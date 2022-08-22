ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dallas, TX

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Officer-Involved Shooting in Fort Worth Under Investigation

An officer-involved shooting is under investigation in Fort Worth. On Sunday around 9:00 p.m., Fort Worth officers were dispatched to a call in the 1200 block of St. Vincent Street in reference to a suicidal call. When officers arrived, they knocked on the door and got no answer, but heard...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Fort Worth Officer Arrested, Accused of Family Violence in Azle

A Fort Worth police officer is under investigation after being accused of family violence late last year. According to the Fort Worth Police Department, Azle Police obtained an arrest warrant for Fort Worth police officer Nickolas Honea on Monday related to an allegation of family violence dating back to Nov. 30. 2021.
texasstandard.org

Denton County landlord charged high fees for run-down properties, investigation shows

In March, Jennifer O’Neal McLaughlin and her husband moved into a four-bedroom, red brick home in Flower Mound, a Denton County suburb. They planned to buy the house with financing from its previous owner – property management company Kamy Investments, which asked for big up-front fees from the McLaughlins, in part because of problems with their credit. But they had the cash to do it, since they’d just sold their family farm.
fox4news.com

Video shows Dallas police shooting at armed man with child nearby

DALLAS - Dallas police released body camera video showing one officer firing at an armed man who was standing just feet away a child. No one was hit and the man surrendered. It happened in east Oak Cliff around 10 a.m. Saturday. Police had received a 911 call from family members who said 60-year-old Jerome Stevenson had pointed a rifle at them.
WFAA

Arlington police negotiate largest single-year pay raise in city history

ARLINGTON, Texas — The Arlington Police Association announced Tuesday they negotiated the largest single-year pay raise for the Arlington Police Department in the city’s history. A press release from the APA stated next fiscal year, beginning mid-September, the department will see an 8% pay raise, which is more...
starlocalmedia.com

Dallas County to build new government building at 500 Galloway Ave in Mesquite

Dallas County is planning to build a new governmental building in Mesquite after acquiring the property through a land trade with the city. The county’s proposed new government center, slated to be located at 500 Galloway Avenue, will include an approximately 53,550 square foot, two-story building which will include courtrooms for the justice of the peace, an early voting and community space, constable’s offices, county tax offices and associated meeting spaces, conference rooms, work areas, parking areas and a detention pond to address flooding concerns in the area. The proposed detention pond will be directly adjacent to the property to the south that requires screening.
dallasexpress.com

Dallas Man Found Fatally Shot in Vehicle

The gunman who fatally shot a man in downtown Dallas early Saturday is still at large. At about 3:20 a.m. on August 20, Dallas police officers were dispatched to the 2300 block of Pacific Avenue, near Cesar Chavez Boulevard. A witness had called the department to report a man had been shot inside his car.
fox4news.com

Wrong order at Wendy's leads to shooting, Frisco police say

FRISCO, Texas - A fight over an incorrect order at a Wendy's ended in gunfire, according to Frisco police. Three people have been arrested in connection to the shooting. Around 8 p.m. on Wednesday, August 17 police responded to a shooting call at the Wendy's on Eldorado Parkway. According to...
fox4news.com

Bouncer killed at DeSoto lounge described as 'gentle giant'

DESOTO, Texas - FOX 4 is learning more about the bouncer who was shot and killed while working at a DeSoto lounge Friday night. Friends of 47-year-old Derek Phillips describe him as a "gentle giant." Phillips was working at Brickhouse Lounge. Police said he didn’t have a gun on him,...
fox4news.com

VIDEO: Off-duty Dallas officer shoots suspects outside club

DALLAS - Security video shows what led up to a shooting involving an off-duty Dallas police officer. The Dallas Police Department said Keenan Blair was working security at a club in north Oak Cliff when he witnessed a drive-by shooting early Saturday. Police said two men – Luke Guerra and...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Dallas Equity Plan to Reverse Racial Inequities

A new Dallas Equity Plan approved by the Dallas City Council Wednesday is intended to reverse past racial inequity by reforming all city programs and spending. Councilman Casey Thomas led the push over the past few years for equity instead of equal spending across the city. “We cannot wait any...
CBS DFW

20 kilos of methamphetamine seized in Collin County

COLLIN COUNTY (CBSDFW.COM) - Law enforcement officials seized 20 kilograms of methamphetamine with a street value of more than half a million dollars during a traffic stop on Aug. 23. Deputies with the Collin County Sheriff's Office and the North Texas Sheriff's Criminal Interdiction Unit pulled over a Ford F-150 on US-75 and Exchange Parkway. Inside they found the drugs hidden in a compartment. "Today's seizure is yet another example of the consequences of an open and out-of-control border with Mexico. As we know all too well, these dangerous drugs peddled by the Cartels are aimed at our citizens and are prolific killers.  Investing in partnerships, manpower, and specialized training to fight these criminals is essential. I am proud of the work by my dedicated deputies and our law-enforcement partners to keep our communities safe," said Collin County Sheriff Skinner.Two people were arrested and transported to the Collin County Detention Facility.  This investigation is ongoing.  
dallasexpress.com

Problems Brew in Dallas County Jail

The Dallas County jail has been the source of increased scrutiny over recent years due to several high-profile issues that rocked the system, fueling speculation that the federal government may step in and seize control. For example, last year, the FBI investigated over $600,000 of missing money from inmates’ commissary...
WFAA

Dallas officer shoots at man during domestic disturbance, police say

DALLAS — Police have released bodycam footage and information related to an officer-involved shooting outside of a Dallas home on Sunday. In the video, deputy chief Terrence Rhodes identified the man police shot at as 60-year-old Jerome Stevenson, who was not struck or injured. The deputy chief said police...
