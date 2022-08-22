Read full article on original website
12news.com
Arizona woman questioning medical flight costs after $50K bill sent to her insurance
CHANDLER, Ariz. — An Arizona woman is on the hook for more than $14,000 in medical bills after she was air lifted from one hospital to another because she was told she needed emergency surgery, but ended up not needing it. The biggest bill sent to Amy Maher’s insurance...
fox10phoenix.com
St. Mary's Food Bank in Phoenix sees record number of families in need amid inflation
St. Mary's Food Bank in Phoenix is seeing a record number of families asking for help in August. "That includes the pandemic, the holidays, years when we hand out the turkeys. We're gonna surpass all of that in the month of August."
Arizona Is Home To One Of The 'Smiliest' Cities In The US
It's all smiles for this Texas city.
KTAR.com
Last feline of defense: Arizona Humane Society puts cats to work against rodents
PHOENIX — Need some help against rodents? The Arizona Humane Society has some four-legged friends that could provide assistance. The shelter’s Working Cats program has placed about 200 felines this year into roles where they control warehouse, ranch, mill or barn rodent and pest populations. That includes Gravy,...
The numbers are in: Roughly 1,000 damaged cacti found in Saguaro Census
Roughly 1,000 cacti have been found to be damaged across the Valley in the Saguaro Census put on by the Desert Botanical Garden.
fox10phoenix.com
13-year-old Fort Worth girl becomes youngest Black person ever to be accepted to medical school
FORT WORTH, Texas - Fort Worth's Alena Analeigh McQuarter landed in the record books this summer as the youngest Black person ever accepted to medical school. The 13-year-old is currently a junior in college, attending Arizona State University and Oakwood University at the same time online. She is one year...
azbex.com
ADOT Seeks Fed. Grant for Kingman Interchange Project
The Arizona Department of Transportation has submitted an application for a federal bridge grant that, if awarded, would allocate nearly $73M toward the construction of the planned West Kingman Traffic Interchange that will provide a connection between US 93 and Interstate 40. If the grant is awarded, those funds would...
This Restaurant Serves The Best Waffles In Arizona
This restaurant serves up the tastiest waffles in the state.
Carvana Opens Newest Car Vending Machine in Phoenix Area
PHOENIX--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aug 24, 2022-- Today Carvana (NYSE: CVNA), the industry pioneer for buying and selling used cars online, launched its newest Car Vending Machine, located in Glendale, Arizona, a suburb of Phoenix. The state-of-the-art steel and glass structure stands eight stories tall with a 31-vehicle capacity, offering car buyers in the area another way to experience the New Way To Buy A Car®. Customers can shop an inventory of more than 70,000 used cars for sale, secure auto financing or use the car loan calculator, purchase, secure an insurance policy, trade in, and schedule as-soon-as-next-day vehicle delivery in as little as five minutes. Customers can also sell their current vehicle to Carvana and receive a real offer just as quickly, without even purchasing a vehicle. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220824005272/en/ Carvana opens second Car Vending Machine in Arizona (Photo: Business Wire)
lovinlife.com
Fifty Years: Organ Stop Pizza offers keys with a side of pie
Mesa’s Organ Stop Pizza — one of the country’s last “pizza and pipes” restaurants — will celebrate its 50th anniversary this August. “In the last 50 years we have had many ups and downs, especially the last couple of years during the pandemic, but when the world feels unpredictable, coming together and hearing music brings people delight and comfort,” says Jack Barz, Organ Stop Pizza co-owner.
fox10phoenix.com
Armed man on campus detained by University of Arizona police
TUCSON, Ariz. (AP) - University of Arizona police said they have detained a man suspected of bringing a gun on campus Wednesday. They said a man in his 20s was seen running from the school’s communication building with a weapon in the waistband of his pants around 10 a.m. Wednesday.
12news.com
Feds find that Arizona school district failed to stop anti-Semitic harassment
12News has confirmed the harassment occurred at Altadena Middle School in Ahwatukee. The district covers parts of Phoenix, Tempe and Chandler.
AZFamily
Queen Creek fitness instructor drowns while on volunteer trip in Costa Rica
Sgt. Melissa Soliz with Phoenix police confirmed as officers were searching the area, a man that matched the suspect’s description was detained by police. Republican lawmaker proposes plan to add $10K to Arizona teacher salaries. Updated: 2 hours ago. |. The plan would give Arizona teachers an immediate and...
AZFamily
Arizona’s professional bull riding team has a new home in the West Valley
GLENDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- The state’s newest professional sports team has found a home for games and events. The Arizona Ridge Riders, a professional bull riding team, will now reside at the Desert Diamond Arena, formerly Gila River Arena, in Glendale. The arena recently announced a name change after a new partnership.
'Tis the season for Hatch green chiles in Arizona
It's Hatch green chile season, and if you're looking to partake in the annual delicacy from our neighbors in New Mexico, now's the time. Where to get them: Everywhere! Hatch green chiles are available all over Phoenix. You can buy them and roast them yourself, or and some places, including Food City and the Power Road Farmers Market in Mesa, will roast them for you.
fox10phoenix.com
Tempe district failed to protect student from anti-Semitic harassment, feds say: here's what you should know
TEMPE, Ariz. - Federal officials say the Kyrene School District failed to protect a student who was subjected to anti-Semitic harassment. According to officials, the district did not protect the eighth-grader from bullying during the 2018-2019 school year. Here's what you should know about the report. Where is Kyrene School...
northcentralnews.net
Massage therapist offers unique treatment
August 2022 — Jayce Carr, LMT, is celebrating 21 years in the bodywork business, most recently as the owner and operator of Arizona Medical Massage, LLC. Carr’s first 20 years were spent in Minneapolis, Minnesota, with her business WholeSelf Bodywork. On April 1, 2022, she opened the doors at her new Phoenix location in the Cave Creek Business Center, 10443 N. Cave Creek Rd., Suite 209.
ABC 15 News
Trash mess angers renter who pays mandatory removal fee
SCOTTSDALE, AZ — When you force renters to pay extra monthly fees, they should expect those services to be carried out or they should get an explanation as to why not. One Valley renter held her landlord accountable over a smelly problem. "See, animals have gotten into this," Raelene...
AZFamily
An exclusive look at Toyota’s secret Arizona site where vehicles are put to the test
WITTMAN, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — Press the “Rock” button on the new 2022 Toyota Tundra pickup truck and just point the nose up the rock hill. You steer and the truck does the rest. It’s just one of the features you’ll find on the Tundra and it’s...
AZFamily
Tempe business offers a new way to vacation in a van
TEMPE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- A Tempe business offers a unique way to vacation without the stress of flying, hotel, or amenities. Boho Vans builds, rents, and sells modernized camper vans ready for any road trip adventure. The company started two years ago as a small business with four vans and four employees, they’ve since expanded to carrying 165 vans.
