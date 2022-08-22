Read full article on original website
Related
IGN
Dead Island 2 First Look Unveiled Along With Confirmed Release Date
Remember the iconic trailer that released back in 2014, but it never came to fruition. Do not stress anymore as the game has just been reannounced at Gamescom 2022. We had already heard new about this game releasing and also a speculated release date of February 3, 2023. This release date has now been confirmed with a first look of this highly anticipated title.
dotesports.com
Sonic Frontiers’ official release date set
Sonic Frontiers now has an official release date of Nov. 8, the devs revealed during the official story trailer at Gamescom 2022 today. This year has been a busy one for everybody’s favorite speedy blue hedgehog as he continues his accelerated pace of dominating the media. From setting $400 million box office records with his recent movie, Sonic the Hedgehog 2, to enjoying the re-release of retro Sonic games through Sonic Origins, Sonic has been everywhere this year.
NME
‘Dead Island 2’ gory Gamescom trailer confirms release date
After years of waiting, Dead Island 2 has finally been given a release date, alongside a new zombie-filled cinematic trailer with in-game footage. The sequel to the 2011 co-op zombie game was re-revealed at the end of Gamescom Opening Night Live yesterday (August 23), which also confirmed the recently leaked release date of February 3, 2023.
IGN
Dune: Awakening Is a New Open World Survival MMO - Gamescom Opening Night Live
Funcom officially announced its announced its open world survival MMO, Dune Awakening at Gamescom's Opening Night Live. A short teaser gave us Dune's famous "Fear is the mind-killer" quote, while hinting at giant spice-harvesting vehicles, even more giant sand worms, and sand worm riding. Coming for PC, PlayStation 5, and...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Teslagrad 2 reveals its debut trailer, will be out in 2023
We haven't heard much about Teslagrad 2 (opens in new tab) since it was announced back in 2020, but we got a pretty big update at the Future Games Show (opens in new tab) today: An all-new trailer and a release target of spring 2023. "Teslagrad 2 is set to...
IGN
Tower of Fantasy Lepus Constellation Guide
Tower of Fantasy has a rich, open world that players are encouraged to explore. Exploration of these lands will grand you gold, currency, and even currencies you can use to roll for the game's gacha. Once you explore a little bit, you'd find yourself in the midst of a bunch of puzzles that are scattered around the world. One of such puzzles is the constellation puzzle.
IGN
Tortuga A Pirate's Tale - Gameplay Trailer
Start a pirate adventure in Tortuga. See some in-game footage of the new game revealed during gamescom opening night live 2022.
IGN
The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power's First Two Episodes Will Air In Certain Theatres Around the World
The first two episodes of The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power will be aired in select theatres two days ahead of its debut on Amazon Prime Video. As reported by Variety, film fans can once again see Middle Earth on the big screen on August 31 thanks to a new initiative from Amazon. Details on when and where are still a little hazy, but Cinemark in the U.S. has already created a dedicated page for the screening, revealing that only its Cinemark Movie Rewards members will be able to sign up.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
hypebeast.com
'Sonic Frontiers' Announces November Release Date With Latest Story Trailer
After an eight-month wait since the game’s original announcement, fans are finally given a release date for SEGA‘s Sonic Frontiers. Now scheduled for launch in November, the company dropped a new story trailer during Gamescom offering players a first look at what the game’s plot would entail.
The Callisto Protocol Release Date: Trailer, Gameplay, and Details
The Callisto Protocol scared everyone with its gameplay preview showed in the PlayStation State of Play 2022. The brutality of the game further maded an impression during its gamescom 2022 reveal. The Callisto Protocol Release Date: December 2, 2022 The Callisto Protocol showed multiple parts of the game as protagonist Jacob Lee makes his way […] The post The Callisto Protocol Release Date: Trailer, Gameplay, and Details appeared first on ClutchPoints.
IGN
The Witcher 3 Wiki Guide
The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt Wiki Guide features a full Walkthrough for every Main Quest and Side Quest, a complete list of Console Commands and Cheats, detailed Interactive Maps, along with guides to Hidden Treasure, Monster Hunts, Alchemy, Crafting, Upgrades, and so much more. The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt is...
epicstream.com
Vermeil in Gold Episode 9 Release Date and Time, COUNTDOWN
In episode eight of Vermeil in Gold, Alto and the rest of the students must take their exams. Will Alto pass the exam? Vermeil in Gold episode 9 will explain what happens next. After Alto agreed to be part of the student council, Vermeil expressed her concern about Elena. The...
IGN
Moonbreaker Reveal Trailer | gamescom 2022
From the creators of Subnautica, Uknown Worlds, comes Moonbreaker - a new turn-based adventure with a sci-fi world built by Mistborn author Brandon Sanderson. See "mini ways to play" in this reveal trailer featuring customizable table top miniatures. Early access for Moonbreaker is available September 29, 2022.
IGN
How to Unlock Sumeru Daily Commissions
When you've arrived in Genshin Impact's Sumeru, you can't switch your daily commissions to Sumeru straight away. In order to unlock Sumeru commissions, you'll need to complete the Archon Quests Chapter 3: Act 1 and Act 2. Archon Quest Walkthroughs:. Once you've successfully completed Chapter 3, Act 2: The Morn...
IGN
Wanted Target - Litterbugs
This page contains IGN's guide to the Wanted Target for the Litterbugs in Saints Row. This missions can be tracked in your Wanted App on your phone, and this guide will give you tips on completing the hit. Rewards: $5,000. Rewards: 1,200 XP. Litterbugs Target Walkthrough. This mission will appear...
Rift of the Necrodancer reveals a wild, rhythmic spinoff in its debut gameplay trailer
The sinister Necrodancer returns for a variety of rhythm duels, minigames, and boss battles. After a stealthy announcement (opens in new tab) earlier this month indie developer Brace Yourself Games has now revealed gameplay from its next game, Rift of the Necrodancer. Protagonist Cadence is back, clearly, but this time around the setting is the modern world and there are mysterious space-time rifts to contend with.
YOGA・
IGN
Killer Klowns from Outer Space is a Crazy Violent Nostalgia Trip | gamescom 2022
Our gamescom 2022 hosts Max Scoville, Brian Altano, Danny Ly Ziser, and Daemon Hatfield chat about the newly announced 80s-movie-turned-video game: Killer Klowns from Outer Space: The Game. This asymmetric multiplayer horror game is arriving early 2023.
IGN
Honkai: Star Rail Cinematic Trailer
Honkai: Star Rail is a free-to-play turn-based RPG from the creators of Genshin Impact, Hoyoverse. Learn more about the set up of Honkai: Star Rail's story in this cinematic trailer revealed during gamescom opening night live 2022.
Upcoming PS5 games: All the new PS5 games for 2022 and beyond
Here's the upcoming PS5 games line-up, from God of War Ragnarok to Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth
IGN
Job Simulator Developer Unveils New, Untitled VR Game at Gamescom Opening Night Live
Owlchemy Labs has just unveiled its next project at Gamescom Opening Night Live: an untitled VR game that has been built from the ground up for hand tracking, and may have something to do with...eating?. We didn't see any gameplay in this extremely early teaser - hence the confusion. We...
Comments / 0