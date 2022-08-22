ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Crawford County, AR

Comments / 40

Regal Journey
3d ago

2 requirements for being on the police force.......Intelligence and decency. Whadda ya say we give it a shot, it certainly hasn't been tried yet.

Reply(1)
7
Nadda Bootliquor
3d ago

UVALDE, Texas (AP) — Report: Findings reveal nearly 400 officers were at Uvalde elementary school as police waited to confront gunman. How do 400 cops show up and still do nothing, within an hour without prior knowledge of the event?

Reply(1)
11
M R
3d ago

I can understand the cops being mad at the guy, but that doesn't give them the right to break the law. after all, they are supposed to be the ones enforcing the law.

Reply
6
Related
HuffPost

3 Arkansas Law Enforcement Officers Suspended Over Arrest

MULBERRY, Ark. (AP) — Three Arkansas law enforcement officers were suspended Sunday following social media outrage over a video that seemingly showed two deputies and an officer striking a suspect under arrest. Crawford County Sheriff Jimmy Damante issued a statement Sunday evening, stating two county deputies will be suspended...
MULBERRY, AR
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Crawford County, AR
Local
Arkansas Crime & Safety
State
Arkansas State
Crawford County, AR
Crime & Safety
State
South Carolina State
City
Mulberry, AR
KHBS

Bentonville, Arkansas, student hit by truck while getting on her school bus

BENTONVILLE, Ark. — A truck hit a Bentonville student who was getting on her school bus Tuesday morning, according to an email from Superintendent Debbie Jones. The incident happened in Centerton, said Centerton Police Chief, Cody Harper. He told 40/29 News that the bus was stopped, the stop arm was deployed and the crossing lights on the bus were flashing but the truck did not stop as required by Arkansas law.
BENTONVILLE, AR
CBS News

CBS News

531K+
Followers
63K+
Post
378M+
Views
ABOUT

Your source for original reporting and trusted news.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy