Venango County Recipe of the Day: Key Lime Trifle – Sponsored by Top Tier Federal Credit Union. -Preheat the oven to 400°. Mix cracker crumbs, pecans, and brown sugar; stir in butter. Press onto the bottom of a 15×10-in. pan. Bake 10-12 minutes. Stir to break up crumbs; cool on a wire rack.
explore venango
Venango County Recipe of the Day: Mexican Lasagna – Sponsored by Top Tier Federal Credit Union. Don’t eat another day without trying this Mexican lasagna!. 4 cups shredded Colby-Monterey Jack cheese, divided. 1 jar (16 ounces) mild salsa. 2 cups water. 2 cups sour cream. 1 can (2-1/4...
ANNA Shelter remains busy tending to 31 rescued Jack Russell Terriers
The ANNA Shelter has been very busy this week trying to find some good homes for its rescued Jack Russell Terriers. Last week, the shelter’s humane officer responded to a call that about 31 Jack Russell Terriers were inside a Crawford County home and in need of help. The dogs were found in horrible living […]
explore venango
7-Day Weather Forecast for Venango County
A look at the 7-day weather forecast for the Venango County area brought to you by Deets Mechanical of Seneca, Pa. Today – Patchy fog before 10am. Otherwise, sunny, with a high near 85. Calm wind becoming south around 5 mph in the afternoon. Tonight – Increasing clouds, with...
Another bacteria contamination advisory issued for Mosquito Lake
Two weeks after a bacteria contamination warning was issued for Mosquito Lake in Cortland, another warning was issued Wednesday morning. According to ODH's BeachGuard website, a yellow flag warning has been issued for the lake, indicating a "bacteria contamination advisory." The advisory indicates that high levels of E. Coli have...
explore venango
Franklin’s Adoptable Furry Friend this week: Pebbles – Sponsored by Franklin-Oil Region Credit Union. Pebbles is a female American Staffordshire Terrier mix puppy. Her vaccinations are up-to-date. According to Venango County Humane Society, Pebbles is friendly, affectionate, and playful. She came to the rescue center as a stray.
Crawford County Fair Kicks Off Week of Fun with Antique Tractor Pull
The Crawford County fair is in full swing this week, with no shortage of good times. Monday, August 22nd was the antique tractor pull, an annual crowd pleasing event. The rest of the week includes a circus, drag racing, truck and tractor pulls, and the popular demolition derby. The Crawford...
Hydetown was the place to fill your tank
I call this column “The Hydetown Bridge,” not because I always hung out on the bridge. It was my desire for this column to be a “Bridge” to the past. I always loved history — especially local history. I used to love sitting in Grandpa’s gas station listening to some old timers swapping stories about the Hydetown they grew up in.
explore venango
CRANBERRY, Pa. (EYT) – 4 Your Car Connection of Cranberry has teamed up with exploreVenango.com for a popular weekly giveaway – Win-It-Wednesday!. Each Wednesday, one randomly selected winner will win a local gift certificate. This week, 4 Your Car Connection is giving away a 4 Pittsburgh Zoo Tickets.
Fire breaks out at Jefferson County golf club
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) – A fire broke out in the maintenance supplies storage area in the Scottish Heights Golf & Lodge. On Saturday, Aug. 20, at 10 p.m. a fire started in the storage area at the golf club. The building, all maintenance supplies and equipment were destroyed. The fire caused the golf course […]
Erie Quaker Steak & Lube to Close; New Restaurant Planned for Former IHOP on W. 12th
Quaker Steak & Lube in Summit Township will close next month, Scott Enterprises owner Nick Scott Sr. told Erie News Now on Tuesday. The last day will be Sept. 18. The decision is not due to a lack of business, Scott said. Another business, which will be announced soon, will...
The family that skips together rocks
When you’re a little kid and your dad not only lets you throw rocks, but encourages you to do so with purpose — your last name might be Ohmer. Heck, he even will take you around looking for even better rocks to throw. And all that encouragement can...
Creator of World's Largest Duck, Duckling Shares What Makes Them So Special
Along with the Tall Ships sailing to the bay comes the World's Largest Rubber Duck. It has been a staple of the festival since its first appearance in 2016. Craig Samborski, the creator of the World's Largest Rubber Duck, also known as Mama Duck, is from Minnesota. However, he has traveled with Mama Duck all over the country since 2014.
Meadville community can replace old license plates at free event
The Meadville City Police Department is teaming up with a local AAA branch to help the community replace old license plates. Fontaine Glenn was live this morning from the control room with more on today’s event. A similar event was held in Erie last Friday that had an overwhelming turnout and now Meadville area residents […]
Alma R. Kinch
Alma R. Kinch
Alma R. Kinch, 87, of Seneca, died at the Collins Hospice House in Rocky Grove on Tuesday afternoon, August 23, 2022, following a lengthy illness. She was born in Biloxi, Mississippi on September 21, 1934 to the late Wade and Ruth Margaret (Knight) Buck. Alma was a graduate of Cranberry...
explore venango
Clarion Forest VNA Ladies Golf Outing Set for September 17 in Loving Memory of Cheryl Scott
CLARION, Pa. (EYT) – The 26th annual Clarion Forest VNA Ladies Golf Outing is scheduled for September 17 in loving memory of Cheryl Scott, a long-time co-worker and friend. Registration and Light Breakfast: 9:00 a.m. Shotgun Start: 10:00 a.m. Auction Items Open: 9:00 a.m. to 12:00 a.m. Lunch Will...
Charles "Jack" Shields
Charles “Jack” Shields
Charles “Jack” Shields, 65, of Seneca, died of natural causes at his home on Tuesday, August 23, 2022. He was born in Homewood, Allegheny County, on June 3, 1957, a son of the late Dennis and Mary (Baker) Shields. He was raised by his late grandparents, Charles and...
explore venango
Man Wanted in Venango County Arrested for Selling Meth to CI in Clarion
CLARION, Pa. (EYT) – The Pennsylvania Office of Attorney General has filed criminal charges against an Ohio man accused of selling methamphetamine to a Confidential Informant (C.I.) in Clarion County. Lewer Frank Dent, 33, of Youngstown, Ohio, is facing the following charges:. Manufacture, Delivery, or Possession With Intent to...
Waterford restaurant hopes to help the community, businesses
(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — One Waterford restaurant is hoping to help its customers and other businesses during these turbulent economic times. Just on the heels of the COVID-19 pandemic, the world was hit by a period of inflation the likes of which it hadn’t seen in some 40 years. That’s hit everything from fuel prices to grocery […]
World's Largest Rubber Duck & Her Duckling are Headed Back to Erie's Bayfront for Tall Ships 2022
Tall Ships is coming back for the first time since 2019. Among the tall ships making their way back to Presque Isle Bay is the World's Largest Rubber Duck. Mama Duck was "born" is 2014, in a factory near Cleveland, Ohio, called Scherba Industries. Since its debut in 2014, the...
