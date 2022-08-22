ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dacono, CO

Drift racers bring fans into the action at PPIR

By Andy Koen
KOAA News 5 Southern Colorado
KOAA News 5 Southern Colorado
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ZX5gK_0hQ6Yk5z00

Tires were smoking Sunday at Pikes Peak International Raceway during the Drift Colorado Championships. The contest was hosted by Drift Colorado as part of their Championship Competition Series.

Sunday's race was the fourth round of the tournament. All skill levels were welcomed to compete.

"It's unlike any other motorsport because it's one of the very few motorsports that as a spectator, you can show up, you can pay for a rider's band, and you can get in the car," said Levi Wait, Operator, and Organizer of Drift Colorado.

"You can't go to NASCAR and ride with a NASCAR driver. So, it's super cool that we're all tied together. You're not separated as a spectator from the drivers. You can go over there and talk to them, chill with them, ride with them.

The fifth and final round of the series will take place on Sunday, September 25th at Colorado National Speedway in Dacono, Colorado. Wait invites the public to connect with their drivers through the Drift Colorado Facebook page.

_____

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5 , download and start watching.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
K99

Windsor’s Future Legends Acquires Grand Junction Rockies

Thanks to Windsor's brand new multi-sports complex, professional sports are coming to Northern Colorado in a big way. In 2023, you'll have multiple chances to "root, root, root for the home team" - Future Legends, the groundbreaking sports complex set to open in Windsor in 2023, has acquired the Grand Junction Rockies to its already impressive lineup of professional sports teams.
WINDSOR, CO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Colorado State
City
Dacono, CO
Local
Colorado Sports
9News

Warmer, drier fall predicted in Colorado

DENVER — Pikes Peak got hit with heavy snow on Sunday afternoon and then got dusted again on Monday. Several other mountain peaks in the area have also been dusted with snow this week. The recent snow on the high mountain peaks might be bringing the hope of a...
DENVER, CO
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Levi
travellemming.com

Camping Near Denver (9 Best Places, By a Local)

Colorado locals and visitors love to get outdoors and fortunately, there are plenty of places to go camping near Denver!. Even if you live nearby, there are lots of reasons to enjoy Denver camping. It’s a great way to test out new gear and practice camping skills before you head out on a longer trip. It’s also just a fun way to shake things up a bit!
DENVER, CO
The Denver Gazette

Annual peach festival returns to Colorado town

The annual Fort Collins Peach Festival is coming back to Colorado next week for its 10th year, to celebrate the return of the state's peach season. "The idea for a Peach Festival started when members of the 1918 Rotary Club of Fort Collins and Fort Collins Breakfast decided to work together to raise money for local charities and to promote Rotary throughout the region [in 2010]. They decided to build upon the success of the Peach Sale sponsored by the Breakfast Rotary Club, which has sold boxes of peaches every year here in Fort Collins and all over Northern Colorado," the festival's website reads.
FORT COLLINS, CO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Android Tv#Ppir#Roku#Appletv#Koaa News5
Radio Ink

Brauchler Replaces Boyles in Denver

Salem Media Group has announced that George Brauchler has been named weekday morning host at KNUS-AM in Denver. Brauchler replaces Peter Boyles who retired earlier this year. KNUS Operations Manager Kelly Michaels conducted a nationwide search and said, “George is a great fit for the job. He has grown from his weekend morning show to a brief daily show, following Peter. Over that time, he has proved to be a powerful communicator and entertainer.”
DENVER, CO
denverite.com

Denver “didn’t talk to the community” before closing streets to cars in the pandemic — it’ll be harder to do now, and they want support

Back in the scary early days of the pandemic, the city and county of Denver did something unusual: It made a quick decision. Denverites had flooded into parks and sidewalks looking for open space, so the city gave them more by barricading more than seven miles of streets to most cars and turning them over to people starved for fresh air.
DENVER, CO
9NEWS

9-foot-tall kitten needs a name at CSU Spur

DENVER — A nine-foot-tall cat that greets visitors to Colorado State University's (CSU) Spur campus in Denver is getting a name. The public is invited to help select a name for the CSU Spur kitten, with voting happening online and in-person through Friday, Aug. 26. The unofficial mascot of...
DENVER, CO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Motorsports
NewsBreak
NASCAR
NewsBreak
Sports
Power 102.9 NoCo

New Traffic Cameras In Longmont Look to Clamp Down on Noisy Vehicles

Longmont is looking to be one of the few cities in the nation to use these new cameras; will they help to quiet the noise?. We've all heard loud cars and motorcycles barreling down the streets of the Fort Collins area. How would that change if noise monitors were added to traffic lights? Longmont is about to to find out, joining cities like Knoxville, Tennessee, who already have them.
LONGMONT, CO
denverite.com

The old airport tower in Central Park is now home to a brewery

At the junction of Martin Luther King Jr. and Central Park boulevards, Denver’s Central Park neighborhood’s most distinctive landmark looms over a wash of suburban-style housing, a 164-foot airport tower built in the ’60s, a misfit relic from the area’s aviation past. The tower has even become the official symbol of the registered neighborhood group, Central Park United Neighbors.
DENVER, CO
KOAA News 5 Southern Colorado

KOAA News 5 Southern Colorado

10K+
Followers
5K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Colorado Springs, Colorado news and weather from KOAA News 5 Southern Colorado, updated throughout the day.

Comments / 0

Community Policy