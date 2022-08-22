Read full article on original website
ourquadcities.com
Memorial grows 6 years after unsolved murder
A memorial in Rock Island on Tuesday pays tribute to a man murdered six years ago. De’mar Bester was shot to death in 2016. His murder remains unsolved. The case continues to motivate his family to help the neighbhoood. De’mar’s family builds on the memorial they created close to...
Shout out to husband calling finalist
Cammie Pohl of Davenport definitely knows how to call her husband for dinner. She recently tied with Dorothy Knox of Cedarfield for third place in the Husband Calling Contest at the 2022 Iowa State Fair. The contest was part of the “Rural Americana Olde Tyme Competitions” in the Farm Bureau Pioneer Hall. A first prize […]
ourquadcities.com
20-year-old wounded by gunfire late Wednesday
An investigation continued Wednesday night after a 20-year-old man was shot in Davenport. According to a news release from Davenport Police, officers responded about 8:30 p.m. to GD Xpress, 4607 N. Pine St., for a report of gunfire. Police found a scene in the parking lot of the business. A...
Iowa Alert: DNR Looking for Answers After Finding Deceased Dog
The Iowa Department of Natural Resources is asking for the public's help after a terrible discovery. Sunday afternoon, an officer with the Iowa DNR was patrolling the area around Concord Street and Wapello Avenue in Davenport when they came upon something awful. A kennel had been discarded in the woods near the Interstate 280 bridge, with a number of toys inside. Also inside the kennel was a deceased dog, wrapped in a shower curtain.
Rock Island County police searching for man reported missing in Port Byron Tuesday
PORT BYRON, Ill. — Rock Island County authorities are searching for a man who was reported missing out of Port Byron Tuesday night. According to a news release from the Rock Island County Sheriff's Office, at about 10:46 p.m. on Aug. 23, authorities received a call reporting 60-year-old Steven R. Mudd missing out of Port Byron.
ourquadcities.com
2 who died in Duck Creek crash identified
UPDATE: The five people involved in the SUV crash into Duck Creek on Monday that killed two people are a mother and her four children, according to Davenport Police. The mother who died in the crash is Ashley Taylor, 31, of Davenport. The 12-year-old passenger who died is Andre Grady.
Iowa DNR finds dead dog in woods, asking for public’s help
DAVENPORT, Iowa (WHBF) — Officers with the Iowa Department of Natural Resources need your help to solve a dreadful mystery in Davenport. This past Sunday, an Iowa DNR officer found a dead dog inside a cage that was dumped in the woods. The officer made the discovery around 2 p.m. while patrolling the area of […]
No injuries in East Moline fire
No one was hurt in a fire August 24 along Route 84 in East Moline. Residents and a cat were able to escape the home, located at 463 N. 20th Street in East Moline, according to East Moline Fire Department Battalion Chief Curt Frerichs. The fire is still under investigation and details, as well as […]
KWQC
Rock Island names Citizens of the Year winners
ROCK ISLAND, Ill. (KWQC) - The City of Rock Island announced Citizen of the Year award winners during Monday’s city council meeting. Awards were given in the categories of business, professional, organization, individual, youth, veteran, honorary citizen (non-resident), and overall Citizen of the Year. Business: McDonald’s, 1813 30th St....
Davenport man gets over 5 years in prison for June 2021 bank robbery
On Thursday, Aug. 18, a Davenport man was sentenced to 65 months in prison for robbing a credit union just over a year ago. The robbery occurred just before 4 p.m. June 16, 2021, at the Ascentra Credit Union located on 1800 North Brady St. Arnordo Corderrel Turner, 34, passed...
KWQC
Pedestrian killed by train in Muscatine
East Moline police investigate shooting at Jim’s Domino Lounge Sunday morning. Davenport teens’ hobby of making jewelry turns into business: ‘Dave the Frog Crafts’. They sell their jewelry at the Freight House Farmers' Market. We'll go from clear and cool tonight, to warm sunshine for your Tuesday.
Rock Island Police swear in 4 new officers, still short 8
ROCK ISLAND, Ill. — The Rock Island Police Department on Monday swore in four new officers on Monday, Aug. 22. This brings the total number of sworn officers to 75, but the department is still facing a staffing shortage. Chief Richard Landi said the department is hoping to hire...
KWQC
East Moline police investigate shooting at Jim’s Domino Lounge Sunday morning
EAST MOLINE, Ill. (KWQC) - East Moline police are investigating after a shooting at Jim’s Domino Lounge Sunday morning. The East Moline Police Department responded around 3 a.m. Sunday to Jim’s Domino Lounge, at 1314 13th Street, for a reported shooting, according to a media release. Officers located...
Red flags: How Moline police and school officials are working to catch signs of school violence before it happens
MOLINE, Ill. — The Moline-Coal Valley School District partnered with the Moline police department in an attempt to bring awareness to school shootings and the red flags they show. “The Moline Police Department has been working diligently over the summer with the Moline School District. In light of all...
2 dead after SUV crashes off bridge into Iowa creek
DAVENPORT, Iowa (WHBF) – UPDATE: The two who died as well as three others injured after a vehicle crashed into a creek in Davenport Monday were identified as a mother and her four children, according to Davenport Police. Authorities said there was a report of an SUV in Duck Creek Monday night. The vehicle had […]
4 arrested after shots fired, fight at East Moline bar early Sunday
EAST MOLINE, Ill. — Four Illinois women were arrested early Sunday morning after a fight at an East Moline bar that broke out during a shots fired incident. According to a news release from the East Moline Police Department, at about 3 a.m. on Sunday, Aug. 21, officers were dispatched to Jim's Domino Lounge on 13th Street after gunshots were reported.
aledotimesrecord.com
Police report: Kids injured by box cutters in skirmish on North Street in Galesburg
GALESBURG — Multiple children, including a 3-year-old, were injured in an incident on East North Street Saturday night. Officers were called to the 100 block of East North Street at 8:16 p.m. for a large crowd and a report of a child being stabbed. According to the police report,...
1 injured in Davenport accident
One person was sent to a local hospital after a car overturned near the intersection of Kimberly Road and Fairmount Street in Davenport. No further information is available from Davenport Police at this time but we’ll bring you more details as they become available.
us1049quadcities.com
Moline’s 150th Birthday Party To Close Parts Of River Drive
Moline's sesquicentennial celebration this weekend will cause closures on areas of River Drive. Those closures will start tonight (Wednesday) and will last through Sunday. The 3-day sesquicentennial celebration closures will impact the areas of:. River Drive at 55th St (Rock Island) River Drive at 6th St. River Drive at 17th...
wvik.org
I-74 Bridge Decorative Lights Are Good to Go
That's according to Pete Sambor who is the US Coast Guard's Federal Project Officer for new construction. He got feedback from barge captains and others who use the Mississippi River, to make sure they could safely travel under the bridge. Twenty-six different lighting displays, or configurations, were tested. And Sambor says he received no complaints or reports of problems.
