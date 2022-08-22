Read full article on original website
Brother of NFL veteran Aqib Talib opens fire at a kids football game, kills respected Dallas-area youth football coachJalyn Smoot
Governor Abbott Issued Disaster Declaration in Dallas - No Mention of Climate ChangeTom HandyDallas, TX
Fletcher's Corny Dogs Finds Permanent Spot in Klyde Warren ParkLarry LeaseDallas, TX
Carrolton Man Convicted on Federal Charges for Role in U.S. Capitol RiotsLarry LeaseDallas, TX
Grapevine Colleyville Passes Policy Changes on Range of School IssuesLarry LeaseColleyville, TX
Dallas police officers now have to wear body camera on off-duty jobs, chief says
DALLAS — Dallas police officials are now requiring officers to wear their body-worn cameras at all off-duty jobs they work, according to a memo from police Chief Eddie Garcia. Garcia sent the memo to all police department employees on Monday. "There are many instances where officers are working off-duty...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Officer-Involved Shooting in Fort Worth Under Investigation
An officer-involved shooting is under investigation in Fort Worth. On Sunday around 9:00 p.m., Fort Worth officers were dispatched to a call in the 1200 block of St. Vincent Street in reference to a suicidal call. When officers arrived, they knocked on the door and got no answer, but heard...
fox4news.com
2 arrested in connection to shooting on Santa Fe Trail that injured Dallas artist
DALLAS - Dallas police arrested two men who they say shot a jogger on the Santa Fe Trail in Old East Dallas last month. Jonathan Chapa, 21, and Gilbert Uvalle, 20, were arrested on August 18 and are currently in the Dallas County Jail on multiple charges, including aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.
WFAA
City of Dallas approves racial equity plan, residents share concerns
"We need where we can be on the same page as North Dallas, Garland, or Richardson or Cedar Hill. You know we need to be on the same page," said Rayella Boyd.
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Fort Worth Officer Arrested, Accused of Family Violence in Azle
A Fort Worth police officer is under investigation after being accused of family violence late last year. According to the Fort Worth Police Department, Azle Police obtained an arrest warrant for Fort Worth police officer Nickolas Honea on Monday related to an allegation of family violence dating back to Nov. 30. 2021.
texasstandard.org
Denton County landlord charged high fees for run-down properties, investigation shows
In March, Jennifer O’Neal McLaughlin and her husband moved into a four-bedroom, red brick home in Flower Mound, a Denton County suburb. They planned to buy the house with financing from its previous owner – property management company Kamy Investments, which asked for big up-front fees from the McLaughlins, in part because of problems with their credit. But they had the cash to do it, since they’d just sold their family farm.
fox4news.com
Video shows Dallas police shooting at armed man with child nearby
DALLAS - Dallas police released body camera video showing one officer firing at an armed man who was standing just feet away a child. No one was hit and the man surrendered. It happened in east Oak Cliff around 10 a.m. Saturday. Police had received a 911 call from family members who said 60-year-old Jerome Stevenson had pointed a rifle at them.
fox4news.com
Trackdown: Help find those who opened fire outside Dallas RaceTrac, injuring 2
DALLAS - In this week’s Trackdown, Dallas police hope someone can help identify two cars that had people inside with guns who opened fire on three men standing in front of a crowded convenience store early Sunday morning. The two people who were shot survived. Police said this shooting...
Arlington police negotiate largest single-year pay raise in city history
ARLINGTON, Texas — The Arlington Police Association announced Tuesday they negotiated the largest single-year pay raise for the Arlington Police Department in the city’s history. A press release from the APA stated next fiscal year, beginning mid-September, the department will see an 8% pay raise, which is more...
starlocalmedia.com
Dallas County to build new government building at 500 Galloway Ave in Mesquite
Dallas County is planning to build a new governmental building in Mesquite after acquiring the property through a land trade with the city. The county’s proposed new government center, slated to be located at 500 Galloway Avenue, will include an approximately 53,550 square foot, two-story building which will include courtrooms for the justice of the peace, an early voting and community space, constable’s offices, county tax offices and associated meeting spaces, conference rooms, work areas, parking areas and a detention pond to address flooding concerns in the area. The proposed detention pond will be directly adjacent to the property to the south that requires screening.
dallasexpress.com
Dallas Man Found Fatally Shot in Vehicle
The gunman who fatally shot a man in downtown Dallas early Saturday is still at large. At about 3:20 a.m. on August 20, Dallas police officers were dispatched to the 2300 block of Pacific Avenue, near Cesar Chavez Boulevard. A witness had called the department to report a man had been shot inside his car.
fox4news.com
Wrong order at Wendy's leads to shooting, Frisco police say
FRISCO, Texas - A fight over an incorrect order at a Wendy's ended in gunfire, according to Frisco police. Three people have been arrested in connection to the shooting. Around 8 p.m. on Wednesday, August 17 police responded to a shooting call at the Wendy's on Eldorado Parkway. According to...
fox4news.com
Bouncer killed at DeSoto lounge described as 'gentle giant'
DESOTO, Texas - FOX 4 is learning more about the bouncer who was shot and killed while working at a DeSoto lounge Friday night. Friends of 47-year-old Derek Phillips describe him as a "gentle giant." Phillips was working at Brickhouse Lounge. Police said he didn’t have a gun on him,...
fox4news.com
VIDEO: Off-duty Dallas officer shoots suspects outside club
DALLAS - Security video shows what led up to a shooting involving an off-duty Dallas police officer. The Dallas Police Department said Keenan Blair was working security at a club in north Oak Cliff when he witnessed a drive-by shooting early Saturday. Police said two men – Luke Guerra and...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Dallas Equity Plan to Reverse Racial Inequities
A new Dallas Equity Plan approved by the Dallas City Council Wednesday is intended to reverse past racial inequity by reforming all city programs and spending. Councilman Casey Thomas led the push over the past few years for equity instead of equal spending across the city. “We cannot wait any...
20 kilos of methamphetamine seized in Collin County
COLLIN COUNTY (CBSDFW.COM) - Law enforcement officials seized 20 kilograms of methamphetamine with a street value of more than half a million dollars during a traffic stop on Aug. 23. Deputies with the Collin County Sheriff's Office and the North Texas Sheriff's Criminal Interdiction Unit pulled over a Ford F-150 on US-75 and Exchange Parkway. Inside they found the drugs hidden in a compartment. "Today's seizure is yet another example of the consequences of an open and out-of-control border with Mexico. As we know all too well, these dangerous drugs peddled by the Cartels are aimed at our citizens and are prolific killers. Investing in partnerships, manpower, and specialized training to fight these criminals is essential. I am proud of the work by my dedicated deputies and our law-enforcement partners to keep our communities safe," said Collin County Sheriff Skinner.Two people were arrested and transported to the Collin County Detention Facility. This investigation is ongoing.
fox4news.com
Arlington police officer goes on trial for killing woman while trying to shoot dog
ARLINGTON, Texas - An Arlington Police Department detective who investigated the police shooting of a woman three years ago said the officer on trial for her killing her should not have fired his gun. In August 2019, Officer Ravinder Singh was responding to a report of a woman who passed...
dallasexpress.com
Problems Brew in Dallas County Jail
The Dallas County jail has been the source of increased scrutiny over recent years due to several high-profile issues that rocked the system, fueling speculation that the federal government may step in and seize control. For example, last year, the FBI investigated over $600,000 of missing money from inmates’ commissary...
Dallas officer shoots at man during domestic disturbance, police say
DALLAS — Police have released bodycam footage and information related to an officer-involved shooting outside of a Dallas home on Sunday. In the video, deputy chief Terrence Rhodes identified the man police shot at as 60-year-old Jerome Stevenson, who was not struck or injured. The deputy chief said police...
fox4news.com
13-year-old Fort Worth girl becomes youngest Black person ever to be accepted to medical school
FORT WORTH, Texas - Fort Worth's Alena Analeigh McQuarter landed in the record books this summer as the youngest Black person ever accepted to medical school. The 13-year-old is currently a junior in college, attending Arizona State University and Oakwood University at the same time online. She is one year...
