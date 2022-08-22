Jessie Bates III is finally rejoining the Cincinnati Bengals after signing his franchise tag Tuesday, the team announced. Bates, 25, received the tag in March and had until mid-July to negotiate a long-term contract extension. That deadline passed without a new deal and one report indicated that not only would Bates skip training camp, but he also had "no intention" of playing the 2022 season on the franchise tag. Evidently, that has changed as Bates has signed his one-year, $12.9 million contract.

CINCINNATI, OH ・ 2 DAYS AGO