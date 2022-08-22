Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Colerain Township's 5-year exodus spiraling out of controlThe Cincinnati PostColerain Township, OH
5 Great Burger Places in OhioAlina AndrasOhio State
A Kentucky mom holds the record for being the tiniest mother in the worldAnita DurairajKentucky State
Five restaurants in Ohio that are among the best places to eat in the entire stateJoe MertensOhio State
This Ohio Grocery Store is Bucket-List WorthyTravel MavenCincinnati, OH
Related
2 Bengals backups who can steal a first-string job ahead of 2022 NFL season
The Cincinnati Bengals are coming off an incredibly impressive season in which they exceeded all expectations set for them. In Joe Burrow’s second season in the NFL, and his first full season of being healthy, the Bengals went 10-7 and managed to make it all the way to the Super Bowl. This is a clear […] The post 2 Bengals backups who can steal a first-string job ahead of 2022 NFL season appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Jessie Bates ends franchise tag holdout, returns to Bengals
Cincinnati Bengals star safety Jessie Bates has reported to training camp and will sign his franchise tag. The Cincinnati Enquirer’s Kelsey Conway reported that Bates is indeed in the building before the team starts joint practices with the Los Angeles Rams this week. It was only a matter of...
NFL
Bengals safety Jessie Bates reports to team's facility, signs franchise tag
Jessie Bates is back in Cincinnati. The star safety returned to the Bengals' building Tuesday and will sign his franchise tag, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported, per a source informed of the situation. The team later confirmed Bates signed the tender and will be placed on the Exempt/Commissioner Permission list, which allows the safety to have a roster exemption for up to two weeks.
Dolphins-Eagles joint practice cancelled due to stomach bug, possible food poisoning
While the Eagles will reportedly still hold their own practice, the Dolphins will meet virtually, according to ESPN's Marcel Louis-Jacques. Philadelphia has split their first two preseason games, falling to the New York Jets 24-21 on Aug. 12 and defeating the Cleveland Browns 21-20 on Sunday. The Eagles will open up their regular season against the Detroit Lions at 1 p.m. ET on Sept. 11.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Mike Golic: This team is built to win right now, Jimmy through the air would be better than Jacoby
Mike Golic shared his thoughts on the current Browns QB situation. Should the Browns bring in Jimmy Garoppolo this season? Mindset of the NFL locker room during Deshaun Watson’s suspension. How Jacoby Brissett can help the Browns.
Cincy Jungle
Bengals News (8/23): Mini Cutdown Day
The Bengals got ahead of a cut-down deadline by announcing three moves, though they'll need to make two more by today's 4 pm ET deadline for every NFL team to have rosters down to 80 players. Which signal-callers have the strongest arm, greatest accuracy and best rushing ability? How does...
Joe Burrow Reacts To Bengals' Big Return On Wednesday
Jessie Bates III is back with the Cincinnati Bengals. The star safety signed his 2022 franchise tender on Tuesday and rejoined the team just in time for a joint practice Super Bowl rematch against the Los Angeles Rams. Speaking to reporters Wednesday, per Charlie Goldsmith of the Cincinnati Enquirer, quarterback...
Dax Hill snap counts show what a weapon he is for Bengals defense
Lost in the hype of Cincinnati Bengals first-round pick Dax Hill making his first career interception during the second week of the preseason?. The fact Hill has played all over the place in various looks and has generally done very well while covering all sorts of weapons. According to Pro...
RELATED PEOPLE
Bengals determined to prove Super Bowl was no fluke in 2022 NFL season
The Cincinnati Bengals are determined to show they're not a Super Bowl one-hit wonder. The Bengals say they want to prove the team's culture has undergone a monumental shift under coach Zac Taylor and winning is the new standard in a city that was starved for sports success. That's not...
NBC Sports
Dan Campbell: Lions starters, except Jared Goff, will play about a half vs. Steelers
Lions head coach Dan Campbell has a plan for the team’s preseason finale against the Steelers. It won’t include quarterback Jared Goff. Goff didn’t play in Saturday’s preseason game against the Colts after Detroit and Indianapolis participated in joint practices last week. Campbell joked that though Goff talked his way into playing the first exhibition game, the quarterback won’t do the same this week. But, the rest of the Lions starters will get in some quality time in the contest.
12up
Raiders TE Darren Waller may not be ready for Week 1
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Darren Waller has often battled injuries in his career and it's been tough to see. The question begs, will he be ready to rock for the team's season-opening matchup going up against the Chargers?. That's up in the air, as the team is unsure of...
Comments / 0