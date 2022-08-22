Read full article on original website
Citrus County Chronicle
Show respect to the taxpayers
FDOT: Future Destruction of Tranquility; NTE: No To Extension. It's unfortunate legislators who continue their efforts to cover the rest of Florida with asphalt and concrete do not understand the words "No Build.” The Coastal Connector, M-CORES and Northern Turnpike Extension (NTE) failed to get support due to lack of need or want.
Randi Weingarten Replies “My Bad” For Sharing Fake List Of Banned Books In Florida
You’d think someone devoted to education would do her homework before tweeting from the hip. But apparently, that is not the style of the head of one of the nation’s largest teachers’ unions, who offered an oopsie when busted for sharing that tweet that lied
Citrus County Chronicle
Gov. Ron DeSantis announces three new initiatives to elevate teachers and students’ learning
NEW PORT RICHEY — Today, Gov. Ron DeSantis announced three proposals for the 2023 Legislative Session that will help support and grow Florida’s teaching workforce and leverage the talents of Florida’s retired veterans and first responders. The proposals include a recruitment initiative targeted to bring retired first responders and retired veterans to the classroom through fee waivers and bonuses; an apprenticeship program that provides bonuses to teachers for mentoring aspiring teachers with an associate’s degree to gain hands-on teaching experience; and a scholarship program for K-12 teachers interested in teaching dual enrollment courses on high school campuses.
Florida Gov. DeSantis: School Boards Should Promote Education Not Indoctrination
Florida Governor Ron DeSantis held the DeSantis Education Agenda Tour on Sunday with stops in Miami-Dade, Sarasota, Volusia, and Duval counties for his pro-parent, student-first education agenda for Florida. DeSantis last month announced his full slate of 30 endorsements of local school board candidates who
Four Florida State House Members Lose Seats
Four state House members will not return to the Legislature after losing in Tuesday’s primary elections, while another representative is poised to head to the Senate. Democratic House members Travaris McCurdy and Daisy Morales of Orlando and James Bush of Miami were ousted. Meanwhile, Rep.
Hate incidents in Florida reach record levels
The number of hate groups in Florida rises to 53, as reported hate incidents reach record levels. Experts blame the rise of the white supremacy movement.
floridapolitics.com
Ron DeSantis proves influential, as his School Board picks unseat 8 incumbents
Parents and voters are paying attention, says Florida’s Republican Governor. While Gov. Ron DeSantis did not appear on the ballot during the Primary, the Republican Governor succeeded in a self-imposed test of his influence over the Florida electorate. With the votes tallied in most of Florida’s local races, at...
Fla. progressive poised to be 1st Gen Z member of Congress
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — Maxwell Alejandro Frost burst onto the national scene when he crashed a June interview with Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis with calls for action on gun violence in America. “Nobody wants to hear from you,” DeSantis told Frost as security swarmed. On Tuesday, Frost, 25,...
orlandoweekly.com
Proposed constitutional amendment in Florida would ban all non-emergency abortions and grant 'right to life of preborn' individuals
Amid debates across the country about abortion rights, a political committee has proposed a ballot initiative in Florida that would recognize a “God‐given right to life of the preborn individual.”. The Protect Human Life Florida Committee received an initial approval Aug. 12 from the Florida Department of State...
Ron DeSantis Highlights Teacher Recruitment Initiatives, Changes Allowing Veterans to Receive College Credit
Last week, Gov. Ron DeSantis highlighted proposals for the 2023 Legislative Session that will help support and grow Florida’s teaching workforce and leverage the talents of Florida’s retired veterans and first responders. DeSantis also announced that today the State Board of Education will adopt military-friendly amendments to the...
'Human Life Protection' amendment proposed in Florida
TALLAHASSEE - Amid debates across the country about abortion rights, a political committee has proposed a ballot initiative in Florida that would recognize a "God-given right to life of the preborn individual." The Protect Human Life Florida Committee received an initial approval Aug. 12 from the Florida Department of State to move forward with the proposed constitutional amendment. The committee would need to submit 891,589 petition signatures to get on the 2024 ballot. It then would need approval from at least 60 percent of voters. The proposal seeks to establish a constitutional right that would say, "The right to life of the preborn...
wlrn.org
Publix heiress backs Florida school board races
Publix heiress Julie Jenkins Fancelli is helping fund some of Florida’s most competitive school board races. Campaign finance records show that in June, Fancelli donated $50,000 to the Florida-based Moms for Liberty political action committee. Moms for Liberty is a growing parents’ rights group that is mobilized around conservative...
Hillsborough, Pasco vote on property tax increases
Voters in Hillsborough and Pasco counties have more than candidates to decide. Instead, they'll also have to vote yes or no on some project funds for the future.
Florida’s Homeowner’s Insurance Crisis Hits the Villages
LAKE COUNTY, Fla. — For the last two decades Steve and Alice Smith have enjoyed their quiet retiree life in “Florida’s Friendliest Hometown”, better known as The Villages. >>> STREAM CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS LIVE <<<. “It’s nice here, everyone gets to know each other, we’ve...
Florida Primary Results: Governor, Senate, And Attorney General
The Rubio for Senate campaign released the following statement after Val Demings officially became the Democratic nominee: “Marco Rubio has consistently delivered huge wins for Florida families, working across the aisle to improve the lives of people throughout the state. Meanwhile, Pelosi Puppet Val Demings
floridapolitics.com
New ‘Watchtower’ website to scrutinize Ron DeSantis’ donor relationships
Is DeSantis 'abandoning' Floridians for his national base of donors?. New scrutiny is promised for Gov. Ron DeSantis and his cozy ties to some of the richest people in the country, who happen also to be some of his biggest donors. DeSantis Watch, a collaboration between Florida Watch and Progress...
Citrus County Chronicle
Judge invalidates bogus claims in Florida building collapse
Hundreds of bogus claims that sought a share of the $1.1 billion settlement in the deadly collapse of a Florida condominium building were ruled as fraudulent and invalid by a judge Wednesday. More than 450 presumably false claims, most seeking about $50,000, were filed in the court settlement arising from...
WDW News Today
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis & State Agencies File to Dismiss Lawsuit Challenging Reedy Creek Improvement District Dissolution
Florida Governor Ron DeSantis and several Florida state agencies named in a lawsuit to fight the dissolution of Walt Disney World’s special tax district and governing jurisdiction have filed to dismiss the suit filed by Orlando-area residents. The Orlando Business Journal reports that the state filed to dismiss the...
She was Florida Dems’ ‘new hope.’ Then a veteran pol stepped between her and DeSantis.
Whoever advances through Tuesday’s primary will take on Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis in November, and to many Democrats the stakes couldn’t be higher.
floridapolitics.com
Final poll: Charlie Crist headed to victory in Florida Democratic Primary for Governor
It's not even close, according to St. Pete Polls. A closing poll of likely Democratic Primary voters shows Charlie Crist in position to win. St. Pete Polls conducted its final survey ahead of the Democratic Primary on who voters intend to choose as the Democratic nominee. More than 59% said Crist, the former Republican Governor-turned-Democratic Congressman. Almost 30% said Nikki Fried, Florida’s Agriculture Commissioner.
