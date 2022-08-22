Basketball: ASU promotes Brandon Rosenthal to assistant coach; UNLV’s Alyssa Brown; Open Division and Shot Clock in High School

The new multi-purpose hockey rink on the Arizona State University campus — and the temporary home of the Arizona Coyotes — finally has its official name: Mullett Arena. No, it’s not named after the iconic hockey hairstyle. Ray Anderson, vice president of ASU athletics, said the brand-new arena in Tempe, Arizona, is named in recognition of Donald and Barbara Mullett, who have been strong advocates for the growth of hockey in the state.

