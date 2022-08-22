Read full article on original website
Raleigh Airport now participates in the Sunflower Program for those with hidden disabilitiesThe Planking TravelerRaleigh, NC
A man who won the lottery after being desperate for change for the laundry machinesKath LeeDurham, NC
The Nation's Lifeguard Crisis Could Impact a Third of Public PoolsPool MagazineRaleigh, NC
3 Great Seafood Restaurants in North CarolinaAlina AndrasThomasville, NC
Barton Pond Elementary prepares for its first yearThe Triangle TribuneRaleigh, NC
NC State Forward Jameese Joseph Named Top Drawer Soccer National Player of the Week
NC State Senior Forward Jameese Joseph was started off her final season with a bang, earning National Player of the Week honors from Top Drawer Soccer in Week 1. There weren’t many signs of rust to be found as the 2021 college season opened. Such was the case for the electric Jameese Joseph. She was a constant threat for an NC State team that didn’t always seem to completely control its first two games. And it was her consistency — her attacking output — that led the Wolfpack to two wins to open the season.
PI EXCLUSIVE: Our chat with the father of NC State target, 2023 4-star SG Silas Demary Jr
Next season, NC State will all but certainly be without star SG Terquavion Smith and Kevin Keatts doesn’t really have someone to step into that role on his current roster. That’s why you’ve seen the staff so focused on that position as they head out on the recruiting trail.
NC State Women’s Soccer Moves Up to #21 in Top Drawer Soccer Poll
After going in the first week of the season, the NC State Women’s Soccer team moved up 2 spots in the Top Drawer Soccer Top-25 Poll to #21. Matthew is Co-Owner of Pack Insider. He writes for all sports, with a focus on football and recruiting, and is in charge of business strategy. He is an NC State alum who majored in business. Matthew is also the lead pastor of The Point Church in Apex, NC.
NC State Women’s Volleyball Picked 7th in 2022 ACC Preseason Poll
The 2022 ACC Preseason Volleyball Poll is out, and the NC State Women’s Volleyball team is picked to finish 7th. This is on par from last year, when the Wolfpack finished 7th in the ACC, finishing 10-8 on the year. But this team is a very different team from...
Scarlet Nation
Virginia wide receiver Paul Billups commits to North Carolina
North Carolina's continued efforts to recruit top talent from Virginia keeps paying off. Chesapeake (Va.) Western Branch wide receiver Paul Billups just committed to the Tar Heels. Virginia Tech and Michigan State were the other finalists. IN HIS OWN WORDS... "It was the family atmosphere and I can get a...
College Football News
NC State vs East Carolina Prediction, Game Preview
NC State vs East Carolina prediction, game preview, how to watch. Week 1, Saturday, September 3. Record: NC State (0-0), East Carolina (0-0) – Sign up and live stream college football on ESPN+. CFN Predictions of Every Game. ACC | Big Ten | Big 12 | Pac-12 | SEC. AAC...
Duke commit lands refreshing NIL opportunity
Duke basketball commit Jared McCain's advanced NIL portfolio already included footwear and bling via partnerships with Crocs, Cernucci, and Kay Jewelers. But per Pete Nakos of On3, the Centennial High School (Calif.) senior is now entering the beverage game by signing on as "the first brand ...
ACC Network’s All-Access with NC State Football : Episode 2
There is no question of who the starting Quarterback at NC State is, but a very real question is who will be his backup?. One might have thought headed into 2022, that Redshirt Freshman Ben Finley (Ryan Finley’s brother) might be the man for the job. He is entering his third season in Raleigh, seeing action in 5 games over his first two years (1 in 2020 and 4 in 2021).
Jada Boyd Will In Fact Return to Play for NC State
Back on August 12th it was reported that NC State Forward Jada Boyd would not be returning for her Senior season. There was never a statement from Boyd. It was revealed that she wasn’t enrolling in classes, but it also wasn’t clear if she would be playing basketball at another school this season.
4-Star Shooting Guard Silas Demary Jr. Sets Date for Official Visit to NC State
4-Star 2023 Shooting Guard Silas Demary Jr. (6’4″/180), out of Combine Academy (Charlotte, NC), has scheduled an Official Visit to NC State on September 9th. Demary already took an Official Visit to Tennessee, VCU, and St. John, and is scheduled to take on to USC on September 3rd. Apparently Demary Jr. is also looking to take an official to Kansas as well.
Sidwell’s Donovan commits to Duke
WASHINGTON (DC News Now) –Ranked no. 3 in the nation by ESPN in her 2023 class, Sidwell Friends senior forward/guard Jadyn Donovan announced her commitment to Duke on Monday. In the 2021-22 season, Donovan averaged more than 15 points, 8 rebounds and 3 steals per game, helping the Quakers to wins over top programs in […]
Fayetteville debuts its new sports team
FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — The City of Fayetteville has a new sports team to cheer on, the Fayetteville Mustangs. It’s Fayetteville’s new Indoor American Football Team. Fayetteville Chiropractor Robert Twaddell is the team’s owner. He announced the plans for the team on Tuesday at a news conference.
#23 NC State Women’s Soccer Defeats VCU 2-1
The 23rd ranked NC State Women’s Soccer team improved to 2-0 yesterday, defeating VCU 2-1 at home. Sophomore Midfielder Annika Wohner scored the Pack’s 1st goal of the game at the 43 minute mark. A 1-0 Wolfpack lead held until the 78 minute mark, when VCU’s Aisha Maughan tied the game, with less than 12 minutes left in the game.
North Carolina vs Appalachian State Prediction, Game Preview
North Carolina vs Appalachian State prediction, game preview, how to watch. Week 1, Saturday, September 3. Record: North Carolina (0-0), Appalachian State (0-0) – Sign up and live stream college football on ESPN+. CFN Predictions of Every Game. ACC | Big Ten | Big 12 | Pac-12 | SEC. AAC...
J.D. McDuffie Day Mural Unveiling
J.D. McDuffie’s legacy lives on, through his fans. Throughout his four decades racing against NASCAR's best, John Delphus "J.D." McDuffie proudly carried the name of his hometown on the side of his iconic No. 70 racecar. Sanford, North Carolina will honor McDuffie with a mural on 329 Carthage Street....
NC race track cancels remaining 2022 races due to 'disrespect to track staff'
ELKIN, N.C. — Friendship Motor Speedway in Elkin announced all events for the rest of 2022 are canceled. The Speedway's owners shared the news on the track's Facebook page last Wednesday. They said they are not willing to put up with disrespectful drivers, crew members or fans and their...
Professional Bull Riders to open Cowboy Bar in Cary
Cary, N.C. — Cary's new Fenton Development is going country. Hines, Columbia Development, Live! Hospitality & Entertainment and Professional Bull Riders (PBR) announced Wednesday that PBR Cowboy Bar will be opening in the development in the first half of 2023. PBR Cowboy Bar will be located in a 4,300...
MU Ranked No. 1 Most Diverse University in North Carolina
As the new academic year begins for colleges and universities across the state and nation, Methodist University starts its semester being recognized as the No. 1 Most Diverse University in North Carolina in 2022. MU is one spot ahead of Duke University and surpasses all of the nearly 150 other big public and smaller, private institutions in the state. Methodist University also is at an impressive No. 56 overall for diversity in the nationwide rankings, and MU and Duke are the only schools in the state with an A+ rating.
A cowboy bar devoted to bull riding will be opening in ... Cary? Yes, Cary.
We’re guessing not many of you had bar with a mechanical bull on your Fenton development bingo card.
Wye Hill owners open new food concept Glasshouse Kitchen in Research Triangle
Sara Abernethy knows it won’t be an easy juggle to own and operate two restaurants. Abernethy and her husband, Chris Borreson, owners of Wye Hill Kitchen & Brewing in Raleigh, are set to open their new concept Glasshouse Kitchen on Wednesday at 5 Laboratory Drive in Research Triangle, down the street from RTI International.
