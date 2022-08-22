ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Montgomery County, TX

Comments / 3

Related
mocomotive.com

Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office Attempting to Identify Car Burglars in Spring

SPRING, TX — The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office is attempting to identify the suspects pictured below who committed multiple car burglaries in the parking lot of the Fairfield Inn near I-45 in Spring, Texas. On August 24, 2022, at about 2:40 AM, the suspects drove into the motel parking lot in a silver or gray 4-door car with aftermarket chrome wheels, as seen below, before leaving with stolen items.
SPRING, TX
kwhi.com

AUSTIN MAN ARRESTED AFTER FOOT CHASE TUESDAY

An Austin man was arrested early Tuesday morning after a foot chase. Brenham Police report that early Tuesday morning at 12:45, Cpl. David Dudenhoeffer attempted to initiate a traffic stop in the 2700 block of Highway 290 East on a stolen vehicle out of Harris County. The driver of the vehicle continued westbound at a high rate of speed actively evading Cpl. Dudenhoeffer’s lights and sirens. Spike strips were successfully deployed on the vehicle in the 1900 block of Highway 290 West and the driver went off the roadway and fled on foot into a nearby wooded area. Waller County Sheriff’s Office K-9 unit was requested and arrived on scene along with Washington County Sheriff’s Department and Texas DPS to assist officers in a search for the driver that fled. The driver was located approximately one hour after the pursuit was initiated by the K-9 Unit and was taken into custody without further incident. Mereicio Allen, 19 of Austin, was taken into custody for Unauthorized Use of a Motor Vehicle, Evading Arrest with Vehicle, and Evading Arrest or Detention. He was transported to the Washington County Jail.
AUSTIN, TX
cw39.com

New details in officer-involved shooting of suspect in Splendora

HOUSTON (CW39) — There is new information about a murder suspect shot and killed by officers trying to serve an arrest warrant in northwest Harris County on Tuesday. Sources with two law enforcement agencies said that 24-year-old Jose Velazquez was wanted on a murder charge from January. He was also wanted for three counts of aggravated assault and deadly conduct.
HOUSTON, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Montgomery County, TX
Crime & Safety
City
Egypt, TX
City
Pinehurst, TX
Local
Texas Crime & Safety
County
Montgomery County, TX
montgomerycountypolicereporter.com

HOUSTON POLICE FIRE OVER 40 ROUNDS KILLING KIDNAPPING SUSPECT

A 52-year-old man was shot multiple times by four Houston police officers after a domestic violence incident that began on Monday escalated into the man kidnapping his ex-girlfriend’s coworker on Tuesday. Police said it all began Monday when a woman was held hostage at gunpoint by her ex-boyfriend. At...
HOUSTON, TX
montgomerycountypolicereporter.com

Murder suspect killed in officer-involved shooting in northwest Harris County

Members of the Gulf Coast Violent Offenders Task Force we’re attempting to apprehend a male wanted for several violent offenses, including murder. The male retrieved a pistol. Members of the task force opened fire striking the male. The male has been pronounced deceased at the scene. No reported injuries to law enforcement. The incident occurred at the 12200 blk of Veterans Memorial. HCSO CSI & Homicide Investigators are enroute.
HARRIS COUNTY, TX
bluebonnetnews.com

Dayton PD: Retaliation may have been motive for shooting

Dayton Police Department is investigating a shooting that took place around 9:30 p.m. Tuesday night on the 400 block of Larson St. that left one man with multiple gunshot wounds. According to Capt. Shane Burleigh, a spokesperson for Dayton PD, a man in his 20s was shot by suspects in...
DAYTON, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Intoxication#Streets#Dwi#Honea Egypt
kwhi.com

THREE PEOPLE ARRESTED OVER WEEKEND

Three people were arrested over the weekend in separate incidents after traffic stops. Brenham Police report that Saturday evening at 6:35, Cpl. Jimmy Ha effected on a traffic stop in the 500 block of Highway 290 West for a license plate violation. After investigation and a consensual search of the vehicle, Eric Jay McCourt, 48 of Clifton was taken into custody for Possession of Marijuana, less than 2 oz. and transported to the Washington County Jail.
BRENHAM, TX
Woodlands Online& LLC

Suspect Arrested For Terroristic Threat in Tomball

TOMBALL, TX -- On August 21, 2022, deputies with Constable Mark Herman's Office responded to a disturbance in the 16000 block of Chewton Glen Street. Upon arriving, it was found that the parties were involved in a mutual combat situation where they were both injured. They were transported to a...
TOMBALL, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Country
Egypt
wtaw.com

Bryan Man Who Admits To Murder In Harris County Then Admits To Strangling A Former Girlfriend In Brazos County

A Bryan man originally accused of capital murder in Harris County enters a plea agreement where he admits to murder and is sentenced to 40 years. After that, 25 year old Joshua Wortham enters a plea agreement with the Brazos County district attorney’s office where he receives the maximum punishment of ten years for strangling and striking a former girlfriend in April of last year.
BRYAN, TX
mocomotive.com

MONTGOMERY COUNTY PRECINCT 1 CHIEF DEPUTY RETIRES

Congratulations on your retirement to Montgomery County Constable Precinct #1 Chief Deputy Don Fullen on his retirement after 45 years of service. Chief Deputy Fullen’s Law Enforcement career began in Alabama in 1969 before moving to Texa…. Original Article: http://montgomerycountypolicereporter.com/montgomery-county-precinct-1-chief-deputy-retires/
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy