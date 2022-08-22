Read full article on original website
q13fox.com
Man found shot, killed in Tacoma
TACOMA, Wash. - Tacoma police are investigating after a man was found shot to death Wednesday afternoon. Police responded to the 3600 block of S 31st Street, near S. Washington St., after multiple people called 911 to report gunshots in the area. Officers arrived and found a man in his...
Security video captures killing of father of six
RENTON, Wash. — Horrifying video shows the moment a father of six was executed along a Renton street. Family members say Jevon Jimerson died following a day of boating with his loved ones. On July 27, security video captured the 30-year-old as he tried parking his boat at a...
q13fox.com
VIDEO: Suspects crash stolen car into Marysville store in failed burglary attempt
MARYSVILLE, Wash. - Police are searching for two men who drove a stolen car into the side of a building in a failed smash-and-grab attempt earlier this month. According to the Marysville Police Department (MPD), at around 3:45 a.m. on Aug. 13, two suspects crashed a stolen white 2005 Honda Pilot into a Marysville Coastal Farms store. Video surveillance shows one suspect behind the wheel of the car, and another off in the distance.
KGMI
Mount Vernon man facing murder charge for shooting at quarry
MOUNT VERNON, Wash. – A 22-year-old Mount Vernon man faces a murder charge in the shooting death of a man at a quarry in Snohomish County. KIRO reports that a witness told officers that the 27-year-old man he was with got into a brief argument with a stranger, who then produced a gun and fired multiple rounds.
Shooting involving state trooper in Federal Way under investigation
FEDERAL WAY, Wash — A shooting involving a Washington State Patrol trooper occurred on Wednesday night in Federal Way, Trooper Rick Johnson confirmed. There are no known injuries at this time. The area near South 352nd Street and Enchanted Parkway South is blocked off to drivers. South King Fire...
Woman killed by husband at Ballard salon stabbed with screwdriver more than 100 times
SEATTLE — A man accused of stabbing his wife to death at their Ballard nail salon has been charged with second-degree murder. Prosecutors say 41-year-old Terence Chan used a screwdriver to stab his wife,Hao “Helen” Tong, more than 100 times at the Sapphire Spa nail salon on Aug. 18.
Grisly murder: Deputies find bodies of Olalla couple in trash can; suspect appears before judge
OLALLA, Wash. — Kitsap County investigators believe a man broke into a home, shot a couple and stuffed their bodies into a trash can. Deputies responding to a report of suspicious circumstances said they made a “gruesome discovery” on an Olalla property Thursday evening. Deputies were dispatched...
Skagit Breaking
Burlington Murder Suspect Arrested in Snohomish County after Second Murder
Skagit County, WA- Burlington Police Detectives have obtained and served an arrest warrant for 22-year old Finley L. Hilde for the murder of 27-year old Jacob A Hanson. Mr. Hanson was murdered on August 19th, 2022 around 10:36 p.m. in the 1200 block of East Fairhaven Avenue in Burlington, WA. A witness had reported to dispatchers that they had heard several gunshots and saw a vehicle speed away from the scene. Arriving Officers located Mr. Hanson and local first responders attempted life saving measures, but he died at the scene.
Man charged more than 16 years after woman's decapitated body found in Puget Sound
KITSAP COUNTY, Wash. — Editor's note: The video above was originally published on Aug. 11 after three men were arrested in connection to the 2005 death of Shanan Lynn Read. A 34-year-old man is facing a first-degree murder charge in connection to the 2005 death of Shanan Lynn Read in Kitsap County.
Dori: ‘Senseless’ Seattle road-rage incident leads to deadly shooting while victim’s friends grieve
After a little over a month, charges have been filed by the King County Prosecutor’s Office against the man who allegedly killed Bob Jensen. What started as a routine mid-morning trip to Costco to get his morning coffee ended in death for a Seattle man 32 days ago, and now Jensen’s friends were left to ask why it took so long for the suspect to be arrested.
The Crime Blotter: Fatal shooting near Paine Field prompts manhunt
Major Crimes detectives with Snohomish County Sheriff’s Office are on the hunt for a man who shot another man multiple times near Paine Field on Sunday afternoon along Admiralty Way. The suspect, described by witnesses as a 5′ 8″ Black man in his 20s with short hair, a green...
KING 5
Suspect charged for crimes committed after he escaped from juvenile rehabilitation center
SEATTLE — An 18-year-old suspect faces charges of first-degree robbery, first-degree rape and taking indecent liberties for crimes he allegedly committed after he escaped from a juvenile rehabilitation center in eastern Washington. The suspect, identified as Jayvantre Sin, was supposed to be in the custody of the Washington State...
Man held hostage for hours and robbed at gunpoint after meeting woman from dating app
PARKLAND, Wash. — A man was held hostage and robbed at gunpoint after he agreed to meet up with a woman he connected with on a dating app, police said. The incident occurred on Saturday when a 30-year-old man contacted the Pierce County Sheriff’s Department informing them that he had been kidnapped and robbed at an apartment complex in Parkland, Washington, -- about eight miles south of Tacoma -- according to a statement released on social media by authorities.
Snohomish County deputies search for suspect after man injured in shooting
EVERETT, Wash. — A man in his 20s was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries after being shot in Snohomish County Sunday. According to the Snohomish County Sheriff’s Office (SCSO), deputies responded to a report of a shooting just before 12:45 p.m. on the 12400 block of Admiralty Way, which is about two miles southeast of Paine Field in Everett.
King County deputy seriously injured in collision on state Route 2
MONROE, Wash. — A King County deputy sustained serious injuries in a head-on collision east of Monroe Wednesday night. The crash took place on state Route 2 near milepost 19. The road is currently shut down for what will likely be an "extended closure" while the crash is investigated, according to the Washington State Patrol.
Pierce County man allegedly robbed, kidnapped after meeting up with woman from dating website
PARKLAND, Wash. — A Pierce County man was allegedly kidnapped and robbed after he agreed to meet up with a woman on a dating app on Aug. 18. The 30-year-old victim told Pierce County Sheriff's deputies that he drove to a Parkland apartment complex that day to meet a woman he had connected with on Plenty of Fish. He told deputies he was in her apartment for about five minutes when a male suspect, identified as 22-year-old Jahmichael Anthony Jeter III, appeared and pointed a gun at him.
q13fox.com
'My son did not deserve to die that way'; Victim's mom calls for justice after Granite Falls quarry shooting
GRANITE FALLS, Wash. - The man accused of killing 27-year-old Jordan Hurtado at a quarry in Granite Falls made an appearance in Snohomish County Court Monday. He was arrested and booked for murder following the fatal shooting on Saturday. Stephanie Hurtado said her son Jordan was her best friend, and...
q13fox.com
1 injured in Everett shooting, deputies searching for suspect
EVERETT, Wash. - Snohomish County deputies are searching for a suspect after a shooting in Everett Sunday afternoon. According to the sheriff’s office, deputies were called to a shooting at 12400 Admiralty Way around 12:43 p.m. When they arrived, they found a man in his 20s suffering from a gunshot wound.
Two men suspected of killing Tacoma man in Renton arrested
RENTON, Wash. — Renton police said on Monday that two men have been arrested in connection with the fatal shooting of a Tacoma man in early July. Authorities said one man was arrested by the Nevada State Patrol after a brief chase, and the other man was arrested late last week by Renton officers.
q13fox.com
Authorities need help ID'ing man hit, killed by train in Mount Vernon
MOUNT VERNON, Wash. - The Skagit County Coroner's Office needs help identifying a man hit and killed by a train in Mount Vernon. According to authorities, the man was crossing a railroad track on Friday, July 29 around 12:20 a.m. He was struck by a train and killed. Since then,...
