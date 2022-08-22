ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cincinnati, OH

2 Bengals backups who can steal a first-string job ahead of 2022 NFL season

The Cincinnati Bengals are coming off an incredibly impressive season in which they exceeded all expectations set for them. In Joe Burrow’s second season in the NFL, and his first full season of being healthy, the Bengals went 10-7 and managed to make it all the way to the Super Bowl. This is a clear […] The post 2 Bengals backups who can steal a first-string job ahead of 2022 NFL season appeared first on ClutchPoints.
CINCINNATI, OH
NFL

Bengals safety Jessie Bates reports to team's facility, signs franchise tag

Jessie Bates is back in Cincinnati. The star safety returned to the Bengals' building Tuesday and will sign his franchise tag, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported, per a source informed of the situation. The team later confirmed Bates signed the tender and will be placed on the Exempt/Commissioner Permission list, which allows the safety to have a roster exemption for up to two weeks.
CINCINNATI, OH
Yardbarker

Dolphins-Eagles joint practice cancelled due to stomach bug, possible food poisoning

While the Eagles will reportedly still hold their own practice, the Dolphins will meet virtually, according to ESPN's Marcel Louis-Jacques. Philadelphia has split their first two preseason games, falling to the New York Jets 24-21 on Aug. 12 and defeating the Cleveland Browns 21-20 on Sunday. The Eagles will open up their regular season against the Detroit Lions at 1 p.m. ET on Sept. 11.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Cincy Jungle

Bengals News (8/23): Mini Cutdown Day

The Bengals got ahead of a cut-down deadline by announcing three moves, though they'll need to make two more by today's 4 pm ET deadline for every NFL team to have rosters down to 80 players. Which signal-callers have the strongest arm, greatest accuracy and best rushing ability? How does...
CINCINNATI, OH
The Spun

Joe Burrow Reacts To Bengals' Big Return On Wednesday

Jessie Bates III is back with the Cincinnati Bengals. The star safety signed his 2022 franchise tender on Tuesday and rejoined the team just in time for a joint practice Super Bowl rematch against the Los Angeles Rams. Speaking to reporters Wednesday, per Charlie Goldsmith of the Cincinnati Enquirer, quarterback...
CINCINNATI, OH
NBC Sports

Dan Campbell: Lions starters, except Jared Goff, will play about a half vs. Steelers

Lions head coach Dan Campbell has a plan for the team’s preseason finale against the Steelers. It won’t include quarterback Jared Goff. Goff didn’t play in Saturday’s preseason game against the Colts after Detroit and Indianapolis participated in joint practices last week. Campbell joked that though Goff talked his way into playing the first exhibition game, the quarterback won’t do the same this week. But, the rest of the Lions starters will get in some quality time in the contest.
DETROIT, MI
12up

Raiders TE Darren Waller may not be ready for Week 1

Las Vegas Raiders tight end Darren Waller has often battled injuries in his career and it's been tough to see. The question begs, will he be ready to rock for the team's season-opening matchup going up against the Chargers?. That's up in the air, as the team is unsure of...
LAS VEGAS, NV

