azbex.com

ADOT Seeks Fed. Grant for Kingman Interchange Project

The Arizona Department of Transportation has submitted an application for a federal bridge grant that, if awarded, would allocate nearly $73M toward the construction of the planned West Kingman Traffic Interchange that will provide a connection between US 93 and Interstate 40. If the grant is awarded, those funds would...
PHOENIX, AZ
The Associated Press

Carvana Opens Newest Car Vending Machine in Phoenix Area

PHOENIX--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aug 24, 2022-- Today Carvana (NYSE: CVNA), the industry pioneer for buying and selling used cars online, launched its newest Car Vending Machine, located in Glendale, Arizona, a suburb of Phoenix. The state-of-the-art steel and glass structure stands eight stories tall with a 31-vehicle capacity, offering car buyers in the area another way to experience the New Way To Buy A Car®. Customers can shop an inventory of more than 70,000 used cars for sale, secure auto financing or use the car loan calculator, purchase, secure an insurance policy, trade in, and schedule as-soon-as-next-day vehicle delivery in as little as five minutes. Customers can also sell their current vehicle to Carvana and receive a real offer just as quickly, without even purchasing a vehicle. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220824005272/en/ Carvana opens second Car Vending Machine in Arizona (Photo: Business Wire)
GLENDALE, AZ
lovinlife.com

Fifty Years: Organ Stop Pizza offers keys with a side of pie

Mesa’s Organ Stop Pizza — one of the country’s last “pizza and pipes” restaurants — will celebrate its 50th anniversary this August. “In the last 50 years we have had many ups and downs, especially the last couple of years during the pandemic, but when the world feels unpredictable, coming together and hearing music brings people delight and comfort,” says Jack Barz, Organ Stop Pizza co-owner.
MESA, AZ
fox10phoenix.com

Armed man on campus detained by University of Arizona police

TUCSON, Ariz. (AP) - University of Arizona police said they have detained a man suspected of bringing a gun on campus Wednesday. They said a man in his 20s was seen running from the school’s communication building with a weapon in the waistband of his pants around 10 a.m. Wednesday.
AZFamily

Arizona’s professional bull riding team has a new home in the West Valley

GLENDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- The state’s newest professional sports team has found a home for games and events. The Arizona Ridge Riders, a professional bull riding team, will now reside at the Desert Diamond Arena, formerly Gila River Arena, in Glendale. The arena recently announced a name change after a new partnership.
GLENDALE, AZ
Axios

'Tis the season for Hatch green chiles in Arizona

It's Hatch green chile season, and if you're looking to partake in the annual delicacy from our neighbors in New Mexico, now's the time. Where to get them: Everywhere! Hatch green chiles are available all over Phoenix. You can buy them and roast them yourself, or and some places, including Food City and the Power Road Farmers Market in Mesa, will roast them for you.
PHOENIX, AZ
northcentralnews.net

Massage therapist offers unique treatment

August 2022 — Jayce Carr, LMT, is celebrating 21 years in the bodywork business, most recently as the owner and operator of Arizona Medical Massage, LLC. Carr’s first 20 years were spent in Minneapolis, Minnesota, with her business WholeSelf Bodywork. On April 1, 2022, she opened the doors at her new Phoenix location in the Cave Creek Business Center, 10443 N. Cave Creek Rd., Suite 209.
PHOENIX, AZ
ABC 15 News

Trash mess angers renter who pays mandatory removal fee

SCOTTSDALE, AZ — When you force renters to pay extra monthly fees, they should expect those services to be carried out or they should get an explanation as to why not. One Valley renter held her landlord accountable over a smelly problem. "See, animals have gotten into this," Raelene...
SCOTTSDALE, AZ
AZFamily

Tempe business offers a new way to vacation in a van

TEMPE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- A Tempe business offers a unique way to vacation without the stress of flying, hotel, or amenities. Boho Vans builds, rents, and sells modernized camper vans ready for any road trip adventure. The company started two years ago as a small business with four vans and four employees, they’ve since expanded to carrying 165 vans.
TEMPE, AZ

