NorCal woman sentenced for stealing nearly $5 million from HP

By Bay City News
 3 days ago

(BCN) — A Fremont woman who stole nearly $5 million was sentenced to three years in prison for defrauding her employer, HP, Inc, the U.S. Department of Justice announced last week.

Shelbee Szeto, 30, pleaded guilty in March to using company credit cards meant to pay vendors to instead pay a series of fake Square, Stripe and PayPal accounts under her control. Szeto, who served as an executive assistant and as the company’s planning manager, ultimately stole $4.8 million, according to a news release from U.S. Attorney Stephanie Hinds.

She pleaded guilty to wire fraud, money laundering and filing a false tax return. She was also ordered to serve three years’ probation, during which time Szeto cannot serve in a fiduciary role without prior permission.

She surrendered items purchased with the stolen funds that included a Tesla, Porsche, designer handbags and jewelry.

