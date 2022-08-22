Read full article on original website
China and Russia escalate to intimidate; America de-escalates to accommodate
The Defense Department’s 2018 Nuclear Posture Review described Russia’s nuclear strategy as an “escalate to de-escalate doctrine.” Moscow calculated that threatening to use tactical nuclear weapons would deter U.S. intervention in any Russian regional conflict. Sure enough, as Vladimir Putin launched Russia’s next invasion of Ukraine,...
maritime-executive.com
Entrepreneur May Sell Strategic Pacific Islands to Chinese Interests
A private Australian businessman is preparing to sell a chain of 21 coral atolls located some 500 nm to the northeast of Cairns, Australia - to Chinese interests. Ian Gowrie-Smith, a retired entrepreneur who had a hand in oil, gas, mining and pharmaceutical ventures over the decades, is the owner of the Conflict Islands in Papua New Guinea. Located between the Solomon Sea and the Coral Sea, the small island chain is home to 30 permanent inhabitants, a turtle conservation program, a small resort, and enough land for a 3,000-meter strategic runway.
americanmilitarynews.com
Sri Lankan president: China cannot use southern port for military purposes
China will not be allowed to use the southern Sri Lankan port of Hambantota for military purposes, Sri Lankan President Ranil Wickremesinghe said in his first interview with the Japanese media since taking office. “We do not want Hambantota to be used for military purposes,” Wickremesinghe, 73, said Sunday in...
americanmilitarynews.com
Taiwan tests live missiles as Chinese warship nears the island
This article was originally published by Radio Free Asia and is reprinted with permission. A Taiwanese state-run weapons developer conducted a series of live-fire missile tests on Thursday and Friday as a Chinese warship sailed near the island’s east coast, local media reported. The National Chung Shan Institute of...
realcleardefense.com
China Is Losing Ground in Sri Lanka
Beijing is blamed unfairly for its role in the island’s crisis – but its response has hardly enhanced China’s influence. Beijing is blamed unfairly for its role in the island’s crisis – — but its response has hardly enhanced China’s influence. The Chinese...
Liz Truss says she’s ‘ready’ to hit nuclear button if necessary
Conservative leadership frontrunner Liz Truss said she is “ready” to launch nuclear war if she becomes prime minister next month.The foreign secretary told a Tory hustings event in Birmingham that she was willing to hit Britain’s nuclear button if necessary – even if meant “global annihilation”.Hustings host John Pienaar asked the strong favourite to win the contest about facing a decision which would make him feel “physically sick”.“Your orders to our Trident boat captain on whether you, prime minister, is giving the order to unleash nuclear weapons. It would mean global annihilation … How does that thought make you feel?”...
ohmymag.co.uk
'Discontent is growing': Vladimir Putin's critic predicts his downfall is likely
Since the outbreak of the Ukraine war, voices have been growing, even within Russia, against continuing what Vladimir Putin labelled a 'special military operation'. Could the resentment be so intense that the country will soon be governed by a different president?. Reasons for allegedly dwindling support. In the interview, Vladimir...
Chinese Tech Giant Sounds Alarm Over Finances As US-China Tensions Boil, Threatening Cash Flow
In a staff email, the founder of China's Huawei Technologies Co Ltd expressed its shift of focus from pursuing scale to ensuring profits and cash flow as the global economy enters a prolonged recession, Reuters reports. "With survival the main principle, marginal businesses will be shrunken and closed, and the...
Russian-State TV Outlines 3 Targets for Strikes If U.K. Enters War
Russian journalist Igor Korotchenko said Moscow has "the right to resort to any possible action" if the United Kingdom sends troops to Ukraine.
Putin’s war is shattering views of Russia and Ukraine
Russians, Americans and Europeans are rarely of one mind about anything, but there’s one thing they all agreed on in early 2022: that the Ukrainians wouldn’t fight and the Russian armed forces would control Ukraine in a few days or weeks. Everyone knew that the Ukrainian army was a joke and the Russian army was superb.
americanmilitarynews.com
Two major military exercises threaten to raise tensions with China and North Korea
This article was originally published by Radio Free Asia and is reprinted with permission. A large-scale multinational air force exercise led by the U.S. and Australia got underway in Northern Australia, with Germany taking part for the first time in what an analyst calls a “greater response from Europe” to security challenges in Asia.
U.S. adds seven China-related entities to export control list
WASHINGTON, Aug 23 (Reuters) - The United States has added seven China-related entities, mostly related to aerospace, to its export control list, citing national security and foreign policy concerns, according to a U.S. Commerce Department notice published online on Tuesday.
CNBC
China is facing another power crunch. But this time it's likely to be different
China's power cuts this year are not likely to stretch too far beyond summer, as conditions of this year's power crunch are different from last year's, according to analysts. This year's crisis is a result of two factors that is, "abnormally hot weather" and a lack of rainfall. Last year,...
The MoD Recently Revealed Russians Are Taking a Risk With Weekend Plan for a New Floating Bridge Over the Dnipro River
This past weekend, the Ministry of Defence (MoD) claims Russia began moving barges "into position to construct a substantial floating bridge over the Dnipro river, immediately beside the damaged Antonivsky road bridge." The MoD asserts that the crossing is a critical link connecting Russian-occupied Kherson and the east. [i]
As drought dries up the Yangtze river, China loses hydropower
A historic drought in the southwest of China is drying up rivers, intensifying forest fires, damaging crops, and severely curtailing electricity in a region highly dependent on hydropower. The Yangtze River, the third largest in the world, has dropped to half its average water levels, affecting shipping routes, limiting drinking...
nationalinterest.org
Nuclear Test: North Korea to Greet U.S. Midterm Elections With a Bang
A former South Korean government official now says a new North Korean nuclear test could be coming soon. North Korea has not conducted a nuclear test since 2017, following a self-imposed moratorium. But amid rising tensions, and a series of missile launches so far this year, the regime has made noises about bringing that moratorium to an end.
ValueWalk
Port Strikes Threaten Supermarket Supplies, China Tries To Revive Borrowing
Port strike could lead to months of disruption and fewer items on supermarket shelves. The People’s Bank of China lowered its key loan prime rates for the second time, in an effort to revive borrowing demand. FTSE 100 opens lower following tough Asian and US trading sessions. Potential Iranian...
It’ll be impossible to replace fossil fuels with renewables by 2050, unless we cut our energy consumption
Energy consumption – whether its heating your home, driving, oil refining or liquefying natural gas – is responsible for around 82% of Australia’s greenhouse gas emissions. Unless Australia reduces its energy consumption, my recent study finds it’ll be almost impossible for renewable energy to replace fossil fuels by 2050. This is what’s required to reach our net-zero emissions target. Yet, as the nation’s economy recovers from the pandemic, Australia’s energy consumption is likely to return to its pre-pandemic growth. The study identifies two principal justifications for reducing energy consumption (or “energy descent”): the likely slow rate of electrifying transport and...
nationalinterest.org
Somaliland Can Help the U.S. Win the New Cold War
By recognizing Somaliland, America can reduce its reliance on Djibouti and strengthen its position in the critical East Africa region. China is making too many friends. Xi Jinping and the Chinese Communist Party have shown that they are willing to spend hundreds of billions of dollars in developing countries, causing many nations to deepen their relations with China—a worrying development for those who support democracy and human rights.
You can get a $7,500 tax credit to buy an electric car, but it's really complicated
The Biden administration's climate and health care bill revamps the available tax credits for buyers of electric cars. Here's what to know about how they work.
IBTimes
