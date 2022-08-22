Read full article on original website
Enigm@
3d ago
fought police and not a scratch on him. they patted him on his pink back and told him everything will be okay. rather than kneeling on him they knelt down in front of him and took his Burger King order 🍔🍟
Study finds that people at high risk for stroke can reduce their chances by making healthy lifestyle choicesB.R. ShenoyHouston, TX
‘Baby Holly’ Missing for 4 Decades Found in OklahomaTrue Crime Mysteries (Megan)New Smyrna Beach, FL
A store clerk may face charges after shooting and killing a man at a neighborhood corner store in northeast Houstonhoustonstringer_comHouston, TX
Basketball Phenom Griner Slapped with 9-Year Prison Sentence As Pressure Heats up and Celebrities are Weighing inSharee B.Houston, TX
A Texas Police Chief Says We Need a Shield, Rifle, and AmmunitionTom HandyHouston, TX
Murder suspect shot to death by officers during arrest attempt identified, sheriff says
The 25-year-old suspect was wanted on felony warrants for murder, three counts of aggravated assault and deadly conduct, Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said.
bluebonnetnews.com
Dayton PD: Retaliation may have been motive for shooting
Dayton Police Department is investigating a shooting that took place around 9:30 p.m. Tuesday night on the 400 block of Larson St. that left one man with multiple gunshot wounds. According to Capt. Shane Burleigh, a spokesperson for Dayton PD, a man in his 20s was shot by suspects in...
mocomotive.com
HOUSTON POLICE FIRE OVER 40 ROUNDS KILLING KIDNAPPING SUSPECT
A 52-year-old man was shot multiple times by four Houston police officers after a domestic violence incident that began on Monday escalated into the man kidnapping his ex-girlfriend’s coworker on Tuesday. Police said it all began Monday w…. Original Article: http://montgomerycountypolicereporter.com/houston-police-fire-over-40-rounds-killing-kidnapping-suspect/
Click2Houston.com
5 arrested in bust of catalytic converter theft ring in Pearland area, police say
PEARLAND, Texas – Five people were arrested Wednesday in a multi-agency sting operation after a months-long investigation into a large-scale catalytic converter theft ring in the Pearland area, according to authorities. The Pearland Police Department, in cooperation with the Texas Department of Public Safety, the Brazoria County Sheriff’s Office,...
Click2Houston.com
Member of Houston’s 103 gang sentenced to life for killing innocent bystander in 2017 drive-by: DA
HOUSTON – A member of Houston’s 103 gang was sentenced to life in prison for murdering an innocent bystander during a brazen daytime drive-by shooting in 2017, Harris County District Attorney Kim Ogg announced Wednesday. “Gangs are violent and reckless and, like in this case, sometimes take the...
Mexican cartel member held on $1M bond after allegedly trying to hire someone to kill men
Christobal Picaz-Ochoa has been charged and booked into Harris County Jail, records say. This is what he's accused of doing after he thought two men stole $560,000 and drugs from him.
mocomotive.com
KIDNAPPING SUSPECT DEAD IN SPLENDORA
A 52-year-old man was shot multiple times by four Houston police officers after a domestic violence incident that began on Monday escalated into the man kidnapping his ex-girlfriend’s coworker on Tuesday. Police said it all began Monday w…. Original Article: https://montgomerycountypolicereporter.com/kidnapping-suspect-dead-in-splendora/
Woman shot and killed at close range in ambush attack at SE Houston gas station
Witnesses said the masked man came from across the street on foot and appeared deliberate. He took off in a red or maroon sedan with a missing bumper.
HPD needs help identifying vehicle of interest in shooting of 4-year-old girl on New Year's Day
The 4-year-old, who was identified as George Floyd's niece, was asleep when the bullets came through her family's apartment. Now, police are searching for a car seen in the area.
11-year-old murder victim's family suing NE Harris County apartment complex where he died
Darius Dugas Jr. was shot to death on Feb. 3 while getting his jacket from a car in the parking lot of the complex. Here's why his family's attorney says his death was preventable.
Robbery suspect wanted after beating store clerk with baseball bat in Greater Fifth Ward, HPD says
Surveillance video recently released by Houston police shows the suspect beating the man until he falls to the ground. That's when the thief grabbed cash and cigarettes.
mocomotive.com
Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office Attempting to Identify Car Burglars in Spring
SPRING, TX — The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office is attempting to identify the suspects pictured below who committed multiple car burglaries in the parking lot of the Fairfield Inn near I-45 in Spring, Texas. On August 24, 2022, at about 2:40 AM, the suspects drove into the motel parking lot in a silver or gray 4-door car with aftermarket chrome wheels, as seen below, before leaving with stolen items.
Click2Houston.com
‘He was dying and the cars didn’t stop’: Family of man injured in hit-and-run crash speak out while officers search for suspects
HOUSTON – The family of a local man who was critically injured in a hit-and-run crash speak out as Houston police officers search for the suspects involved. Inside Memorial Hermann Hospital, 21-year-old Eduardo Favela is fighting for his life. Favela’s best friend, Ernesto, said some of his best memories...
5 arrested, $4.3 million dollars worth of catalytic converter seized in coordinated raid
ABC13's cameras were there as authorities moved about 17 pallets from a home and officers carried out boxes of converters.
Man and woman dead in apparent murder-suicide in Alief area, HPD says
A witness said she saw the woman get out of the car and try to run away before the shooting. Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said they believe she was an employee with the Harris County Sheriff's Office.
Man accused of kidnapping 3-year-old girl in north Houston being held on $1 million bond
If the suspect posts bond, he would be transferred to ICE and held in their custody. New details were revealed in court, including what the man told his wife on a phone call that night.
celebsbar.com
Anti-fox hunting group welcome sentence of Houston thug who pulled disabled man from car and kicked him
An anti-fox hunting group have welcomed the sentencing of a Houston man who pulled a disabled man from his car before attacking him.Bully John Wright was caught on camera violently pulling disabled Grant Sloan out of his vehicle and repeatedly kicking him.Wright, 33, lashed out when Mr Sloan was watching the Lanarkshire and Renfrewshire hunt in Bridge of Weir in October 2020. Don't miss the latest headlines from around Renfrewshire.
Click2Houston.com
Wanted: Suspect accused of physically abusing child still on the run, police say
HOUSTON – A man accused of physically abusing a child in 2021 is still on the run, according to the Houston Police Department. Larry Paul Ardoin, 29, has been charged with injury to a child under 15 with bodily injury. On June 2, 2021, police officers received a report...
fox26houston.com
Wife believes 42-year-old husband was severely beaten outside Washington Ave bar in random, unprovoked attack
HOUSTON - A 42-year-old man who was severely beaten on Washington Avenue is hoping the public can help the authorities identify whoever is responsible. His wife, Lindsay, has asked FOX 26 only to use her first name for safety reasons. Houston police say the attack happened on the 5300 block...
mocomotive.com
MCSO INVESTIGATES PORTER SHOOTING
Saturday night MCSO responded to a reported accidental shooting at the Montgomery Pines Apartments on I-69 in Porter. MCHD and Porter Fire arrived on the scene to find a 21-year-old male with a single gunshot wound to the upper chest. CPR w…. Original Article: http://montgomerycountypolicereporter.com/mcso-investigates-porter-shooting/
