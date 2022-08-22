Read full article on original website
abc27.com
Hometown Hero: Humane Pennsylvania
LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — Aug. 23’s hometown heroes are inviting you to welcome a new pet into your home. Get the latest Pennsylvania politics and election news with abc27 newsletters. Humane Pennsylvania is hosting its annual “Clear the Shelters” campaign in Lancaster County on Saturday, Aug. 27....
Swimming, other water activities suspended at central Pennsylvania park
Noting water conditions “susceptible to harmful algal blooms” in Pinchot Lake, the Pennsylvania Department of Conservation and Natural Resources has suspended water activities in the 340-acre lake in Gifford Pinchot State Park near Lewisberry in York County. People, pets and wildlife can get sick when they come in...
Five restaurants in Pennsylvania that are considered the best places to get a burger
Disclaimer:The following information was gathered from the VisitPA website and is updated for 2022. It is for educational purposes. If you live in the state of Pennsylvania and are in the mood for a good burger, you might want to consider going to one of these restaurants.
We called the press policies of J.D. Vance and Ron DeSantis fascist, and readers thanked us: Today in Ohio
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- When Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis stumped for Senate candidate J.D. Vance in Ohio last week, cleveland.com reporters were not there because of ridiculous restrictions that DeSantis and Vance placed on anyone covering the event. We’re talking about the attempt to restrict the press on Today in Ohio....
wcn247.com
PENNSYLVANIANS CAN HELP WATCH FOR RABBIT DISEASE
HARRISBURG, Pa.-- The Pennsylvania Game Commission is asking members of the public to report any hare/rabbit mortality events – defined as finding two or more dead hares/rabbits at the exact location with an unknown cause of death – by calling 1-833-PGC-WILD or by using the online Wildlife Health Survey reporting tool at https://www.pgcapps.pa.gov/WHS.
WGAL
Nursing home staffers at 24 facilities in Pennsylvania vote to strike
Nursing home staffers are set to strike at 24 facilities across the state, including some in the Susquehanna Valley. SEIU Healthcare Pennsylvania said workers voted to send strike notices to three of the biggest nursing home chains in the state. That includes Priority Healthcare, which operates facilities in Camp Hill and Lancaster.
KRMG
Address mix-up leads FedEx to deliver boxes of guns to Pennsylvania high school
Address mix-up leads FedEx to deliver boxes of guns to Pennsylvania high school A high school was expecting a delivery of textbooks and supplies, but instead it received rifles. (NCD)
Emotional support alligator from Pennsylvania up for 'America's Favorite Pet'
WallyGator, the emotional alligator, gives hugs and kisses. He even plays in lakes and pools with kids. The TikTok sensation is up for "America's Favorite Pet."
WKBW-TV
1988 murder of Pennsylvania woman finally solved thanks to genetic genealogy testing
The 1988 murder of a Pennsylvania woman has finally been solved thanks to DNA evidence collected from a letter sent to a local newspaper a decade ago and from the victim's clothing. On Thursday, the Pennsylvania State Police and Berks County District Attorney John Adams held a press conference about...
Pennsylvania Peach Whiskey from Tröegs and Wigle is back. How and when to get it.
August in Pennsylvania means end of summer, back to school and - juicy peaches. The fruit is featured in the newest release from Tröegs Independent Brewing and Wigle Whiskey - the have again teamed up to release Pennsylvania Peach Whiskey. And, $1 from every bottle will be donated to...
Raleigh News & Observer
Man sneaks degreaser into co-worker’s strawberry tea at bar, Pennsylvania cops say
After a cook stepped away from his strawberry tea while working at a Pennsylvania sports bar, authorities say one of his co-workers spiked it with a heavy-duty degreaser, according to local news outlets. When the cook returned to his drink on Aug. 7, he took a sip and noticed it...
Chronic Wasting Disease Discovered In Pennsylvania Deer Population
The Game Commission expanded its contamination zone after a road-killed deer tested positive for Chronic Wasting Disease (CWD) in South Central Pennsylvania. An adult female deer tested positive for Chronic Wasting Diseases in South Middleton Township in Cumberland County, prompting the Pennsylvania Game Commission (PGA) to expand Disease Management Area (DMA) 2 into more of Cumberland, Adams, and York counties.
erienewsnow.com
AT&T Adds More 5G Coverage in Pennsylvania including Crawford, Warren Counties
AT&T has added more 5G network coverage in Pennsylvania including new sites in Crawford and Warren Counties, the company announced. A total of 16 new sites went online in 13 counties this year to improve coverage and capacity. They include:. Adams County: A site in Gettysburg provides coverage along Route...
Bay Journal
More concerns emerge for Pennsylvania's abandoned oil, gas wells
In 2020, an employee for the Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection smelled crude oil while driving to work in the northwestern part of the state. Trusting his instincts, he asked agency crews to follow their noses. They found an old abandoned well leaking oil within 500 feet of a dozen year-round and seasonal residences. The oil was flowing directly into the South Branch of Tionesta Creek, which the state classifies the stream as a cold-water, high-quality fishery, meaning it is among the most unpolluted in the state.
Pa. winery, brewery has built reputation as a place to visit and relax
Ellie and Gary Toczko opened Nimble Hill Winery in 2007, taking a piece of land that had historically been an orchard and dairy farm and eventually planting 10 acres of vines. In time, they added the brewery, one of the first if not THE first to produce both in the state, the start of a trend that has picked up momentum over the past few years as an increasing number of Pa. wineries make multiple products.
This Riverfront Resort is the Most Relaxing Pennsylvania Getaway
Pennsylvania is brimming with gorgeous accommodation options. From rustic campgrounds surrounded by forest land to cabins up in the mountains, our beautiful state makes for a unique getaway.
Employees of 24 Pennsylvania nursing homes send strike notice
Workers at two dozen nursing home facilities in Pennsylvania have sent out a notice that they intend to strike over unfair labor practices.
Police: Car found in Allegheny River in Oakmont
OAKMONT, Pa. — On Tuesday, dive crews were at the scene of a car found in the Allegheny River. Dispatch confirmed to Channel 11 that the report of a car in the river at the Oakmont Yacht Club came in at 3:02 p.m. According to the Oakmont Borough Police...
wmmr.com
Pennsylvania City Among the Top Murder Capitals of America
Pennsylvania is a great state, but like any state, we have some areas where you have to be extra careful. As it turns out, one Pennsylvania city is considered to be one of the biggest murder capitals of America. At least, that’s according to a new national list. Considering there are 30 American cities on the tally and this Pennsylvania city falls inside the top 10, that’s a pretty big deal.
cranberryeagle.com
Miller Minutes
Many county students went back to school this week, but the summer fun continues in all corners of Butler. Picnics, festivals, concerts and charity bike rides refuse to slow up. As long as the county residents are feeling adventurous, there’s an activity for you in the coming days. Speaking...
