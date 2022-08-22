Organ donor’s mother and recipient meet for the first time in Springfield

Read full article on original website
Four families' lives will soon change on Rainbow Road
WINDSOR, Conn. — Rainbow Road in Windsor is about to get brighter. That’s what the team of professionals and volunteers from the Hartford Area Habitat for Humanity thinks. Currently, they are working on a “cluster build”; Four Habitat Homes in the construction stages that will be life-changing for four area families.
Surprise Squad honors special Springfield charter school volunteer
Educators working to get students back on track after learning loses. Students across western Massachusetts are getting ready to head back to the classroom, but educators are expecting another year of academic challenges caused by learning loss from the COVD-19 pandemic. Town by Town: backyard composters, Wilbraham paving, Easthampton construction.
N.H. Veterinarians seeing increase in dog pneumonia cases, spreading to Mass. and Maine
MANCHESTER, N.H. — Veterinarians in Southern New Hampshire are seeing a rise in serious cases of pneumonia among dogs. “Since May I think we are topping 250ish,” said Dr. Taylor Driscoll, an ER Vet at the Veterinary Emergency Center in Manchester. Dogs like one-year-old Bella, who is now...
Free back to school supplies, haircuts at Rebecca Johnson School in Springfield
The Rebecca Johnson School in Springfield was buzzing with families attending a back to school event hosted by the Back-to-School Brighter Initiative. The event got students excited for the start of school, offering free haircuts, backpacks, food and more.
Homework House in Holyoke receives $50K from state
The state legislature has approved a $50,000 back-to-school gift to benefit the Homework House, a non-profit tutoring agency that helps kids improve their grades.
Sewage discharge warning for Connecticut River
All that rain triggered a combined sewer overflow in Holyoke and Chicopee, sending discharge from both sewage collection systems into the Connecticut River.
Up to 70 more beagles coming to Massachusetts via Second Chance Animal Services, MSPCA-Angell in rescue effort from troubled Envigo facility
Up to 70 more beagles will soon be transported to Massachusetts from a troubled Virginia breeding facility run by the company Envigo which once housed nearly 4,000 dogs, which have gradually been dispersed nationwide to find new adoptive homes as pets. Twenty beagles from the facility “riddled with animal welfare...
‘Stuff the Bus’ donations delivered to school districts
SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Western Mass News viewers have helped start the school year right for families in need. Our ‘Stuff the Bus’ campaign, along with the United Way and Peter Pan Bus Lines, moved to the delivery phase on Tuesday. It was a team effort as backpacks...
Town by Town: Homework House funding, naloxbox expansion, Springfield community grants
(WGGB/WSHM) - Town by Town is taking us to Easthampton, Holyoke, and Springfield. The city of Easthampton is expanding its naloxbox program to local businesses. In May, the Easthampton Health Department launched the first phase of the program in the city and now, they’re going a step further. The...
Free rugs for teachers in Agawam Monday
Teachers looking to save money as they redecorate their rooms for the year, can visit an Agawam business for a free rug Monday.
Children receive school supplies at Springfield’s Marshall Roy Park
Springfield's Marshall Roy park came alive on Sunday with a back to school event that attracted hundreds of families.
Medical Notes: Aug. 22, 2022
AGAWAM - The National Alliance on Mental Illness (NAMI-WM) of Western Massachusetts would like to inform the public that the NAMI Connection Recovery Support Groups have resumed in a virtual format. Mondays, 6 to 7:30 p.m. Access online with zoom: https://us02web.zom.us/j/88206475051; access by phone, 646-558-8656, meeting ID: 88206475051. Wednesdays, 6...
Special needs advocates urge parents to get services their children are entitled to
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - The special needs community is encouraging parents to advocate for their children as they head back to school, making sure students are getting the services they are entitled to and may have missed out on over the pandemic. 11-year-old Charlie showed off his skills on the...
Alleged gang member trafficking drugs in Enfield and Springfield denied release
An alleged gang member from Enfield accused of having ties to a Mexican cartel won't be getting out of prison as he awaits trial.
Enfield service dog welcomed to new home
ENFIELD — Months before 11-year-old Anaya Hesse met her service dog, Oscar, she fell in love with the Golden Lab mix after seeing a picture of him online. She and her mother, Delina Hesse, brought Oscar home to Enfield last week after graduating from Educated Canines Assisting with Disabilities’ training program in Winsted.
South End businssess discuss impact of MGM Springfield four years after opening
Educators working to get students back on track after learning loses. Students across western Massachusetts are getting ready to head back to the classroom, but educators are expecting another year of academic challenges caused by learning loss from the COVD-19 pandemic. Surprise Squad honors special Springfield charter school volunteer. Updated:...
Springfield Gardens management appears in Housing Court
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - On Monday, Springfield Code Enforcement brought the Springfield Gardens Apartments management team to court. This comes after several tenants reached out to us concerned about living conditions at Springfield Gardens apartments. At Housing Court in Springfield, tenants of Springfield Gardens plead their case to a judge...
East Longmeadow man charged with trafficking fentanyl
A man from East Longmeadow was indicted Tuesday on fentanyl and firearm charges.
Victim identified in deadly shooting on Longhill Street in Springfield
The victim found on Longhill Street in Springfield early Saturday morning has been identified.
Community rallies behind family after deadly crash in Albany
MANCHESTER, N.H. — The community is coming together to help a family after a deadly crash claimed the life of their eight-year-old son. It happened Friday on Route 16 in Albany. Friends of the Simpson family tell News 9 they always give to the community, so now the community...
