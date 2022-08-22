NC State Senior Forward Jameese Joseph was started off her final season with a bang, earning National Player of the Week honors from Top Drawer Soccer in Week 1. There weren’t many signs of rust to be found as the 2021 college season opened. Such was the case for the electric Jameese Joseph. She was a constant threat for an NC State team that didn’t always seem to completely control its first two games. And it was her consistency — her attacking output — that led the Wolfpack to two wins to open the season.

RALEIGH, NC ・ 17 HOURS AGO