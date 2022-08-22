ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

explore venango

Venango County Recipe of the Day: Key Lime Trifle

Venango County Recipe of the Day: Key Lime Trifle – Sponsored by Top Tier Federal Credit Union. -Preheat the oven to 400°. Mix cracker crumbs, pecans, and brown sugar; stir in butter. Press onto the bottom of a 15×10-in. pan. Bake 10-12 minutes. Stir to break up crumbs; cool on a wire rack.
VENANGO COUNTY, PA
explore venango

Venango County Recipe of the Day: Mexican Lasagna

Venango County Recipe of the Day: Mexican Lasagna – Sponsored by Top Tier Federal Credit Union. Don’t eat another day without trying this Mexican lasagna!. 4 cups shredded Colby-Monterey Jack cheese, divided. 1 jar (16 ounces) mild salsa. 2 cups water. 2 cups sour cream. 1 can (2-1/4...
explore venango

7-Day Weather Forecast for Venango County

A look at the 7-day weather forecast for the Venango County area brought to you by Deets Mechanical of Seneca, Pa. Today – Patchy fog before 10am. Otherwise, sunny, with a high near 85. Calm wind becoming south around 5 mph in the afternoon. Tonight – Increasing clouds, with...
VENANGO COUNTY, PA
WFMJ.com

Another bacteria contamination advisory issued for Mosquito Lake

Two weeks after a bacteria contamination warning was issued for Mosquito Lake in Cortland, another warning was issued Wednesday morning. According to ODH's BeachGuard website, a yellow flag warning has been issued for the lake, indicating a "bacteria contamination advisory." The advisory indicates that high levels of E. Coli have...
CORTLAND, OH
explore venango

Franklin’s Adoptable Furry Friend of the Week: Pebbles

Franklin’s Adoptable Furry Friend this week: Pebbles – Sponsored by Franklin-Oil Region Credit Union. Pebbles is a female American Staffordshire Terrier mix puppy. Her vaccinations are up-to-date. According to Venango County Humane Society, Pebbles is friendly, affectionate, and playful. She came to the rescue center as a stray.
FRANKLIN, PA
Titusville Herald

Hydetown was the place to fill your tank

I call this column “The Hydetown Bridge,” not because I always hung out on the bridge. It was my desire for this column to be a “Bridge” to the past. I always loved history — especially local history. I used to love sitting in Grandpa’s gas station listening to some old timers swapping stories about the Hydetown they grew up in.
HYDETOWN, PA
explore venango

Win It Wednesday: Sign Up for a Chance to Win Zoo Tickets

CRANBERRY, Pa. (EYT) – 4 Your Car Connection of Cranberry has teamed up with exploreVenango.com for a popular weekly giveaway – Win-It-Wednesday!. Each Wednesday, one randomly selected winner will win a local gift certificate. This week, 4 Your Car Connection is giving away a 4 Pittsburgh Zoo Tickets.
CRANBERRY TOWNSHIP, PA
WTAJ

Fire breaks out at Jefferson County golf club

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) – A fire broke out in the maintenance supplies storage area in the Scottish Heights Golf & Lodge. On Saturday, Aug. 20, at 10 p.m. a fire started in the storage area at the golf club. The building, all maintenance supplies and equipment were destroyed. The fire caused the golf course […]
JEFFERSON COUNTY, PA
Titusville Herald

The family that skips together rocks

When you’re a little kid and your dad not only lets you throw rocks, but encourages you to do so with purpose — your last name might be Ohmer. Heck, he even will take you around looking for even better rocks to throw. And all that encouragement can...
FRANKLIN, PA
erienewsnow.com

Creator of World's Largest Duck, Duckling Shares What Makes Them So Special

Along with the Tall Ships sailing to the bay comes the World's Largest Rubber Duck. It has been a staple of the festival since its first appearance in 2016. Craig Samborski, the creator of the World's Largest Rubber Duck, also known as Mama Duck, is from Minnesota. However, he has traveled with Mama Duck all over the country since 2014.
ERIE, PA
YourErie

Meadville community can replace old license plates at free event

The Meadville City Police Department is teaming up with a local AAA branch to help the community replace old license plates. Fontaine Glenn was live this morning from the control room with more on today’s event. A similar event was held in Erie last Friday that had an overwhelming turnout and now Meadville area residents […]
MEADVILLE, PA
explore venango

Alma R. Kinch

Alma R. Kinch, 87, of Seneca, died at the Collins Hospice House in Rocky Grove on Tuesday afternoon, August 23, 2022, following a lengthy illness. She was born in Biloxi, Mississippi on September 21, 1934 to the late Wade and Ruth Margaret (Knight) Buck. Alma was a graduate of Cranberry...
SENECA, PA
explore venango

Charles “Jack” Shields

Charles “Jack” Shields, 65, of Seneca, died of natural causes at his home on Tuesday, August 23, 2022. He was born in Homewood, Allegheny County, on June 3, 1957, a son of the late Dennis and Mary (Baker) Shields. He was raised by his late grandparents, Charles and...
SENECA, PA
explore venango

Man Wanted in Venango County Arrested for Selling Meth to CI in Clarion

CLARION, Pa. (EYT) – The Pennsylvania Office of Attorney General has filed criminal charges against an Ohio man accused of selling methamphetamine to a Confidential Informant (C.I.) in Clarion County. Lewer Frank Dent, 33, of Youngstown, Ohio, is facing the following charges:. Manufacture, Delivery, or Possession With Intent to...
CLARION COUNTY, PA
YourErie

Waterford restaurant hopes to help the community, businesses

(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — One Waterford restaurant is hoping to help its customers and other businesses during these turbulent economic times. Just on the heels of the COVID-19 pandemic, the world was hit by a period of inflation the likes of which it hadn’t seen in some 40 years. That’s hit everything from fuel prices to grocery […]
WATERFORD, PA

