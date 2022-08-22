Read full article on original website
Tehechapi News
PHOTO GALLERY: Two parks fill with people, activities during Mountain Festival
Two parks within walking distance offered a variety of activities for visitors during Mountain Festival weekend. Railroad Park along Tehachapi Boulevard had a wide selection of handcrafted items produced by Tehachapi area artists. Over at Central Park, commercial booths offered every imaginable product as well as daylong live entertainment and plenty of food booths and cooling shade to go along with a pleasant day.
Bakersfield Now
Kern County granted $2.7 million dollars for Lake Buena Vista Improvements
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KBAK/KBFX) —Kern County has been awarded $2.7 million in Proposition 68 funding from California State Parks to facilitate improvements at Buena Vista Aquatic Recreational Area. This project’s design was created from community input gathered during two public meetings held at the project. site, and will expand...
Santa Clarita Radio
City Council Awards Contract For Newhall Gateway Beautification Project
The Santa Clarita City Council voted Tuesday at their regular meeting to award a contract for a Newhall Gateway Beautification Project. The contract funds the design of the project that aims to provide landscape, hardscape, and irrigation at the State Route 14 Freeway on and off-ramps interchange at Newhall Avenue.
KERO 23 ABC News
Kern County country music legend Larry Petree, wife Betty die
The executive director of the Bakersfield Music Hall of Fame has confirmed that the couple has died but the details surrounding the deaths have not been publicly released.
Bakersfield Californian
Kern County announces $2.7M for Buena Vista Aquatic Recreation Area
Kern County announced a $2.7 million in funding from Proposition 68 funding from California State Parks for improvements at Buena Vista Aquatic Recreational Area. The improvements will help the area with upgrades for a new multiuse trail, splash pad, shaded and lighted picnic pavilion, dog park and four floating docks and erosion-control measures.
Bakersfield lake wildlife faces megadrought effects
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The two casualties of Park at River Walk and Truxtun lake bring a wave of death to all the wildlife that call the lakes home. Wildlife in Truxtun lake is in serious trouble. It’s not just this lake either. The one at the Park at River Walk is in danger too. […]
KERO 23 ABC News
City of Bakersfield is looking to fill 200 open employment positions.
Job seekers are invited to bring their resumes to the Community House at Mill Creek Park, where they will be able to meet and speak with a number of representatives from various city departments.
theshafterpress.com
Caboose flies into Shafter
The Shafter Depot Museum has a new exhibit on display as it had a 1942 Flying Caboose land on its train track at the Museum as part of a new display. The antique rail car came from Terra Bella, courtesy of the J.R. Francis estate. On Aug. 2, the caboose...
Bakersfield Californian
Cracker Barrel opens its doors to the public
Cracker Barrel Old Country Store officially opened its doors to the public Monday, officials with the Tennessee-based retailer announced. The restaurant and general store chain is now operational at 3310 California Ave. in Bakersfield from 7 a.m. to 10 p.m. Sunday to Thursday, and from 7 a.m. to 11 p.m. Friday and Saturday.
Bakersfield Channel
Kern Living: Cracker Barrel Opens in Bakersfield
We finally have a Cracker Barrel in Kern County! The grand opening for the location at 3310 California Ave was filled with Community leaders such as Mayor Karen Goh, Cracker Barrel corporate staff from across the country, and of course food. On this episode of Kern Living, host Ryan Nelson...
Heatwave #3 is expected to come to an end
We heated things up around Kern County today with temperatures in downtown Bakersfield reaching a high of 105 degrees this Wednesday. Tomorrow expect slightly cooler temps in the lower 100s across the valley floor, and parts of the Kern River Valley. We are tracking a nice cool down arriving this weekend thanks to a trough of low pressure […]
17 News says goodbye to weekend anchor and reporter Moses Small
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Wednesday was a bittersweet day for our newsroom at 17 News as we said goodbye to reporter and weekend anchor Moses Small. Moses arrived in Bakersfield and 17 News two years ago and made a great impact on viewers and the community. He’s leaving for a new job in San Diego […]
Tehechapi News
Gretta Sue Stevens, 1942-2022
Gretta Sue Stevens, 79, of Bakersfield, Calif., and a longtime resident of Tehachapi, peacefully passed away on Aug. 10, 2022. Gretta was born on Oct. 21, 1942 in Merced, Calif., to Carl Alvin Nelson and Rose Herndon. She is survived by her sister, Frances Christine Ray, with whom she spent a lifetime going on adventures and shopping trips. Gretta’s passion for learning, reading and helping others led her to a career in teaching. She taught for the Bakersfield City School District where she taught a variety of grades and shared her passion for learning with each of her students, who she genuinely loved.
EQ 52: Just when Bakersfield thought the worst was over, the aftershocks hit
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — In 1924, a German immigrant by the name of George Haberfelde took his daughter on a tour of some of the great capitals of Europe and Asia. When he returned – inspired by the imposing dignity of German, Moorish and Roman architecture, as well as the work of French-trained American Louis Sullivan […]
Tehechapi News
Interact clubs to hold mental health awareness walk
Mental health is so important yet can be so scary. There is no way around that. Just imagine: The idea of being in extreme fear over otherwise menial tasks. An inability to eat regularly to maintain a look. A perpetual state of numbing emptiness. Even going as far as to intentionally cause your own death. It’s not a topic many people are comfortable talking about.
Bakersfield Channel
This week's weather: Triple digits remain in the forecast
Our heatwave looks like it is going to continue throughout the week. Bakersfield this week can expect highs hovering around 102° degrees. Our mountain communities are also feeling the heat this week. Kern River Valley can see a few triple digits in the forecast this week on Tuesday and...
KGET 17
‘I got here at 3 p.m. yesterday’: Central Bakersfield Cracker Barrel officially opens
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Bakersfield Cracker Barrel location opened it’s doors Monday with potential customers lining up bright and early. The doors opened at 7 a.m., but a 17 News crew reported lines forming well before then. Video shows the chain’s iconic porch rocking chairs filling up...
kernvalleysun.com
This is the Reason Why
When the monsoon storms hit the Kern River Valley, they bring much needed rain and not so much needed lightning strikes. Over the past couple of years all throughout the Sequoia National Forest, we have witnessed some very devastating wildfires. You can look in any direction and see the remains of some of the fires that have swept through the valley. Through the years there have been many and sometimes the damage is so intense that entire areas are totally void of everything. Even empty beer bottles tossed alongside the road seem to melt in the intense heat.
Ridgecrest, August 25 High School 🏈 Game Notice
The Palmdale High School football team will have a game with Burroughs High School - Ridgecrest on August 25, 2022, 16:00:00. Palmdale High SchoolBurroughs High School - Ridgecrest.
Bakersfield Californian
Bakersfield National Cemetery to honor unaccompanied veterans
The Bakersfield National Cemetery is holding an event Wednesday to memorialize veterans who were interred there over the past year without known family. It's the first ceremony held since 2019 in which there will be no restrictions on the number of attendees permitted.
