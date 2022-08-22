Read full article on original website
Major grocery store chain opens another new location in PennsylvaniaKristen WaltersPennsylvania State
Pirates infielder catches flak for having smartphone on the MLB diamond during a gameJason WeilandPittsburgh, PA
Five Italian restaurants in Pennsylvania that are considered the best places to eat in the entire stateJoe MertensPennsylvania State
This Little Hole-in-the-Wall Bakery Serves Some of the Best Donuts in the Entire State of PennsylvaniaTravel MavenGreensburg, PA
3 great pizza places in PittsburghAlina AndrasPittsburgh, PA
cranberryeagle.com
Head Start receives $215K increase from state
The 74 children in the state Head Start program in Butler and Armstrong counties will enjoy an enhanced experience, thanks to a significant increase in state funding. A recent news release from the state Department of Education said the increase will benefit the students who attend the program. “Investing in...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Students in southern Butler County set to begin school year at district with new name
Students in six south Butler County communities will return to classes Thursday for a new school year under a new district name. More than a year ago, officials in the South Butler County School District began the process of changing the district’s name to Knoch School District. School officials...
Some students in Seneca Valley School District start year at brand-new building
CRANBERRY TOWNSHIP, Pa. — School leaders greeted students entering Ehrman Crest Elementary/Middle School for the first day of school at the brand-new building on Tuesday. Channel 11 caught up with parents dropping their kids off at this state-of-the-art building that’s the first of its kind in Pennsylvania. “As...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
In-depth look at Route 30 corridor key to Hempfield comprehensive plan
Hempfield leaders are taking a closer look at the Route 30 corridor running through the center of the township as they move forward with updating a comprehensive plan. Supervisors this week approved creation of the Central Westmoreland Economic District Corridor Committee, or the HT30 Committee. The group will create a report looking at various factors throughout the corridor, stretching from the intersection with Georges Station Road near Unity and ending at the North Huntingdon line.
cranberryeagle.com
Miller Minutes
Many county students went back to school this week, but the summer fun continues in all corners of Butler. Picnics, festivals, concerts and charity bike rides refuse to slow up. As long as the county residents are feeling adventurous, there’s an activity for you in the coming days. Speaking...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Penn-Trafford to explore school mergers, new construction
The Penn-Trafford School board has authorized two studies to explore the district’s future, which could include closing underused facilities and building larger schools to accommodate rising enrollment. Board members agreed to pay two companies about $18,000 each for a demographic analysis of the district and the feasibility study examining...
wtae.com
Oz makes campaign appearance in Butler County
ZELIENOPLE, Pa. — Dr. Mehmet Oz, the Republican nominee for U.S. Senate in Pennsylvania, made a campaign stop in Butler County on Tuesday. Watch the report from Butler County in the video above. Oz toured the facilities of Robinson Fans, an industrial fan manufacturer in Zelienople. While there, he...
Teachers stepping up to help fill bus driver shortage in Butler School District
BUTLER, Pa. — According to the Pennsylvania State Education Association, every single district in the state is looking for teachers right now. With kids heading back to school soon, bus drivers are still in high demand, and teachers in Butler are encouraging others to be part of the solution.
cranberryeagle.com
County students applaud loan relief
After two years at Slippery Rock University, Elizabeth Szczerbiak, a sophomore, said she’s accrued more than $20,000 in student loan debt. For students like her, a student loan forgiveness plan is a celebrated financial change in the education system. “I’m happy about it; it’s a step in the right...
Washington County commissioners taking steps to get Avella School District students internet access
WASHINGTON COUNTY, Pa. — Avella School District is surrounded by rolling hills and farms, but the lack of good internet was evident for parents. “Half the time it wouldn’t work or you could come here to work. Just time-wise it wasn’t appropriate,” said Avella Parent Melissa Robinson.
beavercountyradio.com
Durish Recognized For 45 Years Of Service To City Of Beaver Falls
(Matt Drzik/Beaver County Radio) Though the meeting of the Beaver Falls City Council on August 23 was shorter than usual, it was not without a few major acknowledgements. Paula Durish, who has served as city clerk for 45 years, was recognized by Mayor Kenya Johns and the rest of the council for her longstanding dedication to the city of Beaver Falls with an honorary plaque and a bouquet of flowers at the end of Tuesday’s meeting.
wjol.com
Lightfoot Disagrees With Recommendation To Take Down Monuments
This is a statue of Christopher Columbus in the Oakland neighborhood of Pittsburgh that was wrapped to protect it from vandalism, Monday, Oct. 12, 2020. Pittsburgh city crews covered the statue in advance of Columbus Day following a recommendation from Mayor Bill Peduto that it be removed from a city park and placed in a private location yet to be determined. Mayor Bill Peduto said Friday that he agreed with the recommendation of a city art commission last month that the statue in Schenley Park should be removed. Peduto said the work "can be better displayed in a private location that places Columbus, his memory and his history in different context." (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)
Citizens moving Pittsburgh HQ after more than 20 years
PITTSBURGH — Citizens Bank is moving its regional headquarters downtown for the first time since it entered the market after the turn of the century. In a consequential move for a downtown office market still trying to find ways to recover from all the changes of the Covid-19 pandemic, Citizens Bank announced it will be leaving 525 William Penn Place to move to Gateway Center.
cranberryeagle.com
Vet workshop set for October at Cranberry Elks
A workshop to assist veterans in registering for Veterans Administration benefits will take place from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Oct. 6 at the Cranberry Elks Lodge 2249, 20720 Route 19, Cranberry Township. A presentation from Disabled American Veterans will run from 10 to 11:30 a.m., and a presentation on...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Rich Askey: Mastriano’s school funding cut would mean lost jobs, lost opportunities for Pa. students
It isn’t every day you hear a candidate for office say, “Hey, let’s cut public school funding by billions, lay off a ton of teachers, and send class sizes through the roof.”. Yet that’s what state Sen. Doug Mastriano wants to do if elected governor in November,...
cranberryeagle.com
Cranberry Obituaries
——— Theresa Dawn Chutz, 41, of Wexford, formerly of Emlenton, died Thursday morning, Aug. 18, 2022, at Montefiore Hospital in Pittsburgh. Florence M. “Flo” Gross, 89, of Zelienople, passed away on Sunday, Aug. 14, 2022, while under the care of Passavant Retirement Community. ——— Stanley...
restaurantclicks.com
Where to Get Italian Food in Pittsburgh
Although Pittsburgh was once known for its steel production, many tourists enjoy visiting the city for its art galleries and theaters in its Downtown Arts District. I love stopping by the Carnegie Museum of Art, Phipps Conservatory and Botanical Gardens, and The National Aviary whenever I come to the city.
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Four bridges on Route 711 targeted for replacement
Motorists on Route 711 may run into temporary detours during the 2023 construction season, when PennDOT expects to replace four bridges along the road in Westmoreland and Fayette counties. Plans for all four bridges may be viewed online through Aug. 31. Visit PennDOT.pa.gov/District12 and click on “Public Meetings/Studies” under the...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
West Nile virus found in Westmoreland, Allegheny, Armstrong; mosquito spraying slated
Mosquitoes sampled in Westmoreland County have tested positive for West Nile virus — joining Allegheny County, where spraying to control the insects is set to resume. One positive human case has been reported in neighboring Armstrong County, though the disease was not found in any mosquitoes there, according to the state Department of Environmental Protection.
nextpittsburgh.com
2 new restaurants ready to open in the Pittsburgh area
There are so many restaurant choices in the Pittsburgh area, it’s almost overwhelming at times. I’m here with some “bad” news then — there will soon be two more to add to the list. While they are both located in places that aren’t technically the city proper, these two new eateries are opening in neighborhoods that are either already hot or up-and-coming.
