MANATEE COUNTY – For the tenth consecutive week, the COVID-19 Community Level remains high countywide. COVID-19 Community Levels help individuals and communities decide which prevention actions to take based on the latest information. When the Community Level is high, health officials recommend that anyone at high risk of getting very sick wear a high-quality mask or respirator when indoors in public. Anyone having household or social contact with someone at high risk for getting very sick is urged to consider self-testing to detect infection before contact and consider wearing a high-quality mask when indoors with them.

MANATEE COUNTY, FL ・ 2 DAYS AGO