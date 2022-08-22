ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Memphis, TN

Golf.com

What it’s like playing a course you helped build (hint: exhilarating)

Last year, I spent six months working for King-Collins Golf Course Design and Construction team — and chronicling it all — as they rebuilt the nine-hole golf course within Overton Park in Memphis, Tenn. The experience, while brutally difficult at the time, becomes a fonder memory to me as time passes. To think I was helping to build something that would have a lasting legacy for a community and bring more kids into the game, while cliché, was one of the only things that got me up before sunrise each morning.
MEMPHIS, TN
Covington Leader

Covington High School football stadium named after late George Pinner

It made perfect sense that the Covington High School football stadium was named after the late George Pinner before Thursday night’s season opener vs. Munford. On Aug. 19, 2016, a little more than a month after Pinner lost his battle with cancer at the age of 70, Covington opened its season at home against Munford. A ceremony was held to honor him before that game. After Covington beat Munford, then coach Marty Wheeler said he felt the presence of Pinner, who was a videographer and volunteer assistant coach for the Chargers for nearly 50 years.
COVINGTON, TN
buckeyesports.com

Marcus Williamson Arrested For Kidnapping, Robbery In Tennessee

Former Ohio State cornerback Marcus Williamson was arrested in Memphis, Tenn., on Aug. 20 and charged with two counts of aggravated robbery and one count of aggravated kidnapping and tampering with fabricated evidence. According to a report by 10TV, Williamson kidnapped a 23-year-old woman in her own car and forced...
MEMPHIS, TN
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

Former security guard alleges history of racial profiling at popular Memphis steakhouse

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A security guard said he witnessed a pattern of racial profiling while he worked as a contracted employee at Houston’s Restaurant in Memphis. “They would come in and they would tell them that they’re booked and they wouldn’t be able to get a seat for the next four or five hours. Sometimes they would say they were booked for the whole day and then you would see white people come in and they would take them on in,” said the security guard, who wished to remain anonymous.
MEMPHIS, TN
yieldpro.com

Fogelman Properties acquires 312-unit apartment community in Memphis, Tennessee

Fogelman Properties, one of the country’s largest, privately-owned and fully integrated multifamily investment and property management companies, announces the acquisition of Appling Lakes, a 312-unit apartment community in Memphis, Tennessee. Built in 1997, Appling Lakes features one, two and three-bedroom apartment homes with rental rates currently ranging from $1,163-$1,678....
MEMPHIS, TN
WATN Local Memphis

Memphis Sports and Events Center at Liberty Park expected to open this November

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Thursday, August 18th, Liberty park held a hard hat tour to show the progress on the new Memphis Sports and Events Center. Located at Liberty Park, which used to be known as the Memphis Fairgrounds, the Sports and Events center will be a 227,000 square foot space that will include indoor basketball and volleyball and will be used for other sports, such as, wrestling, gymnastics, and cheerleading.
MEMPHIS, TN
localmemphis.com

Well-known Memphis optometrist retiring

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — After 53 years, a well-known Memphis eye doctor is retiring. Dr. Glen Steele is stepping away from the Southern College of Optometry. He has taught more than 6,000 optometrists serving in Memphis and across the U.S. He also cofounded. , a free program to examine infants'...
MEMPHIS, TN
WATN Local Memphis

Get ready for the grit & grind at the 901 Day Grizz Bash

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — 901 Day is fast approaching, and the Memphis Grizzlies are ready to celebrate the city and the start of the 2022-23 season with the 901 Day Grizz Bash. The fun takes place Thursday, Sept. 1 from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. on the plaza outside FedExForum in downtown Memphis. There will be music, food trucks, SneakFest, a market featuring local Black artists and makers, and more.
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Shelby County Restaurant Scores: Aug. 16-22

Newest Restaurant Report Card | If you want the latest Shelby County restaurant scores sent directly to your inbox, sign up for it today on WREG’s Newsletter here. Each week WREG is rounding up the highest and lowest scores from Shelby County restaurant inspections. Find more scores from Shelby County and other Tennessee counties here. Lowest: La Catrina Mexican Restaurant […]
SHELBY COUNTY, TN
WREG

Joris Ray may be getting paid to find his replacement

MEMPHIS, Tenn.– When the Memphis Shelby County School Board voted to accept the resignation of Superintendent Joris Ray, it seemed to be severing ties with the school system leader. But a closer look reveals otherwise. In a copy of the Agreement released by the School Board, under the terms of Ray’s resignation, it said Joris Ray will assist the […]
SHELBY COUNTY, TN
actionnews5.com

School bus crashes into fence

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A school bus crashed not far from the Rhodes College campus on Tuesday. There are no reported injuries. The crash happened around 3:30 at the corner of Jackson Avenue and University Street. The bus is a Harmony Transportation bus, but it’s unclear what school it was...
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Mother’s Day turns tragic after gospel rapper killed

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Hours before a Mother’s Day celebration, Vicki Spearman received the news that no mother wants to receive. Her daughter, Keva Partee, was shot and killed on May 8 just after 2 a.m. Memphis police said they got a call about a crash on Union Avenue near Cleveland in Midtown. They found Partee […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WATN Local Memphis

WATN Local Memphis

