Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Rest in Peace Len DawsonChiefs Focus News And More.Kansas City, MO
The historical Charles A. Braley House is named after its original ownerCJ CoombsKansas City, MO
Many classic theatres in Missouri and the Midwest were designed by the Boller BrothersCJ CoombsColumbia, MO
The Chiefs And AFC Preseason Winners and LosersChiefs Focus News And More.Kansas City, MO
The historic Weston Burley House No. 1 is a reminder of the once thriving market of tobacco in that Missouri cityCJ CoombsWeston, MO
Related
northwestmoinfo.com
Scott A. Carrel
St. Joseph, Missouri- Scott Andrew Carrel, 60, formerly of Cameron, passed away August 21, 2022. Services: 2:00 PM, Thursday, August 25, 2022 with visitation at 1:00 PM, one hour prior to the service at Poland-Thompson Chapel, Cameron, Missouri. Private inurnment following the service in Evergreen Cemetery, Cameron, Missouri. Online condolences:...
northwestmoinfo.com
Maxine “Blondie” Miles
Gilman City, MO: Maxine “Blondie” Miles, 98, Gilman City, MO passed away Friday, August 19,. 2022, at Harrison County Community Hospital with family by her side. Maxine was born on November 26, 1923 the daughter of Samuel Ellis and Bertha Maxine. (Magee) Funderburg. She accepted Christ at an...
northwestmoinfo.com
Shirley Ann Boner
The family of 70-year-old Shirley Ann Boner of St. Joseph and Plattsburg will be conducting a Memorial Service at 2 p.m. Friday, Aug. 26, at the Broadway United Methodist Church, in Plattsburg, with visitation one hour prior to the service.
northwestmoinfo.com
Mary L. Miller
Mary L. Miller, 77, King City, MO passed away Saturday, August 20, 2022, at a Liberty, MO hospital. She was born on October 6, 1943, in Stanberry, Missouri the daughter of Galen and Katherine (Wiederholt) McCrary. On June 24, 1960, she married William “Bill” Miller at the Mt. Moriah Baptist...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
northwestmoinfo.com
One Arrested and One Wounded In Atchison, Kansas Shooting
Authorities in Atchison, Kansas say one man is in custody and another man was hospitalized after a shooting at an apartment complex in the eastern Kansas city. According to reports, law enforcement was called to an apartment complex in the 300 block of Santa Fe Street in Atchison at about 9:30 A.M. Tuesday in reference to a shooting.
northwestmoinfo.com
Excelsior Springs Woman Arrested on Warrants
An Excelsior Springs woman was arrested Tuesday morning on a series of outstanding warrants from Clay County. Troop A of the Highway Patrol reports the arrest of 29-year-old Excelsior Springs resident Tanya M. Smith at 11:40 A.M. Tuesday on misdemeanor Clay County warrants. A search of online court records list...
northwestmoinfo.com
Conception Junction Man Hurt In I-29 Rear-Ending Accident
A Conception Junction man was left with moderate injuries after rear ending another vehicle on Interstate 29 in Platte County Monday afternoon. Troop A of the Missouri State Highway Patrol says 59-year-old Conception Junction resident Kirby G. Sullivan was driving a 2005 Pontiac southbound on I-29 at mile-marker 21.2 in Platte COunty at 3:09 P.M. Monday when his vehicle struck the rear end of a 2004 Honda.
northwestmoinfo.com
Rayville Man Hurt After Running Stop Sign Causes Accident
A Rayville man was left with moderate injuries Tuesday after a two-vehicle accident in rural Lafayette County. According to the accident report from Troop A of the Highway Patrol, 46-year-old Rayville resident Phillip E. Goldsberry was driving a 2015 GMC box truck at the intersection of Route O and Route FF in Lafayette County at 8:43 A.M. Tuesday when he failed to yield at a stop sign, entering the intersection, and his truck was struck by a 2005 GMC truck being driven by a 14-year-old Kansas City juvenile.
IN THIS ARTICLE
northwestmoinfo.com
Police Officer Killer has Execution Date Set
Law enforcement officers look over the protective vest that North Kansas City Police Officer Daniel Vasquez was wearing when he was fatally shot during a traffic stop, Tuesday, July 19, 2022, in North Kansas City, Mo. A suspect is in custody. (Tammy Ljungblad/The Kansas City Star via AP)
northwestmoinfo.com
Chillicothe Correctional Center Reports Offender Death
The Missouri Department of Corrections has announced an offender death at the Chillicothe Correctional Center. Authorities say at 10:15 A.M. Monday, August 22, offender Paula Stark (DOC No.1357975) was pronounced dead at the St. Luke’s Hospital of Kansas City. The 51-year-old was confined at Chillicothe Correctional Center to serve a seven-year sentence for first-degree endangering welfare of a child from Jackson County. She was received in the Missouri Department of Corrections on February 17, 2021.
northwestmoinfo.com
MoDOT Announces Ramp Closings in I-35 Resurfacing Project
The Missouri Department of Transportation reports crews will close both Daviess County U.S. Route 69 at the Exit 61 ramp and DeKalb County U.S. Route 36 at the Exit 54 ramp in connection with the resurfacing project on Interstate 35. Crews plan to close both the Daviess County U.S. Route 69 (Exit 61) and DeKalb County U.S. Route 36 (Exit 54) ramps beginning Friday. The project will include repaving extending from U.S. Route 69 in Daviess County near mile marker 68.6 to just north of Exit 52 in Cameron.
northwestmoinfo.com
Trenton Police Investigating Reported Murder-Suicide From Monday
Trenton Police are reportedly investing a murder-suicide from Monday. Reports say Trenton Police responded to 2132 Sportsman Road around 4:05 Monday afternoon in response to a 911 call mentioning gunshots and a possible domestic dispute. Authorities discovered 29-year-old Amber Nicole Gann and 36-year-old James Anthony Barr with gunshot wounds. Crews...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
northwestmoinfo.com
Emergency Closure On Northbound I-35 At Route A In Harrison County
The Missouri Department of Transportation has announced an emergency closure on Interstate 35 in Harrison County. Mo-Dot says northbound Interstate 35 in Harrison County has been closed beneath Route A for emergency shoulder repairs. Contractors anticipate reopening northbound I-35 around 5 p.m. this evening. During the closure, traffic is being...
northwestmoinfo.com
Callao Man Arrested In DeKalb County On DWI and Possession Charges
A Callao, Missouri man was arrested on intoxicated driving and drug possession charges Tuesday evening in DeKalb County. Troop A of the Highway Patrol says 61-year-old Callao resident Robert L. Shiflett was arrested at 7:20 P.M. Tuesday on charges of driving while intoxicated as a chronic offender, possession of a controlled substance careless and imprudent driving and not wearing a seat belt.
northwestmoinfo.com
Holt County U.S. Route 159 to Close Next Week
A pavement improvement project will close Holt County U.S. Route 159 for three days next week. The Missouri Department of Transportation has contracted with Phillips Hardy, Inc. to complete the project, which will close the roadway from Monday, August 29 through Wednesday, August 31. U.S. Route 159 will close from...
northwestmoinfo.com
Mo-Dot Seeking Public Input For Safety Improvement Project North Of Cameron
The Missouri Department of Transportation is seeking public input regarding a safety improvement project on DeKalb County U.S. Route 69 at the Route EE intersection, north of Cameron. The project, which is currently in the design stage, would add a left-turn lane for northbound motorists on U.S. Route 69 wanting...
northwestmoinfo.com
Pattonsburg Board Approves Tax Rate
Pattonsburg School Board members approved a tax rate of $5.27 per hundred dollars of assessed valuation during their August meeting. The levy includes $4.71 for the incidental fund and 56 cents for the debt service fund. Pattonsburg Superintendent Bill Pottorff reported an unrestricted fund balance of about 39 percent for...
Comments / 0