Man arrested for stealing car out of Wakulla, leading police on chase
JACKSON COUNTY, Fla. (WCTV) - A car chase that started south of Marianna, Fla. ended in a crash in Bay County Monday afternoon, according to the Jackon County Sheriff’s Office. The driver allegedly was driving a white Kia sedan with a stolen tag from Wakulla County, according to JCSO....
BCSO: Child molestation suspect connected to youth football programs
UPDATE: August 24, 2022 7:00 p.m. PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — It only took one parent notifying the Bay County Sheriff’s Office to reveal there could be several local minors being sexually abused. The suspect is 31-year-old Zackary Peterson from Panama City. Peterson coached many youth football teams in and around Bay County. “So we’re […]
Local man killed in car crash
LYNN HAVEN, Fla. (WMBB) — A local man is dead after being hit by a car while trying to cross the street Saturday night. According to Lynn Haven Police, the victim, 58-year-old Jeffery Elliot Goodman, was trying to cross Ohio Avenue when he was hit by a pick up truck. Witnesses said at the time […]
BCSO: Four suspects arrested major pot, fentanyl case
ED. NOTE: This story has been updated with more information from the Bay County Sheriff’s Office. PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — Two foreign nationals and two Bay County men moved 367 pounds of pot from Oklahoma City to Panama City, according to the Bay County Sheriff’s Office. The case began on Friday when an FBI […]
Funeral arrangements for Niceville K9 killed in crash
NICEVILLE, Fla. (WKRG) — Niceville Police have procession and funeral arrangements for K9 Officer Blue. Blue died in a car crash on Sunday, Aug. 7. A procession on Thursday, Aug. 25 starts at Blue Water Bay Animal Hospital and ends at Niceville Community Center on Partin Dr. Traffic delays are expected as police and emergency […]
Authorities say drowning victim was Fort Rucker flight student
JACKSON COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — The search for a military student who drowned over the weekend in Jackson County is over. Search crews found the victim’s body around 12:30 a.m. on Sunday morning. Investigators with the Jackson County’s Sheriff’s Office said someone out of a group of 33 military students went below the water’s surface […]
Update: Investigators say ‘laced’ brownie story was a lie
UPDATE 3:30 p.m. PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — The Mowat Middle School student who said he ate a laced brownie given to him by another student was lying, school officials, said Wednesday. The lie kicked off an investigation and school officials sent a notice out to parents warning about the dangers of allowing kids to […]
Two people injured in single vehicle crash in Gadsden County
On Tuesday afternoon, the Florida Highway Patrol responded to a single-vehicle collision in Gadsden County. A car was reportedly trying to negotiate a left turn on County Road 270A on Tuesday around 4:25 p.m., according to a Florida Highway Patrol report. This attempt was made just east of the junction of Thomas Smith Farm Road.
Florida Mail Carrier Hospitalized After Being Brutally Mauled by Pack of Dogs
A Florida mail carrier remains in critical condition after being attacked by a pack of five dogs on Sunday when her truck broke down, according to officials in the Putnam County Sheriff’s Office. The Putnam County Sheriff’s Office Facebook page just released a video addressing the incident, addressing their...
Walton firefighters battling blaze on shrimp boat
WALTON COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — Walton County Fire Rescue battled a large fire that broke out on a shrimp boat near Shipyard Road in Freeport Tuesday. “Firefighters conducted a primary search of the vessel and are now working to extinguish the flames,” Walton County officials wrote on Facebook at about 3:30 p.m. “At this time, […]
Destin resort theft caught on camera, at least 2K in bikes stolen
DESTIN, Fla. (WKRG) — Surveillance cameras show footage of two suspects accused of stealing from the Palms of Destin Resort and Conference Center. Resort management shared the video from the Aug. 20 incident with WKRG News 5. Resort staff said the thieves took three very expensive bikes from the resort totaling more than $2,000. Okaloosa […]
ECP officials give updates on airport construction
BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - At a board meeting Wednesday morning, Northwest Florida Beaches International Airport officials discussed various topics, including construction updates. ECP Executive Director Parker McClellan said they’re working hard with FDOT to continue progressing. “There will be impacts but we try to work very hard to...
Callaway Aldi construction begins
CALLAWAY, Fla. (WMBB) — The Aldi grocery store chain has a lot to celebrate this week, as do local shoppers. They’re opening the new Lynn Haven store tomorrow. And they’ve started construction on the new Callaway store. This will be the second Aldi in Bay County. It’s being built on Tyndall Parkway and 7th street, […]
69-year-old Florida woman dies in vicious dog attack after 100+ bites
Bonifay, Fla. — A 69-year-old Florida resident was killed in a vicious dog attack Sunday. The body of Shirley Johnson, who lives in Gritney, about an hour north of Panama City Beach, was found about 24 hours after her death. According to the Holmes County Medical Examiner, a pack...
Three charged after altercations at high school sporting event
CHIPLEY, FL. (WTVY) - The Washington County Sheriff’s Office received tips of potential fighting that was supposed to occur during the Chipley High School Football game on August 19th. The school’s Resource Officer requested extra back up in attempt to prevent an altercation or respond if one occurred.
“Mystic” is available for adoption at the Lynn Haven Animal Shelter
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - If you’re looking for a new best friend, look no further than the Lynn Haven Animal Shelter. Cortney Turner, with the Lynn Haven Animal Shelter, stopped by the NewsChannel 7 studio and she brought along “Mystic”. Turner told viewers about what kind of home Mystic would best thrive in. NewsChannel 7′s Donna Bell even got to try her hand at being a dog trainer!
Update: body found of missing swimmer in Jackson County
JACKSON COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - UPDATE: According to the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office, the body of a swimmer in Spring Creek has been found. Divers found the body at around 12:30 a.m. Monday morning. The body was turned over to the medical examiner’s office. This is all the...
Fugitive apprehended in Geneva County
GENEVA, Ala. (WTVY) - A fugitive was arrested August 11 after leading law enforcement on a manhunt through Geneva County. On August 10 at 3:15 p.m. Alabama State Trooper Jere Jenson stopped a vehicle on Highway 52 east for an expired tag that resulted in the driver fleeing the scene on foot and causing law enforcement to conduct a manhunt across the county.
6.5′ Bull Shark caught in Port Saint Joe
PORT ST. JOE, Fla. (WMBB) – On Friday, August 19th, Erica and Zachary Rever went on a shark fishing trip with family and friends in Port Saint Joe where they caught a 6.5′ male bull shark. For approximately 30 minutes, it took everyone’s effort to reel in this beast . Erica and her family are […]
