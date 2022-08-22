ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Video Games

Comments / 0

Related
IGN

Dead Island 2 First Look Unveiled Along With Confirmed Release Date

Remember the iconic trailer that released back in 2014, but it never came to fruition. Do not stress anymore as the game has just been reannounced at Gamescom 2022. We had already heard new about this game releasing and also a speculated release date of February 3, 2023. This release date has now been confirmed with a first look of this highly anticipated title.
VIDEO GAMES
dotesports.com

Sonic Frontiers’ official release date set

Sonic Frontiers now has an official release date of Nov. 8, the devs revealed during the official story trailer at Gamescom 2022 today. This year has been a busy one for everybody’s favorite speedy blue hedgehog as he continues his accelerated pace of dominating the media. From setting $400 million box office records with his recent movie, Sonic the Hedgehog 2, to enjoying the re-release of retro Sonic games through Sonic Origins, Sonic has been everywhere this year.
VIDEO GAMES
NME

‘Dead Island 2’ gory Gamescom trailer confirms release date

After years of waiting, Dead Island 2 has finally been given a release date, alongside a new zombie-filled cinematic trailer with in-game footage. The sequel to the 2011 co-op zombie game was re-revealed at the end of Gamescom Opening Night Live yesterday (August 23), which also confirmed the recently leaked release date of February 3, 2023.
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

Dune: Awakening Is a New Open World Survival MMO - Gamescom Opening Night Live

Funcom officially announced its announced its open world survival MMO, Dune Awakening at Gamescom's Opening Night Live. A short teaser gave us Dune's famous "Fear is the mind-killer" quote, while hinting at giant spice-harvesting vehicles, even more giant sand worms, and sand worm riding. Coming for PC, PlayStation 5, and...
VIDEO GAMES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Constellations#Video Game#Dendro
IGN

Tower of Fantasy Lepus Constellation Guide

Tower of Fantasy has a rich, open world that players are encouraged to explore. Exploration of these lands will grand you gold, currency, and even currencies you can use to roll for the game's gacha. Once you explore a little bit, you'd find yourself in the midst of a bunch of puzzles that are scattered around the world. One of such puzzles is the constellation puzzle.
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power's First Two Episodes Will Air In Certain Theatres Around the World

The first two episodes of The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power will be aired in select theatres two days ahead of its debut on Amazon Prime Video. As reported by Variety, film fans can once again see Middle Earth on the big screen on August 31 thanks to a new initiative from Amazon. Details on when and where are still a little hazy, but Cinemark in the U.S. has already created a dedicated page for the screening, revealing that only its Cinemark Movie Rewards members will be able to sign up.
MOVIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Video Games
NewsBreak
Genshin Impact
ClutchPoints

The Callisto Protocol Release Date: Trailer, Gameplay, and Details

The Callisto Protocol scared everyone with its gameplay preview showed in the PlayStation State of Play 2022. The brutality of the game further maded an impression during its gamescom 2022 reveal. The Callisto Protocol Release Date: December 2, 2022 The Callisto Protocol showed multiple parts of the game as protagonist Jacob Lee makes his way […] The post The Callisto Protocol Release Date: Trailer, Gameplay, and Details appeared first on ClutchPoints.
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

The Witcher 3 Wiki Guide

The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt Wiki Guide features a full Walkthrough for every Main Quest and Side Quest, a complete list of Console Commands and Cheats, detailed Interactive Maps, along with guides to Hidden Treasure, Monster Hunts, Alchemy, Crafting, Upgrades, and so much more. The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt is...
VIDEO GAMES
epicstream.com

Vermeil in Gold Episode 9 Release Date and Time, COUNTDOWN

In episode eight of Vermeil in Gold, Alto and the rest of the students must take their exams. Will Alto pass the exam? Vermeil in Gold episode 9 will explain what happens next. After Alto agreed to be part of the student council, Vermeil expressed her concern about Elena. The...
COMICS
IGN

Moonbreaker Reveal Trailer | gamescom 2022

From the creators of Subnautica, Uknown Worlds, comes Moonbreaker - a new turn-based adventure with a sci-fi world built by Mistborn author Brandon Sanderson. See "mini ways to play" in this reveal trailer featuring customizable table top miniatures. Early access for Moonbreaker is available September 29, 2022.
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

How to Unlock Sumeru Daily Commissions

When you've arrived in Genshin Impact's Sumeru, you can't switch your daily commissions to Sumeru straight away. In order to unlock Sumeru commissions, you'll need to complete the Archon Quests Chapter 3: Act 1 and Act 2. Archon Quest Walkthroughs:. Once you've successfully completed Chapter 3, Act 2: The Morn...
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

Wanted Target - Litterbugs

This page contains IGN's guide to the Wanted Target for the Litterbugs in Saints Row. This missions can be tracked in your Wanted App on your phone, and this guide will give you tips on completing the hit. Rewards: $5,000. Rewards: 1,200 XP. Litterbugs Target Walkthrough. This mission will appear...
VIDEO GAMES
PC Gamer

Rift of the Necrodancer reveals a wild, rhythmic spinoff in its debut gameplay trailer

The sinister Necrodancer returns for a variety of rhythm duels, minigames, and boss battles. After a stealthy announcement (opens in new tab) earlier this month indie developer Brace Yourself Games has now revealed gameplay from its next game, Rift of the Necrodancer. Protagonist Cadence is back, clearly, but this time around the setting is the modern world and there are mysterious space-time rifts to contend with.
YOGA
IGN

Honkai: Star Rail Cinematic Trailer

Honkai: Star Rail is a free-to-play turn-based RPG from the creators of Genshin Impact, Hoyoverse. Learn more about the set up of Honkai: Star Rail's story in this cinematic trailer revealed during gamescom opening night live 2022.
VIDEO GAMES

Comments / 0

Community Policy