Football: Wildcats bury Blue Jays 44-7

BELLEVILLE — Four second-quarter touchdowns sunk the Blue Jays as Cambridge’s football team lost 44-7 to host Belleville on Friday to open the season.

“They’re really experienced, they had a great run last year and they got some guys that are really talented,” said Cambridge head coach Mike Klingbeil. “It’s just a struggle playing sophomores against seniors.”

Belleville running back Landry Yarbough scored a 24-yard rushing touchdown to open the scoring for the Wildcats. Kaden Desmet added the extra point. Desmet also hit a 24-yard field goal in the first quarter, giving Belleville a 10-0 lead.

Aiden Keyes scored one of his four touchdowns with a minute left in the first quarter. The Belleville quarterback scored on an eight-yard touchdown run.

On the ensuing kickoff, Cambridge sophomore defensive back Kiefer Parish took the kick 90 yards for the lone Blue Jay touchdown. Junior kicker Sam Hansen added the extra point, cutting the lead to 17-7.

“Kiefer looked really good on that run too,” said Klingbeil. “He didn’t look like a sophomore when he took off.

“We’ve shown flashes of good play, and that was one of the highlights. We’re going to try and get more of those from different players.”

In the second quarter, Yarbough busted through for a 69-yard touchdown run. The Wildcats quickly found the end zone again as Keyes found wide receiver Andrew Ace for a 27-yard passing strike. Keyes then threw a 38-yard touchdown to wideout Demarcus Conner.

Belleville scored its final touchdown with a minute left before halftime when Keyes found Desmet for a 35-yard score.

“For as young as we are, we were somewhat consistent and it wasn’t like a fire drill out there where guys were going in all different directions,” Klingbeil said. “It’s just a matter of gaining needed experience.”

Cambridge sophomore quarterback Matt Buckman went 11 of 20 for 70 yards with two interceptions. Parish was the leading receiver for the Blue Jays, recording four catches for 38 yards. Senior tight end Roman Leto caught a 20-yard pass.

Sophomore defensive lineman Aiden Sperle recorded seven tackles and a sack. Sophomore running back Drew Holzhueter carried the ball 11 times for 37 yards.

Cambridge returns home to face Deerfield this Friday at 7 p.m.

BELLEVILLE 44, CAMBRIDGE 7

Cambridge 7 0 0 0 — 7

Belleville 17 27 0 0 — 44

1st Quarter

B — Yarbough 24-yard run (Desmet extra point)

B — Desmet 24-yard field goal

B — Keyes 8-yard run (Desmet extra point)

C — Parish 90-yard kickoff return (Hansen extra point)

2nd Quarter

B — Yarbough 69-yard run (Desmet extra point)

B — Keyes 38-yard pass to Ace (Desmet extra point)

B — Keyes 38-yard pass to Conner (extra point no good)

B — Keyes 35-yard pass to Desmet (Desmet extra point)

Team statistics — Total offense: B 409 C 111. Rushing: B 22-182 C 16-41. Passing: B 227, C 70. Turnovers B 0 C 2.