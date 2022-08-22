ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fatal motorcycle crash shuts down stretch of I-694 for hours near Brooklyn Center

By WCCO Staff
CBS Minnesota
CBS Minnesota
 7 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Iy4c0_0hQ6e38Z00

Fatal motorcycle crash shuts down stretch of I-694 for hours near Brooklyn Center 00:21

BROOKLYN CENTER, Minn. – The eastbound lanes of Interstate 694 and Highway 252 near Brooklyn Center were completely shut down for more than three hours Sunday night after a fatal motorcycle crash.

The Minnesota State Patrol said a 31-year-old motorcyclist from South St. Paul entered I-694 from Interstate 94 "at a high speed." He crossed traffic and collided with an SUV.

The motorcyclist, who the patrol has not yet named, was ejected. The driver of the SUV suffered minor injuries and was treated at the scene.

