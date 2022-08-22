ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tehachapi, CA

PHOTO GALLERY: Two parks fill with people, activities during Mountain Festival

Two parks within walking distance offered a variety of activities for visitors during Mountain Festival weekend. Railroad Park along Tehachapi Boulevard had a wide selection of handcrafted items produced by Tehachapi area artists. Over at Central Park, commercial booths offered every imaginable product as well as daylong live entertainment and plenty of food booths and cooling shade to go along with a pleasant day.
Kern County granted $2.7 million dollars for Lake Buena Vista Improvements

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KBAK/KBFX) —Kern County has been awarded $2.7 million in Proposition 68 funding from California State Parks to facilitate improvements at Buena Vista Aquatic Recreational Area. This project’s design was created from community input gathered during two public meetings held at the project. site, and will expand...
City Council Awards Contract For Newhall Gateway Beautification Project

The Santa Clarita City Council voted Tuesday at their regular meeting to award a contract for a Newhall Gateway Beautification Project. The contract funds the design of the project that aims to provide landscape, hardscape, and irrigation at the State Route 14 Freeway on and off-ramps interchange at Newhall Avenue.
Kern County announces $2.7M for Buena Vista Aquatic Recreation Area

Kern County announced a $2.7 million in funding from Proposition 68 funding from California State Parks for improvements at Buena Vista Aquatic Recreational Area. The improvements will help the area with upgrades for a new multiuse trail, splash pad, shaded and lighted picnic pavilion, dog park and four floating docks and erosion-control measures.
Bakersfield lake wildlife faces megadrought effects

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The two casualties of Park at River Walk and Truxtun lake bring a wave of death to all the wildlife that call the lakes home. Wildlife in Truxtun lake is in serious trouble. It’s not just this lake either. The one at the Park at River Walk is in danger too. […]
Caboose flies into Shafter

The Shafter Depot Museum has a new exhibit on display as it had a 1942 Flying Caboose land on its train track at the Museum as part of a new display. The antique rail car came from Terra Bella, courtesy of the J.R. Francis estate. On Aug. 2, the caboose...
Cracker Barrel opens its doors to the public

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store officially opened its doors to the public Monday, officials with the Tennessee-based retailer announced. The restaurant and general store chain is now operational at 3310 California Ave. in Bakersfield from 7 a.m. to 10 p.m. Sunday to Thursday, and from 7 a.m. to 11 p.m. Friday and Saturday.
Kern Living: Cracker Barrel Opens in Bakersfield

We finally have a Cracker Barrel in Kern County! The grand opening for the location at 3310 California Ave was filled with Community leaders such as Mayor Karen Goh, Cracker Barrel corporate staff from across the country, and of course food. On this episode of Kern Living, host Ryan Nelson...
Heatwave #3 is expected to come to an end

We heated things up around Kern County today with temperatures in downtown Bakersfield reaching a high of 105 degrees this Wednesday. Tomorrow expect slightly cooler temps in the lower 100s across the valley floor, and parts of the Kern River Valley. We are tracking a nice cool down arriving this weekend thanks to a trough of low pressure […]
17 News says goodbye to weekend anchor and reporter Moses Small

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Wednesday was a bittersweet day for our newsroom at 17 News as we said goodbye to reporter and weekend anchor Moses Small. Moses arrived in Bakersfield and 17 News two years ago and made a great impact on viewers and the community. He’s leaving for a new job in San Diego […]
Gretta Sue Stevens, 1942-2022

Gretta Sue Stevens, 79, of Bakersfield, Calif., and a longtime resident of Tehachapi, peacefully passed away on Aug. 10, 2022. Gretta was born on Oct. 21, 1942 in Merced, Calif., to Carl Alvin Nelson and Rose Herndon. She is survived by her sister, Frances Christine Ray, with whom she spent a lifetime going on adventures and shopping trips. Gretta’s passion for learning, reading and helping others led her to a career in teaching. She taught for the Bakersfield City School District where she taught a variety of grades and shared her passion for learning with each of her students, who she genuinely loved.
Interact clubs to hold mental health awareness walk

Mental health is so important yet can be so scary. There is no way around that. Just imagine: The idea of being in extreme fear over otherwise menial tasks. An inability to eat regularly to maintain a look. A perpetual state of numbing emptiness. Even going as far as to intentionally cause your own death. It’s not a topic many people are comfortable talking about.
This week's weather: Triple digits remain in the forecast

Our heatwave looks like it is going to continue throughout the week. Bakersfield this week can expect highs hovering around 102° degrees. Our mountain communities are also feeling the heat this week. Kern River Valley can see a few triple digits in the forecast this week on Tuesday and...
This is the Reason Why

When the monsoon storms hit the Kern River Valley, they bring much needed rain and not so much needed lightning strikes. Over the past couple of years all throughout the Sequoia National Forest, we have witnessed some very devastating wildfires. You can look in any direction and see the remains of some of the fires that have swept through the valley. Through the years there have been many and sometimes the damage is so intense that entire areas are totally void of everything. Even empty beer bottles tossed alongside the road seem to melt in the intense heat.
Bakersfield National Cemetery to honor unaccompanied veterans

The Bakersfield National Cemetery is holding an event Wednesday to memorialize veterans who were interred there over the past year without known family. It's the first ceremony held since 2019 in which there will be no restrictions on the number of attendees permitted.
