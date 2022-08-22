Read full article on original website
Football: Former player Williamson charged with robbery, kidnappingThe LanternMemphis, TN
Remembering Elvis Presley 45 Years After His Tragic LifeHerbie J PilatoMemphis, TN
Football: ‘Learning to slow it down’: Hayden adjusts to pace, complexity of college transitionThe LanternColumbus, OH
Major grocery store chain opening another new store in Tennessee this SeptemberKristen WaltersTennessee State
Former U of M Basketball coach Wayne Yates dies at 84
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Former Memphis Tiger men’s basketball All-American center and later head coach Wayne Yates passed away Aug. 16 in his hometown of Natchitoches, La. He was 84. Yates arrived at the University of Memphis, then Memphis State University, in 1959 and played his junior and senior...
Another day, another roster change for Memphis Tigers basketball
Another day, another roster change for Memphis Tigers basketball
Golf.com
What it’s like playing a course you helped build (hint: exhilarating)
Last year, I spent six months working for King-Collins Golf Course Design and Construction team — and chronicling it all — as they rebuilt the nine-hole golf course within Overton Park in Memphis, Tenn. The experience, while brutally difficult at the time, becomes a fonder memory to me as time passes. To think I was helping to build something that would have a lasting legacy for a community and bring more kids into the game, while cliché, was one of the only things that got me up before sunrise each morning.
Covington Leader
Covington High School football stadium named after late George Pinner
It made perfect sense that the Covington High School football stadium was named after the late George Pinner before Thursday night’s season opener vs. Munford. On Aug. 19, 2016, a little more than a month after Pinner lost his battle with cancer at the age of 70, Covington opened its season at home against Munford. A ceremony was held to honor him before that game. After Covington beat Munford, then coach Marty Wheeler said he felt the presence of Pinner, who was a videographer and volunteer assistant coach for the Chargers for nearly 50 years.
buckeyesports.com
Marcus Williamson Arrested For Kidnapping, Robbery In Tennessee
Former Ohio State cornerback Marcus Williamson was arrested in Memphis, Tenn., on Aug. 20 and charged with two counts of aggravated robbery and one count of aggravated kidnapping and tampering with fabricated evidence. According to a report by 10TV, Williamson kidnapped a 23-year-old woman in her own car and forced...
Former security guard alleges history of racial profiling at popular Memphis steakhouse
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A security guard said he witnessed a pattern of racial profiling while he worked as a contracted employee at Houston’s Restaurant in Memphis. “They would come in and they would tell them that they’re booked and they wouldn’t be able to get a seat for the next four or five hours. Sometimes they would say they were booked for the whole day and then you would see white people come in and they would take them on in,” said the security guard, who wished to remain anonymous.
yieldpro.com
Fogelman Properties acquires 312-unit apartment community in Memphis, Tennessee
Fogelman Properties, one of the country’s largest, privately-owned and fully integrated multifamily investment and property management companies, announces the acquisition of Appling Lakes, a 312-unit apartment community in Memphis, Tennessee. Built in 1997, Appling Lakes features one, two and three-bedroom apartment homes with rental rates currently ranging from $1,163-$1,678....
Memphis Sports and Events Center at Liberty Park expected to open this November
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Thursday, August 18th, Liberty park held a hard hat tour to show the progress on the new Memphis Sports and Events Center. Located at Liberty Park, which used to be known as the Memphis Fairgrounds, the Sports and Events center will be a 227,000 square foot space that will include indoor basketball and volleyball and will be used for other sports, such as, wrestling, gymnastics, and cheerleading.
localmemphis.com
Well-known Memphis optometrist retiring
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — After 53 years, a well-known Memphis eye doctor is retiring. Dr. Glen Steele is stepping away from the Southern College of Optometry. He has taught more than 6,000 optometrists serving in Memphis and across the U.S. He also cofounded. , a free program to examine infants'...
tri-statedefender.com
‘Freeway Rick’ Ross stops in Memphis to pitch healing qualities of cannabis and ‘social equity’
The latest chapter in the life of “Freeway Rick” Ross’ reflects community activism and work with the cannabis industry. Ross has launched his own brand, offering high-quality cannabis, teaming up with a top-notch manufacturer to produce LA Kingpins. As an author, mentor, speaker and entrepreneur, Ross —...
Celebrate Memphis: Whitehaven HS Principal Dr. Vincent Hunter brings the Tiger pride
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — There is no escaping it—many say when they walk through the hallways of Whitehaven High School, they can both see and feel that Tiger pride. At Whitehaven High School it's "family first," and Principal Dr. Vincent Hunter is the head of that family. “Listen, I’ve...
Get ready for the grit & grind at the 901 Day Grizz Bash
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — 901 Day is fast approaching, and the Memphis Grizzlies are ready to celebrate the city and the start of the 2022-23 season with the 901 Day Grizz Bash. The fun takes place Thursday, Sept. 1 from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. on the plaza outside FedExForum in downtown Memphis. There will be music, food trucks, SneakFest, a market featuring local Black artists and makers, and more.
'Legends are rare': Memphis rapper Young Dolph to be inducted into MSCS Hall of Fame
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis rapper Adolph Thornton Jr., also known as Young Dolph, is set to be honored at the Memphis-Shelby County Schools (MSCS) Hall of Fame Gala later this month. "Legends are rare, but Memphis native and Hamilton High School alum Adolph Thornton Jr. leaves a legacy that...
Shelby County Restaurant Scores: Aug. 16-22
Newest Restaurant Report Card | If you want the latest Shelby County restaurant scores sent directly to your inbox, sign up for it today on WREG’s Newsletter here. Each week WREG is rounding up the highest and lowest scores from Shelby County restaurant inspections. Find more scores from Shelby County and other Tennessee counties here. Lowest: La Catrina Mexican Restaurant […]
Joris Ray may be getting paid to find his replacement
MEMPHIS, Tenn.– When the Memphis Shelby County School Board voted to accept the resignation of Superintendent Joris Ray, it seemed to be severing ties with the school system leader. But a closer look reveals otherwise. In a copy of the Agreement released by the School Board, under the terms of Ray’s resignation, it said Joris Ray will assist the […]
localmemphis.com
Memphis' first Black pharmacist celebrates 92nd birthday
Dr. Charles A. Champion, arguably the quintessential pharmacist and herbalist in Shelby County, turned 92 years old on Saturday. He said he "feels great."
'Community Lift' bringing creatives together to re-vitalize Memphis
MEMPHIS, Tenn — The Community Lift Creative Placemaking Summit gives leaders of organizations and groups based in Memphis project funding, allowing those leaders to continue their work and efforts to revitalize the city. Community Lift has given $146,000 to different organizations and groups to build creative placemaking projects. The...
actionnews5.com
School bus crashes into fence
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A school bus crashed not far from the Rhodes College campus on Tuesday. There are no reported injuries. The crash happened around 3:30 at the corner of Jackson Avenue and University Street. The bus is a Harmony Transportation bus, but it’s unclear what school it was...
Mother’s Day turns tragic after gospel rapper killed
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Hours before a Mother’s Day celebration, Vicki Spearman received the news that no mother wants to receive. Her daughter, Keva Partee, was shot and killed on May 8 just after 2 a.m. Memphis police said they got a call about a crash on Union Avenue near Cleveland in Midtown. They found Partee […]
