Kansas State

Recount affirms Kansas overwhelming rejected anti-abortion amendment

By Peter Weber
 3 days ago
Kyle Rivas/Getty Images

Kansas voters overwhelmingly rejected a proposed state constitutional amendment earlier this month that sought to allow stricter abortion laws, a partial hand recount affirmed Sunday. The recount in nine counties did result in the pro-amendment side gaining six votes and the antiabortion side losing 87, out of 922,000 votes cast, but it did not change the lopsided 18 percentage point margin of defeat for the amendment.

The referendum was closely watched because it was the first time abortion rights were put before voters after the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade and the national right to abortion in June. Turnout was an unexpectedly high 48 percent.

The recount "never had any chance of changing the outcome but was sought by an election denier and anti-abortion activist advancing baseless allegations of fraud," The Wichita Eagle reports. It was requested by Melissa Leavitt, who has espoused election conspiracy theories, and funded largely by Mark Gietzen, a longtime Wichita anti-abortion activist and head of a hard-right Republican offshoot, the Kansas Republican Assembly.

Leavitt and Gietzen had originally sought a full statewide recount, but they put forward nearly $120,000 of the $230,000 estimated cost and amended their request to include just nine counties. Those counties include the two largest in Kansas — Johnson (suburban Kansas City) and Sedgwick (Wichita). Eight of the nine counties voted against the amendment.

Kansas law requires people requesting a recount to prove they can pay if the outcome doesn't change, in which case the county pays, and Gietzen posted the required bonds using a Kansas Republican Assembly credit card and money from his retirement account, the Eagle reports. Kansas Secretary of State Scott Schwab (R) allowed him to post the bond on Aug. 15, not the recount deadline of Aug. 12, citing ambiguities in state law. Gietzen said Sunday he won't pay for the recount in Sedgwick County because it completed its recount Sunday, not the Saturday deadline.

The Associated Press

Kansas activist sues for a statewide abortion recount

WICHITA, Kan. (AP) — A Kansas anti-abortion activist is suing for a complete hand recount of an election in which voters soundly rejected a proposal to remove abortion rights from the state’s constitution. Mark Gietzen is representing himself in a lawsuit filed Tuesday in Sedgwick County District Court...
Former Tennessee speaker arrested, faces 20-count indictment

Tennessee's former House Speaker, Glen Casada, and his former chief of staff, Cade Cothren, were apprehended Tuesday morning on federal charges ranging from bribery to conspiracy to commit money laundering, The Associated Press reports. The pair allegedly operated political consulting firm Phoenix Solutions, LLC, under a concealed identity to hide...
TENNESSEE STATE
South Dakota ethics board finds Gov. Kristi Noem 'may have engaged in misconduct'

The Government Accountability Board in South Dakota said on Monday it has found sufficient information to show Gov. Kristi Noem (R) may have "engaged in misconduct" when she became involved in her daughter's attempt to get a real estate appraiser license, and "appropriate action" could be taken against her. The ethics board, comprised of three retired judges, did not elaborate on the type of action. The board also referred a second complaint, about Noem's use of her state airplane, to the South Dakota attorney general's office for investigation, The Associated Press reports. In 2021, AP reported that after South Dakota's Appraiser Certification...
POLITICS
CBS Chicago

Indiana OB-GYN and abortion provider moves her practice to Illinois

CHICAGO (CBS) -- In a little more than three weeks, abortions in the state of Indiana will officially be illegal, with few exceptions.In a post Roe v. Wade world, women are crossing state lines to get an abortion. But now were learning doctors are too, to continue to be able to do their jobCBS 2's Marissa Perlman has the story of one Indiana doctor. Dr. Katie McHugh said she is part of a new exodus of abortion doctors who are setting up shop in Illinois because they can no longer practice in their home state.It's not a choice Dr. McHugh said...
INDIANA STATE
CBS Minnesota

Recount affirms Olsen win over Barry in Wisconsin's 2nd District race

MADISON, Wis. — A recount completed Monday of the Republican primary for south-central Wisconsin's 2nd District reaffirmed the leading candidate's narrow victory.Results before the recount had attorney Erik Olsen defeating landscaping supervisor Charity Barry by 74 votes in the 2nd Congressional District. After the recount, Olsen was ahead by 63 votes out of more than 43,000 cast.Olsen will face Democratic Rep. Mark Pocan in the heavily Democratic district that covers six counties in south-central Wisconsin, including Dane County.The recount results are unofficial until certified by the Wisconsin Elections Commission chair. The commission has not determined when the results will be certified, said commission spokesperson John Smalley. But he said it likely will not be on Tuesday when all other races in the Aug. 9 primary are set to be certified.Olsen said local elections officials who ran the recount did an "absolutely great job" and most of the changes were due to voters not completely filling in the oval for who they voted for, resulting in the machine not registering it.Barry gained 14 votes in the recount while Olsen picked up three, narrowing his win by 11 votes.Barry did not immediately return a message seeking comment.
WISCONSIN STATE
DeSantis' challenger, Manhattan's clash of Democratic titans: A quick look at Tuesday's primaries

Florida Democrats on Tuesday will pick their nominee to face Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) in the fall, while New York Democrats will choose their candidates in new congressional districts, most prominently in a battle between two powerful House veterans in upper Manhattan. Republicans have fewer competitive primaries on Tuesday, though polarizing repeat candidate Carl Paladino and New York state GOP chairman Lick Langworthy are facing off in a contentious primary in New York's 23 Congressional District.
MANHATTAN, NY
delawarepublic.org

Longtime State Senator Richard Cordrey passes away

Former Delaware State Finance Director and longtime State Senator Richard Cordrey has died. Cordrey, from Millsboro , was 88-years-old. Cordrey had a long career in Delaware politics, serving First State residents for nearly three decades in Dover. He was first elected to the State House in 1970, serving one two-year...
DELAWARE STATE
Ohio Capital Journal

Ten Ohio counties ban wind, solar projects under new state law

At least 10 Ohio counties have passed resolutions blocking the development of new utility scale wind and solar projects within all or part of their jurisdictions in the last year. The counties’ moves come after the October 2021 enactment of a state law giving the locals the veto power over renewable energy generation sites — […] The post Ten Ohio counties ban wind, solar projects under new state law appeared first on Ohio Capital Journal.
OHIO STATE
WMDT.com

Del. flags to be flown at half-staff in memory of Senator Cordrey

DELAWARE – Governor John Carney has ordered the Delaware flag at state buildings and facilities to be flown at half-staff until sunset on August 27th. This is in recognition and memory of Senator Richard Cordrey’s service to the state. Governor Carney released the following statement:. “I was sad...
DELAWARE STATE
