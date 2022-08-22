ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
KING 5

Comments / 2

Related
q13fox.com

Man found shot, killed in Tacoma

TACOMA, Wash. - Tacoma police are investigating after a man was found shot to death Wednesday afternoon. Police responded to the 3600 block of S 31st Street, near S. Washington St., after multiple people called 911 to report gunshots in the area. Officers arrived and found a man in his...
TACOMA, WA
KIRO 7 Seattle

Security video captures killing of father of six

RENTON, Wash. — Horrifying video shows the moment a father of six was executed along a Renton street. Family members say Jevon Jimerson died following a day of boating with his loved ones. On July 27, security video captured the 30-year-old as he tried parking his boat at a...
RENTON, WA
q13fox.com

VIDEO: Suspects crash stolen car into Marysville store in failed burglary attempt

MARYSVILLE, Wash. - Police are searching for two men who drove a stolen car into the side of a building in a failed smash-and-grab attempt earlier this month. According to the Marysville Police Department (MPD), at around 3:45 a.m. on Aug. 13, two suspects crashed a stolen white 2005 Honda Pilot into a Marysville Coastal Farms store. Video surveillance shows one suspect behind the wheel of the car, and another off in the distance.
MARYSVILLE, WA
KGMI

Mount Vernon man facing murder charge for shooting at quarry

MOUNT VERNON, Wash. – A 22-year-old Mount Vernon man faces a murder charge in the shooting death of a man at a quarry in Snohomish County. KIRO reports that a witness told officers that the 27-year-old man he was with got into a brief argument with a stranger, who then produced a gun and fired multiple rounds.
MOUNT VERNON, WA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Police#911#Violent Crime#Providence Hospital#Amazon Fire#Major Crimes
Skagit Breaking

Burlington Murder Suspect Arrested in Snohomish County after Second Murder

Skagit County, WA- Burlington Police Detectives have obtained and served an arrest warrant for 22-year old Finley L. Hilde for the murder of 27-year old Jacob A Hanson. Mr. Hanson was murdered on August 19th, 2022 around 10:36 p.m. in the 1200 block of East Fairhaven Avenue in Burlington, WA. A witness had reported to dispatchers that they had heard several gunshots and saw a vehicle speed away from the scene. Arriving Officers located Mr. Hanson and local first responders attempted life saving measures, but he died at the scene.
BURLINGTON, WA
MyNorthwest

Dori: ‘Senseless’ Seattle road-rage incident leads to deadly shooting while victim’s friends grieve

After a little over a month, charges have been filed by the King County Prosecutor’s Office against the man who allegedly killed Bob Jensen. What started as a routine mid-morning trip to Costco to get his morning coffee ended in death for a Seattle man 32 days ago, and now Jensen’s friends were left to ask why it took so long for the suspect to be arrested.
SEATTLE, WA
WGAU

Man held hostage for hours and robbed at gunpoint after meeting woman from dating app

PARKLAND, Wash. — A man was held hostage and robbed at gunpoint after he agreed to meet up with a woman he connected with on a dating app, police said. The incident occurred on Saturday when a 30-year-old man contacted the Pierce County Sheriff’s Department informing them that he had been kidnapped and robbed at an apartment complex in Parkland, Washington, -- about eight miles south of Tacoma -- according to a statement released on social media by authorities.
PARKLAND, WA
KING 5

King County deputy seriously injured in collision on state Route 2

MONROE, Wash. — A King County deputy sustained serious injuries in a head-on collision east of Monroe Wednesday night. The crash took place on state Route 2 near milepost 19. The road is currently shut down for what will likely be an "extended closure" while the crash is investigated, according to the Washington State Patrol.
KING COUNTY, WA
KING 5

Pierce County man allegedly robbed, kidnapped after meeting up with woman from dating website

PARKLAND, Wash. — A Pierce County man was allegedly kidnapped and robbed after he agreed to meet up with a woman on a dating app on Aug. 18. The 30-year-old victim told Pierce County Sheriff's deputies that he drove to a Parkland apartment complex that day to meet a woman he had connected with on Plenty of Fish. He told deputies he was in her apartment for about five minutes when a male suspect, identified as 22-year-old Jahmichael Anthony Jeter III, appeared and pointed a gun at him.
PIERCE COUNTY, WA
q13fox.com

1 injured in Everett shooting, deputies searching for suspect

EVERETT, Wash. - Snohomish County deputies are searching for a suspect after a shooting in Everett Sunday afternoon. According to the sheriff’s office, deputies were called to a shooting at 12400 Admiralty Way around 12:43 p.m. When they arrived, they found a man in his 20s suffering from a gunshot wound.
EVERETT, WA
KIRO 7 Seattle

Two men suspected of killing Tacoma man in Renton arrested

RENTON, Wash. — Renton police said on Monday that two men have been arrested in connection with the fatal shooting of a Tacoma man in early July. Authorities said one man was arrested by the Nevada State Patrol after a brief chase, and the other man was arrested late last week by Renton officers.
KING 5

KING 5

Seattle, WA
21K+
Followers
10K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

Seattle local news

 https://www.king5.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy