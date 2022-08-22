Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
thehomepagenetwork.com
Community Kids Day in Mansfield
MANSFIELD – On a beautiful sunny and breezy Saturday in August, Strohecker Vision Care in Mansfield hosted their fifth Community Kids Day. A total of twenty-eight organizations, individuals, and businesses participated in the event that was held on the Main Street sidewalks in front and in back of Strohecker Vision Care and filled the FCCB parking lot. Meghan Fitzgerald, Office Manager, has been the lead organizer with the entire staff helping to plan and execute the event.
thehomepagenetwork.com
“A Just Cause” Craft, Art Show and more!
The 4th annual “A Just Cause” craft and art show will be held September 10th and 11th at a new location this year – Island Park, Blossburg. Organized by Barb Sargent of Mansfield to help support “Partners In Progress” located in Mansfield PA. Established in 1997, Partners In Progress is a private, not-for-profit corporation and, one of the most comprehensive service providers to teens and adults with intellectual and other disabilities in Tioga County. It also provides job-skills training, supported employment, and day programs to over 100 people with disabilities at locations throughout the community.
thehomepagenetwork.com
Warrior Foundation sponsors a Golf Tournament
CANTON – Many years ago, the Warrior Foundation was formed to fill in the gaps that the school budget could not cover. Under the affiliation of the Community Foundation for the Twin Tiers, which is an IRS 501(c)(3) corporation making any donations to the Warrior Foundation tax deductible. Teachers can submit requests to the Board of Directors for activities or educational materials that are not covered in the general fund.
Local counties announce property tax auction start dates
(WETM) — After the Chemung County property tax auction wrapped up last week, Schuyler and Steuben counties have announced upcoming auction dates for the fall season. The Schuyler County Tax Foreclosure Online Auction will run from September 14, 2022, at 12 p.m through September 28, 2022, at 10:00 a.m. Schuyler County’s auction page lists the […]
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
DMV replacing peeling license plates
According to the Broome County Clerk's Office, police are currently issuing tickets to drivers with "coating delamination" on their license plates.
August has been full of winners at Tioga Downs Casino
Tioga Downs Casino in Nichols has been busy handing out money to jackpot winners throughout the month of August.
Most expensive homes in Steuben County, according to Zillow
STEUBEN COUNTY, N.Y. (WETM) – Steuben County is one of the largest counties in New York State. With hills, cities, open farmland, and the Finger Lakes, it comes as no surprise that there is a wide variety in real estate across the county. According to listings on Zillow.com as of August 22, there are seven […]
FOX 40 News WICZ TV
Owego Police Blotter: August 15 to 21
During the week of Monday, August 15 to Sunday, August 21, the Owego Police Department had 117 service calls, 6 arrests, 4 motor vehicle accidents, and issued 16 traffic tickets. Adrian D. Benjamin of Berkshire was arrested on an arrest warrant that was issued by the Village of Owego Court...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Alert canceled for man with dementia from Schuyler County
The adult is described as a white male standing at 6'0" and weighing 180 pounds.
Little League parents deal with travel troubles, expense
SOUTH WILLIAMSPORT, Pa. — There are always lots of fans cheering at the Little League World Series. But during each game, one group always stands out — the players' families. Many parents spend a good portion of their summers traveling with their kids playing in tournaments with the...
therecord-online.com
Severe storm warning posted
STATE COLLEGE, PA – The National Weather Service office in State College has posted a severe storm warning for parts of Centre, Clinton and Lycoming counties:. State College – PA, US, National Weather Service. Affected Area. Clinton County. Description. …A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 215...
Waverly custodian arrested for having gun on school grounds
A Waverly school custodian has been arrested for having a gun on school property last week, according to police.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Nick Langworthy defeats Carl Paladino in NY-23 GOP primary
ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – Nick Langworthy defeats Carl Paladino in the 23rd district’s Republican primary. Langworthy will now face off against Democratic nominee Max Della Pia in the November general election. At the end of the night, Langworthy led with over 24,275 votes or over 52% of the votes. Carl Paladino ended the night trailing […]
Lyons woman charged for leaving dogs in hot car in Tioga County
RICHMOND TOWNSHIP., P.A. (WETM) – A Lyons, New York, woman has been charged after police said she left two dogs in a hot car in Tioga County, Pennsylvania. Pennsylvania State Police out of Mansfield responded to a report of animal cruelty in the Walmart parking lot in Richmond Township around 1:30 p.m. on August 16. […]
fingerlakesdailynews.com
Bath Woman Accused of Lighting Bags of Clothes Belonging to Another Person on Fire
A Steuben County woman faces charges in Canandaigua after police say she went to a resident’s home and lit multiple garbage bags on fire that contained clothing belonging to the victim. 39-year-old Elizabeth Coiser of Bath was charged with criminal mischief for the incident that happened on July 30th.
Teen arrested for handgun possession in Chemung County
CHEMUNG COUNTY, N.Y. (WETM) — A missing teen from Virginia has been found and another teen has been arrested on weapons charges after deputies responded to a report of a suspicious vehicle, according to the Chemung County Sheriff’s Office. The Sheriff’s Office said deputies were dispatched to a suspicious vehicle parked behind a Bryne Dairy. […]
Man Dies After Being Hit By Vehicle in Tioga County
Authorities say an 18-year-old pedestrian was killed when he was struck by a vehicle in western Tioga County. According to New York State Police, troopers were sent to Route 17C in the town of Barton around 10:20 p.m. Saturday. Personnel from the Waverly-Barton Fire Department and Greater Valley Emergency Medical...
thehomepagenetwork.com
New look Trojans ready for 2022 season
TROY — It’s safe to say in Jimmy Smith’s decade-long tenure at Troy that the Trojans have formed an identity. The Trojans play smash mouth, physical football on both sides of the ball, play as a team, and try to make less mistakes than the other teams. And while there will be new faces this year after the losses of all-time program greats Mason Imbt and Damien Landon among other key losses, it would be foolish to expect this program to take a step backwards in the 2022 season. It’s a roster full of players who have won a lot of football games growing up, and one devoid of weaknesses.
Active homicide investigation underway in Williamsport
WILLIAMSPORT, LYCOMING COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU)— The Lycoming County Coroner told Eyewitness News a homicide investigation began in Lycoming County around 2:00 a.m. on August 17. Officials said they were dispatched to the 600 block of Hepburn Street for a report of a victim with a gunshot wound inside an apartment. Investigators said they arrived on the […]
Suspects used counterfeit bill at convenience store
Montgomery, Pa. — State police are looking for two male suspects who used a $100 counterfeit bill to pay for merchandise at a convenience store in Clinton Township. State police at Montoursville say the two males were at the 7-Eleven store on Route 54 when they used the counterfeit bill to pay for $3.69 of merchandise. The males left the scene in a white Kia SUV. The cashier discovered the bill was counterfeit shortly after they left around 9 a.m. and contacted police. Anyone with information is asked to contact PSP Montoursville at 570-368-5700.
Comments / 0