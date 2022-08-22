ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
maritime-executive.com

Entrepreneur May Sell Strategic Pacific Islands to Chinese Interests

A private Australian businessman is preparing to sell a chain of 21 coral atolls located some 500 nm to the northeast of Cairns, Australia - to Chinese interests. Ian Gowrie-Smith, a retired entrepreneur who had a hand in oil, gas, mining and pharmaceutical ventures over the decades, is the owner of the Conflict Islands in Papua New Guinea. Located between the Solomon Sea and the Coral Sea, the small island chain is home to 30 permanent inhabitants, a turtle conservation program, a small resort, and enough land for a 3,000-meter strategic runway.
americanmilitarynews.com

Sri Lankan president: China cannot use southern port for military purposes

China will not be allowed to use the southern Sri Lankan port of Hambantota for military purposes, Sri Lankan President Ranil Wickremesinghe said in his first interview with the Japanese media since taking office. “We do not want Hambantota to be used for military purposes,” Wickremesinghe, 73, said Sunday in...
americanmilitarynews.com

Taiwan tests live missiles as Chinese warship nears the island

This article was originally published by Radio Free Asia and is reprinted with permission. A Taiwanese state-run weapons developer conducted a series of live-fire missile tests on Thursday and Friday as a Chinese warship sailed near the island’s east coast, local media reported. The National Chung Shan Institute of...
realcleardefense.com

China Is Losing Ground in Sri Lanka

Beijing is blamed unfairly for its role in the island’s crisis – but its response has hardly enhanced China’s influence. Beijing is blamed unfairly for its role in the island’s crisis – — but its response has hardly enhanced China’s influence. The Chinese...
The Independent

Liz Truss says she’s ‘ready’ to hit nuclear button if necessary

Conservative leadership frontrunner Liz Truss said she is “ready” to launch nuclear war if she becomes prime minister next month.The foreign secretary told a Tory hustings event in Birmingham that she was willing to hit Britain’s nuclear button if necessary – even if meant “global annihilation”.Hustings host John Pienaar asked the strong favourite to win the contest about facing a decision which would make him feel “physically sick”.“Your orders to our Trident boat captain on whether you, prime minister, is giving the order to unleash nuclear weapons. It would mean global annihilation … How does that thought make you feel?”...
ohmymag.co.uk

'Discontent is growing': Vladimir Putin's critic predicts his downfall is likely

Since the outbreak of the Ukraine war, voices have been growing, even within Russia, against continuing what Vladimir Putin labelled a 'special military operation'. Could the resentment be so intense that the country will soon be governed by a different president?. Reasons for allegedly dwindling support. In the interview, Vladimir...
The Hill

Putin’s war is shattering views of Russia and Ukraine

Russians, Americans and Europeans are rarely of one mind about anything, but there’s one thing they all agreed on in early 2022: that the Ukrainians wouldn’t fight and the Russian armed forces would control Ukraine in a few days or weeks. Everyone knew that the Ukrainian army was a joke and the Russian army was superb.
americanmilitarynews.com

Two major military exercises threaten to raise tensions with China and North Korea

This article was originally published by Radio Free Asia and is reprinted with permission. A large-scale multinational air force exercise led by the U.S. and Australia got underway in Northern Australia, with Germany taking part for the first time in what an analyst calls a “greater response from Europe” to security challenges in Asia.
Grist

As drought dries up the Yangtze river, China loses hydropower

A historic drought in the southwest of China is drying up rivers, intensifying forest fires, damaging crops, and severely curtailing electricity in a region highly dependent on hydropower. The Yangtze River, the third largest in the world, has dropped to half its average water levels, affecting shipping routes, limiting drinking...
nationalinterest.org

Nuclear Test: North Korea to Greet U.S. Midterm Elections With a Bang

A former South Korean government official now says a new North Korean nuclear test could be coming soon. North Korea has not conducted a nuclear test since 2017, following a self-imposed moratorium. But amid rising tensions, and a series of missile launches so far this year, the regime has made noises about bringing that moratorium to an end.
It’ll be impossible to replace fossil fuels with renewables by 2050, unless we cut our energy consumption

Energy consumption – whether its heating your home, driving, oil refining or liquefying natural gas – is responsible for around 82% of Australia’s greenhouse gas emissions. Unless Australia reduces its energy consumption, my recent study finds it’ll be almost impossible for renewable energy to replace fossil fuels by 2050. This is what’s required to reach our net-zero emissions target. Yet, as the nation’s economy recovers from the pandemic, Australia’s energy consumption is likely to return to its pre-pandemic growth. The study identifies two principal justifications for reducing energy consumption (or “energy descent”): the likely slow rate of electrifying transport and...
nationalinterest.org

Somaliland Can Help the U.S. Win the New Cold War

By recognizing Somaliland, America can reduce its reliance on Djibouti and strengthen its position in the critical East Africa region. China is making too many friends. Xi Jinping and the Chinese Communist Party have shown that they are willing to spend hundreds of billions of dollars in developing countries, causing many nations to deepen their relations with China—a worrying development for those who support democracy and human rights.
