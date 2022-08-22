ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Butler County, PA

abc27.com

Hometown Hero: Humane Pennsylvania

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — Aug. 23’s hometown heroes are inviting you to welcome a new pet into your home. Get the latest Pennsylvania politics and election news with abc27 newsletters. Humane Pennsylvania is hosting its annual “Clear the Shelters” campaign in Lancaster County on Saturday, Aug. 27....
LANCASTER COUNTY, PA
wcn247.com

PENNSYLVANIANS CAN HELP WATCH FOR RABBIT DISEASE

HARRISBURG, Pa.-- The Pennsylvania Game Commission is asking members of the public to report any hare/rabbit mortality events – defined as finding two or more dead hares/rabbits at the exact location with an unknown cause of death – by calling 1-833-PGC-WILD or by using the online Wildlife Health Survey reporting tool at https://www.pgcapps.pa.gov/WHS.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WGAL

Nursing home staffers at 24 facilities in Pennsylvania vote to strike

Nursing home staffers are set to strike at 24 facilities across the state, including some in the Susquehanna Valley. SEIU Healthcare Pennsylvania said workers voted to send strike notices to three of the biggest nursing home chains in the state. That includes Priority Healthcare, which operates facilities in Camp Hill and Lancaster.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Pocono Update

Chronic Wasting Disease Discovered In Pennsylvania Deer Population

The Game Commission expanded its contamination zone after a road-killed deer tested positive for Chronic Wasting Disease (CWD) in South Central Pennsylvania. An adult female deer tested positive for Chronic Wasting Diseases in South Middleton Township in Cumberland County, prompting the Pennsylvania Game Commission (PGA) to expand Disease Management Area (DMA) 2 into more of Cumberland, Adams, and York counties.
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, PA
Bay Journal

More concerns emerge for Pennsylvania's abandoned oil, gas wells

In 2020, an employee for the Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection smelled crude oil while driving to work in the northwestern part of the state. Trusting his instincts, he asked agency crews to follow their noses. They found an old abandoned well leaking oil within 500 feet of a dozen year-round and seasonal residences. The oil was flowing directly into the South Branch of Tionesta Creek, which the state classifies the stream as a cold-water, high-quality fishery, meaning it is among the most unpolluted in the state.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
PennLive.com

Pa. winery, brewery has built reputation as a place to visit and relax

Ellie and Gary Toczko opened Nimble Hill Winery in 2007, taking a piece of land that had historically been an orchard and dairy farm and eventually planting 10 acres of vines. In time, they added the brewery, one of the first if not THE first to produce both in the state, the start of a trend that has picked up momentum over the past few years as an increasing number of Pa. wineries make multiple products.
TUNKHANNOCK, PA
wmmr.com

Pennsylvania City Among the Top Murder Capitals of America

Pennsylvania is a great state, but like any state, we have some areas where you have to be extra careful. As it turns out, one Pennsylvania city is considered to be one of the biggest murder capitals of America. At least, that’s according to a new national list. Considering there are 30 American cities on the tally and this Pennsylvania city falls inside the top 10, that’s a pretty big deal.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
cranberryeagle.com

Miller Minutes

Many county students went back to school this week, but the summer fun continues in all corners of Butler. Picnics, festivals, concerts and charity bike rides refuse to slow up. As long as the county residents are feeling adventurous, there’s an activity for you in the coming days. Speaking...
BUTLER COUNTY, PA

