit ramp,...
Police: Man passed out in Marion County gambling room had drugs in his pocket
FAIRMONT, W.Va. — A man has been charged after deputies find drugs on his person while responding to a trespassing call in Marion County. On Aug. 21, deputies with the Marion County Sheriff’s Department responded to a business in Marion County in reference to a trespassing call, according to a criminal complaint. When deputies arrived, […]
