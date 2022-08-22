ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Blossburg, PA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
thehomepagenetwork.com

Community Kids Day in Mansfield

MANSFIELD – On a beautiful sunny and breezy Saturday in August, Strohecker Vision Care in Mansfield hosted their fifth Community Kids Day. A total of twenty-eight organizations, individuals, and businesses participated in the event that was held on the Main Street sidewalks in front and in back of Strohecker Vision Care and filled the FCCB parking lot. Meghan Fitzgerald, Office Manager, has been the lead organizer with the entire staff helping to plan and execute the event.
MANSFIELD, PA
thehomepagenetwork.com

“A Just Cause” Craft, Art Show and more!

The 4th annual “A Just Cause” craft and art show will be held September 10th and 11th at a new location this year – Island Park, Blossburg. Organized by Barb Sargent of Mansfield to help support “Partners In Progress” located in Mansfield PA. Established in 1997, Partners In Progress is a private, not-for-profit corporation and, one of the most comprehensive service providers to teens and adults with intellectual and other disabilities in Tioga County. It also provides job-skills training, supported employment, and day programs to over 100 people with disabilities at locations throughout the community.
BLOSSBURG, PA
thehomepagenetwork.com

Warrior Foundation sponsors a Golf Tournament

CANTON – Many years ago, the Warrior Foundation was formed to fill in the gaps that the school budget could not cover. Under the affiliation of the Community Foundation for the Twin Tiers, which is an IRS 501(c)(3) corporation making any donations to the Warrior Foundation tax deductible. Teachers can submit requests to the Board of Directors for activities or educational materials that are not covered in the general fund.
CANTON, PA
WETM 18 News

Local counties announce property tax auction start dates

(WETM) — After the Chemung County property tax auction wrapped up last week, Schuyler and Steuben counties have announced upcoming auction dates for the fall season. The Schuyler County Tax Foreclosure Online Auction will run from September 14, 2022, at 12 p.m through September 28, 2022, at 10:00 a.m. Schuyler County’s auction page lists the […]
SCHUYLER COUNTY, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Mansfield, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Business
City
Blossburg, PA
FOX 40 News WICZ TV

Owego Police Blotter: August 15 to 21

During the week of Monday, August 15 to Sunday, August 21, the Owego Police Department had 117 service calls, 6 arrests, 4 motor vehicle accidents, and issued 16 traffic tickets. Adrian D. Benjamin of Berkshire was arrested on an arrest warrant that was issued by the Village of Owego Court...
OWEGO, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Business Industry#Linus Business#Linus Realestate#Hpn News
therecord-online.com

Severe storm warning posted

STATE COLLEGE, PA – The National Weather Service office in State College has posted a severe storm warning for parts of Centre, Clinton and Lycoming counties:. State College – PA, US, National Weather Service. Affected Area. Clinton County. Description. …A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 215...
CLINTON COUNTY, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
WETM 18 News

Nick Langworthy defeats Carl Paladino in NY-23 GOP primary

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – Nick Langworthy defeats Carl Paladino in the 23rd district’s Republican primary. Langworthy will now face off against Democratic nominee Max Della Pia in the November general election. At the end of the night, Langworthy led with over 24,275 votes or over 52% of the votes. Carl Paladino ended the night trailing […]
ELMIRA, NY
WETM 18 News

Teen arrested for handgun possession in Chemung County

CHEMUNG COUNTY, N.Y. (WETM) — A missing teen from Virginia has been found and another teen has been arrested on weapons charges after deputies responded to a report of a suspicious vehicle, according to the Chemung County Sheriff’s Office. The Sheriff’s Office said deputies were dispatched to a suspicious vehicle parked behind a Bryne Dairy. […]
CHEMUNG COUNTY, NY
thehomepagenetwork.com

New look Trojans ready for 2022 season

TROY — It’s safe to say in Jimmy Smith’s decade-long tenure at Troy that the Trojans have formed an identity. The Trojans play smash mouth, physical football on both sides of the ball, play as a team, and try to make less mistakes than the other teams. And while there will be new faces this year after the losses of all-time program greats Mason Imbt and Damien Landon among other key losses, it would be foolish to expect this program to take a step backwards in the 2022 season. It’s a roster full of players who have won a lot of football games growing up, and one devoid of weaknesses.
TROY, PA
WBRE

Active homicide investigation underway in Williamsport

WILLIAMSPORT, LYCOMING COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU)— The Lycoming County Coroner told Eyewitness News a homicide investigation began in Lycoming County around 2:00 a.m. on August 17. Officials said they were dispatched to the 600 block of Hepburn Street for a report of a victim with a gunshot wound inside an apartment. Investigators said they arrived on the […]
NorthcentralPA.com

Suspects used counterfeit bill at convenience store

Montgomery, Pa. — State police are looking for two male suspects who used a $100 counterfeit bill to pay for merchandise at a convenience store in Clinton Township. State police at Montoursville say the two males were at the 7-Eleven store on Route 54 when they used the counterfeit bill to pay for $3.69 of merchandise. The males left the scene in a white Kia SUV. The cashier discovered the bill was counterfeit shortly after they left around 9 a.m. and contacted police. Anyone with information is asked to contact PSP Montoursville at 570-368-5700.
MONTOURSVILLE, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy