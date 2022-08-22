Drift racers bring fans into the action at PPIR

Tires were smoking Sunday at Pikes Peak International Raceway during the Drift Colorado Championships. The contest was hosted by Drift Colorado as part of their Championship Competition Series.

Sunday's race was the fourth round of the tournament. All skill levels were welcomed to compete.

"It's unlike any other motorsport because it's one of the very few motorsports that as a spectator, you can show up, you can pay for a rider's band, and you can get in the car," said Levi Wait, Operator, and Organizer of Drift Colorado.

"You can't go to NASCAR and ride with a NASCAR driver. So, it's super cool that we're all tied together. You're not separated as a spectator from the drivers. You can go over there and talk to them, chill with them, ride with them.

The fifth and final round of the series will take place on Sunday, September 25th at Colorado National Speedway in Dacono, Colorado. Wait invites the public to connect with their drivers through the Drift Colorado Facebook page.

