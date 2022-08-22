ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Springfield, MA

Organ donor’s mother and recipient meet for the first time in Springfield

By Olivia Hickey, Photojournalist: Jeremy Fair
westernmassnews.com
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 3

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
FOX 61

Four families' lives will soon change on Rainbow Road

WINDSOR, Conn. — Rainbow Road in Windsor is about to get brighter. That’s what the team of professionals and volunteers from the Hartford Area Habitat for Humanity thinks. Currently, they are working on a “cluster build”; Four Habitat Homes in the construction stages that will be life-changing for four area families.
WINDSOR, CT
westernmassnews.com

Surprise Squad honors special Springfield charter school volunteer

Educators working to get students back on track after learning loses. Students across western Massachusetts are getting ready to head back to the classroom, but educators are expecting another year of academic challenges caused by learning loss from the COVD-19 pandemic. Town by Town: backyard composters, Wilbraham paving, Easthampton construction.
SPRINGFIELD, MA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Maine State
State
New York State
Local
Maine Society
City
Springfield, ME
Springfield, MA
Society
City
Springfield, MA
Local
Massachusetts Society
City
Kennebunk, ME
MassLive.com

Up to 70 more beagles coming to Massachusetts via Second Chance Animal Services, MSPCA-Angell in rescue effort from troubled Envigo facility

Up to 70 more beagles will soon be transported to Massachusetts from a troubled Virginia breeding facility run by the company Envigo which once housed nearly 4,000 dogs, which have gradually been dispersed nationwide to find new adoptive homes as pets. Twenty beagles from the facility “riddled with animal welfare...
NORTH BROOKFIELD, MA
westernmassnews.com

‘Stuff the Bus’ donations delivered to school districts

SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Western Mass News viewers have helped start the school year right for families in need. Our ‘Stuff the Bus’ campaign, along with the United Way and Peter Pan Bus Lines, moved to the delivery phase on Tuesday. It was a team effort as backpacks...
SPRINGFIELD, MA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Organs#New Heart#Wggb Wshm#The Elks Lodge#Western Mass News
MassLive.com

Medical Notes: Aug. 22, 2022

AGAWAM - The National Alliance on Mental Illness (NAMI-WM) of Western Massachusetts would like to inform the public that the NAMI Connection Recovery Support Groups have resumed in a virtual format. Mondays, 6 to 7:30 p.m. Access online with zoom: https://us02web.zom.us/j/88206475051; access by phone, 646-558-8656, meeting ID: 88206475051. Wednesdays, 6...
AGAWAM, MA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Relationships
NewsBreak
Family Relationships
Journal Inquirer

Enfield service dog welcomed to new home

ENFIELD — Months before 11-year-old Anaya Hesse met her service dog, Oscar, she fell in love with the Golden Lab mix after seeing a picture of him online. She and her mother, Delina Hesse, brought Oscar home to Enfield last week after graduating from Educated Canines Assisting with Disabilities’ training program in Winsted.
ENFIELD, CT
westernmassnews.com

South End businssess discuss impact of MGM Springfield four years after opening

Educators working to get students back on track after learning loses. Students across western Massachusetts are getting ready to head back to the classroom, but educators are expecting another year of academic challenges caused by learning loss from the COVD-19 pandemic. Surprise Squad honors special Springfield charter school volunteer. Updated:...
SPRINGFIELD, MA
westernmassnews.com

Springfield Gardens management appears in Housing Court

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - On Monday, Springfield Code Enforcement brought the Springfield Gardens Apartments management team to court. This comes after several tenants reached out to us concerned about living conditions at Springfield Gardens apartments. At Housing Court in Springfield, tenants of Springfield Gardens plead their case to a judge...
SPRINGFIELD, MA
WMUR.com

Community rallies behind family after deadly crash in Albany

MANCHESTER, N.H. — The community is coming together to help a family after a deadly crash claimed the life of their eight-year-old son. It happened Friday on Route 16 in Albany. Friends of the Simpson family tell News 9 they always give to the community, so now the community...
ALBANY, NH

Comments / 0

Community Policy