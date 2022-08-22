Read full article on original website
Regal Journey
3d ago
2 requirements for being on the police force.......Intelligence and decency. Whadda ya say we give it a shot, it certainly hasn't been tried yet.
Reply(1)
7
Nadda Bootliquor
3d ago
UVALDE, Texas (AP) — Report: Findings reveal nearly 400 officers were at Uvalde elementary school as police waited to confront gunman. How do 400 cops show up and still do nothing, within an hour without prior knowledge of the event?
Reply(1)
11
M R
3d ago
I can understand the cops being mad at the guy, but that doesn't give them the right to break the law. after all, they are supposed to be the ones enforcing the law.
Reply
6
